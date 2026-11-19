GSK (LON:GSK) (£75.2bn | SR72) Velzatinib obtains ODD in Japan for GIST treatment Velzatinib, a novel, highly selective KIT inhibitor, has received Orphan Drug Designation from Japan’s Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST). GSK is accelerating the development of velzatinib, with phase III trials under way in first- and second-line advanced / metastatic GIST.

Halma (LON:HLMA) (£12.9bn | SR52) Half Year Results Revenue +15.8% (£1,433m), adjusted EBIT +22.5% (£345m). Leverage increases from 1.16x to 1.26x, "reflecting record acquisition spend". "The strength of our first half performance means we are well placed to deliver our existing guidance for the 2027 financial year." Guidance assumes low double-digit percentage organic constant currency revenue growth.

Sage group (LON:SGE) (£10.2bn | SR50) Sage Group PLC (The) - Results for the year ended 30 September 2026 Underlying revenue rose 11% to £2,783m in the year to September 2026, and underlying operating profit rose 13% to £681m. The final dividend lifts the full-year payout 8% to 23.60p, but net debt rose to £1,582m after £604m of buybacks. A restructuring charge of about £100m is expected in FY27, and management expects “organic total revenue growth in FY27 to be in the region of 10%”.

Babcock International (LON:BAB) (£4.7bn | SR24) Babcock HY27 half year results Profit rose and full-year expectations are unchanged. Underlying operating profit climbed 13% to £227.3m, helped by nuclear and aviation, and the interim dividend rose 12% to 2.8p. Contract backlog fell to £8.9bn from £9.9bn. A large nuclear contract is expected to be signed in November. AMBER = (Roland)

Today's results are in line and do not report any further cost overruns on the loss-making Type 31 frigate contract. However, commentary from the new CEO makes it clear - in my view - that further losses remain a risk. On a P/E of c.15, I think the shares look up with events so I'm leaving my neutral view unchanged.

Investec (LON:INVP) (£5.3bn | SR64) FY27 Interim Results 30SEP26 Adjusted earnings per share rose 7.4% to 43.5p in the first half, and the interim dividend rose to 18.5p from 17.5p. Return on equity slipped to 13.5% from 13.6% as costs grew 9.7%, ahead of revenue growth of 6.7%. Management says the investment programme is “on track” to lift returns from FY2028.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD.) (£4.4bn | SR93) JD Sports Fashion - Q3 2026/27 TRADING STATEMENT Profit guidance has been narrowed to £700m–£750m from £700m–£800m, and the company said trading was in line with expectations. Third-quarter organic sales fell 1.1% (second quarter: down 1.3%), with footwear still soft. Free cash flow guidance of £460m–£520m is unchanged, and the £200m buyback is complete. AMBER = (Roland)

Today's update nudges profit guidance lower, but my number crunching suggests that this was already priced into analysts' forecasts. The opportunity is that JD will return to growth and enjoy a re-rating. The risk is that momentum still seems weak to me. I'm staying neutral.

Greatland Resources (LON:GGP) (£3.1bn | SR82) Greatland Resources - 2026 AGM Chairman’s Address & Presentation Telfer produced about 329,000oz of gold last financial year and Havieron has moved into construction. All-in sustaining costs were below $2,200/oz, on about $270m of capital spending, and cash stood at $1.29bn on 30 June. The chairman's priorities are keeping Telfer productive, building Havieron "well" and continuing exploration.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) (£2.9bn | SR43) Johnson Matthey half year results Underlying operating profit rose 32% in the half and full-year guidance is raised to high single-digit growth, after a £1bn payout to shareholders. Clean Air margin reached 14.2%. First-half free cash outflow was £98m on PGM inventory, expected to unwind in the second half.

MITIE (LON:MTO) (£2.7bn | SR60) H1 FY27 Results Operating profit before one-off items rose 14% to £124m in the half to September, and all strategic plan targets are expected to be met. Statutory operating profit fell to £44m because of £79m of one-off costs, including deal and integration costs. The OCS cash takeover, at 218.5p a share, is expected to complete in Q1 2027. TAKEOVER

HUTCHMED (China) (LON:HCM) (£1.8bn | SR33) Hutchmed Highlights Hmpl: A830 Pre-Clinical Data Preclinical data for HMPL‑A830, a first-in-class Antibody-Targeted Therapy Conjugate drug candidate. HMPL‑A830 exhibited high binding affinity and rapid internalization into EGFR-positive cells. In mouse models, HMPL-A830 showed dose-dependent and robust antitumor efficacy.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) (£1.4bn | SR41) Another strong half-year performance Rental income lifted earnings in the half: EPRA earnings per share rose 43.6% to 5.6p, and EPRA NTA per share rose 3.2% to 541p. Leasing secured £19.0m of annual rent, 4.1% above March rental values. Net debt rose to £900.0m, but pro forma loan-to-value after the £368.7m sale is 21.9%. Rental growth guidance of 4–7% is reiterated.

Grainger (LON:GRI) (£1.3bn | SR48) Preliminary Full Year Financial Results EPRA earnings rose 12% to £60.2m in the year to September 2026, hitting the company's earnings target, but valuation falls produced a £41.8m IFRS pre-tax loss. EPRA net tangible assets per share fell 6% to 281p. The final dividend is up, lifting the total 3% to 8.56p, and the board is “targeting” £72m earnings by FY29.

Energean (LON:ENOG) (£1.3bn | SR41) Trading Statement & Operational Update Full-year production guidance of 130–140 kboed is on track after a record quarter for liquids output. Net profit rose 54% to $317m and adjusted EBITDAX rose 7% to $888m in the nine months to 30 September 2026. It lifted its royalties-inclusive cost guidance to $540–570m from $510–550m, and expects first gas at Irena and Katlan in the first half of 2027.

Breedon (LON:BREE) (£1.1bn | SR86) Trading Update to 31 October 2026 Earnings expectations are down after energy-led cost inflation proved hard to recover through pricing. The group now expects full-year underlying EBITDA at the lower end of the £272m–£286m market range. Revenue for the first ten months rose 7%, with growth in each division. Covenant leverage is expected to be about 2.0x for the year.

XPS Pensions (LON:XPS) (£733m | SR73) Half-year Report Revenue rose 12% to £144.3m in the half year, and adjusted pre-tax profit rose 12% to £31.3m. Reported pre-tax profit fell 12% to £12.1m after £19.3m of acquisition-related and other non-trading costs. Net debt was £73.0m after the APR acquisition. The board is “confident of achieving full year results in line with its recently upgraded expectations”.

PayPoint (LON:PAY) (£429m | SR98) Half year results for the six months ended 30 September 2026 Profit fell in the half, with pre-tax profit down 13.2% on weaker parcels volumes, but the board still expects the year to be "broadly in line with market expectations". Underlying pre-tax profit was £22.3m, and net revenue fell 3.3% to £81.9m. Performance is weighted to the second half. Net debt rose to £138.3m from £132.5m as buybacks continued, and the interim dividend is up 2.0% to 20.2p. AMBER/GREEN ↓ (Roland)

PayPoint's parcel business continues to disappoint, while the group's core retail terminal and payments operations delivered mixed results during the period. While this business continues to look cheap and profitable, today's "broadly in line" guidance suggests to me that H2 results may not quite bridge the gap to current full-year forecasts, so I'm moderating our view slightly today.

MHA (LON:MHA) (£416m | SR63) Half Year Results Revenue rose 11% to £134.6m in the first half, and trading is in line with market expectations for the full year. Adjusted EBITDA grew 14% to £24.9m, though net cash fell to £18.0m at 30 September from £25.4m in March. The interim dividend is 1.1p, up from 1.0p.

Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) (£367m | SR80) Anglo Asian Mining - Return of Gosha and Ordubad Contract Areas The company is handing back two non-core Azerbaijan licence areas, Gosha and Ordubad, to the government rather than seeking extensions to its mining rights. Their rights have expired or are about to, and the company says it is not in its strategic interest to commit resources to them for several years.

Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) (£343m | SR59) UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS - HY to 30 SEPT. 2026 Profits fell again in the half to September, but the interim dividend is held at 250p. Pre-tax profit fell 9% to £14.1m as revenue dropped 7.6%. Borrowings rose to £63m, and the chief executive blames government policies for the housing market's weakness while saying he is "confident that the Company remains financially sound".

McBride (LON:MCB) (£302m | SR64) AGM Trading Update Profit expectations are cut as margin recovery slips two quarters, to Q4 FY27. The board now expects FY27 adjusted EBITA 20–25% below analysts' expectations, which stand at £62.9m. In the first quarter, like-for-like volumes rose about 2% and revenue about 4%, but cost pressures and operational problems delayed price rises. AMBER/RED ↓ (Mark)

Following their small profits warning in June, I was willing to give them the benefit of the doubt, as they still looked good value. However, today's warning is more severe, reducing this year's EPS by as much as 30%. While the main reason for the warning remains delays in passing on input cost rises to customers, they stopped short of saying that there would be no impact in future years.

With the share price above the level it was after the first minor profit warning, it makes sense to take a more negative stance today, given the scale of the near-term downgrade.

Norcros (LON:NXR) (£278m | SR77) Results for the 26 weeks ended 4 October 2026 Earnings per share rose 13.6% to 18.4p in the first half, helped by the Fibo acquisition, with a fall in margin the one blemish. Underlying operating profit rose 12.3% to £24.6m on revenue up 18.9%, but like-for-like sales grew only 1.5%. Leverage fell to 1.1x and the interim dividend rose 8.1% to 4.0p. Full-year profit is “in line with market expectations”.

Avacta (LON:AVCT) (£278m | SR6) AVA6207 Overcomes TOP1i Resistance Preclinical data show AVA6207 reversed resistance to topoisomerase 1 inhibitor drugs in lab studies and animal models. It achieved complete responses in all ovarian tumour models and four of five lung tumour models. The clinical candidate now moves to studies preparing for a first human trial in Q4 2026.

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) (£233m | SR42) Proposed Acquisition of VersaLogic and Fundraising Agreement to acquire VersaLogic (a provider of Small Form Factor products based upon Intel® processor chips) for an enterprise value of $25m (c. £18.8m). Intends to raise gross proceeds of c. £35m by way of a placing. Proceeds will be used to fund the Acquisition, make investments in equipment and headcount, and invest in additional working capital.

Mulberry (LON:MUL) (£198m | SR64) Half Year Results Revenue rose 18% to £63.7m in the first half, and the operating loss narrowed 41% to £2.9m. A £27.6m non-cash charge on convertible loan notes, linked to the higher share price, drove the reported pre-tax loss to £33.4m. Net debt was £11.1m at 26 Sep, and medium-term targets are unchanged at annual revenue of more than £200m and a 15% adjusted EBIT margin.

BTG Consulting (LON:BTG) (£183m | SR80) Half-year trading update First-half profit and revenue are up, with full-year expectations on track. Revenue rose about 11%, including about 7% organic growth, while adjusted pre-tax profit rose about 15%. Net debt was £10.2m at 31 October 2026, against £5.7m a year earlier, after £6.4m of acquisition payments. It is confident of meeting analysts' forecasts of £26.5–26.9m adjusted pre-tax profit.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) (£170m | SR92) Liontrust Asset Mgmt - Half-year Financial Report Adjusted pre-tax profit fell to £11.9m from £15.7m, and acquisition costs left a statutory pre-tax loss of £4.2m. Net outflows of £0.8bn were down from £2.3bn, and the 7.0p interim dividend is unchanged. Management is “cautious about the near-term flow environment”.

Knights group (LON:KGH) (£140m | SR73) Trading Update Underlying pre-tax profit rose 6.1% to £17.4m in the six months to 31 Oct 2026, on a margin up 70 basis points to 16.6%. Underlying revenue rose 1.7% to £105.0m, with organic revenue growth about 1%. Full-year profits are expected in line with expectations. Net debt was £79.4m, after about £9m of acquisition-related payments.

Eagle Eye Solutions (LON:EYE) (£139m | SR55) Eagle Eye Solutions - AGM trading statement FY27 is off to a good start, with four new contract wins so far in H1. The board is confident of results in line with market expectations, which it says represent a return to double-digit growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA. It also launched Personalised Picks, an AI promotions tool.

Tracsis (LON:TRCS) (£98m | SR70) Final Results Adjusted EBITDA rose 6% to £11.3m in the year to July 2026, but £4.5m of deal and restructuring costs left a pre-tax loss of £1.0m. Adjusted earnings per share rose 10% to 23.4p, and cash fell to £19.4m. Management expects FY27 adjusted EBITDA of "at least £15.5m", in line with market expectations.

Scancell Holdings (LON:SCLP) (£96m | SR4) Scancell Holdings - Scancell Provides Corporate and Clinical Update The FDA has granted RMAT designation to Scancell's lead melanoma vaccine, ahead of a Phase 3 trial due to start in December 2026. New ModiFY data show 46% of renal cancer patients mounted an immune response, with 6-month progression-free survival of 75% against 50% for non-responders. The Nasdaq listing, which completes financing for the trial, is still targeted for late 2026/early 2027.

Cora Gold (LON:CORA) (£74m | SR34) Cora Gold Limited - Drill Results at Zones A & C Confirm Extensions New drilling at its Sanankoro gold project in Mali shows mineralisation continuing beyond the known deposits. At Zone C, 49m grading 1.13 g/t of gold links the northern and southern resource pits across about 250m of strike. At Zone A, hole SC0757 returned 3m at 21.24 g/t, and mineralisation stays open at both ends and at depth.

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) (£55m | SR47) Compulsory Acquisition of Remaining AIRE Shares Glenstone has crossed the Squeeze Out Threshold and will soon exercise its rights pursuant to the Companies Act to acquire compulsorily any remaining AIRE Shares for 70p. TAKEOVER

Marks Electrical (LON:MRK) (£51m | SR74) Marks Electrical Grp - Results for the six months ended 30 September 2026 Adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to £1.8m in the first half, even as revenue slipped 1.9% to £52.0m. Net debt was £0.8m at 30 Sep, against net cash of £4.4m at March. Management says it is “confident in the revised FY27 market expectations”.

Ilika (LON:IKA) (£37m | SR8) Trading Update & Notice of Half-Year Results Solid-state battery maker Ilika is widening its Goliath sales push beyond cars into defence, marine and specialist mobility. Product revenue in the six months to 31 October 2026 was £90,000, up from £5,500, but total revenue fell to £0.4m from £0.6m. Cash was £6.3m. Further Stereax deliveries are expected in H1 2027.

Kromek (LON:KMK) (£36m | SR35) Kromek receives £2.5m order from UK MOD A £2.5m order from the UK Ministry of Defence for nuclear radiation detectors is due for delivery in the year ending 30 April 2027. It covers the D5 RIID, a wearable radiation detection device, and is the second MOD order for it. The CEO says it will help growth in the CBRN Detection division. No reference to any impact on expectations.

Kr1 (LON:KR1) (£28m | SR26) Launch of DIEM Infrastructure Operations Income from AI services has started, with an estimated annualised yield of 5.45% on the DIEM tokens it supplies to a marketplace.

IXICO (LON:IXI) (£28m | SR32) IXI Platform & Collaborations Update A new release of its IXI™ platform and two technology collaborations are meant to widen what the platform offers. The release makes the platform more scalable and easier to integrate, aiming at licensing and partnership revenue.

CT Automotive (LON:CTA) (£18m | SR47) Trading Update A second profit warning cuts full-year adjusted pre-tax profit to about $0.3m from a $4.9–9.4m range given in September. Revenue is expected at $121.0m, behind the $126.8m market expectation. Mexican cash constraints continue into Q1, with net debt of $16.5m at end of October, though the board says the group remains a going concern.

Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) (£14m | SR36) Saltfleetby Production and Brockham Update Saltfleetby gas output is back to normal after a month of disruption, but the Brockham workover is delayed. Repeated compressor trips from an instrumentation fault, now fixed, left production about 7% below forecast. The BRX4Z rig is still tied up on another job, though operations are expected to start "in the coming weeks".

Emmerson (LON:EML) (£14m | SR6) Capital Access Window Trading in EML shares is paused from 7.30am today while it prepares a possible equity fundraise. It is using a Capital Access Window, a voluntary suspension allowed under AIM rules, and says trading is expected to resume once the fundraise concludes. Terms have not been set and will follow "in due course".

iomart (LON:IOM) (£14m | SR53) H1’27 Trading Update and FY’27 Outlook Full-year profit is set to miss expectations, with a possible sale of the data centre business in play. Revenue is expected to be about 4% below the £148.5m consensus and adjusted EBITDA 16% below the £25.6m consensus, on lower hardware resales and slower private cloud bookings. Net debt was £117.2m at 30 Sep 2026. Exclusive sale talks are under way for sale of Data Centre business.