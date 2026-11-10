LIVEDaily Stock Market Report (Tue 10th Nov) - VOD
Poundland is on the brink with its owners having blocked its access to cash, according to the BBC.
US-based retail specialists Gordon Brothers bought the chain for £1 last year. The company has recently announced a notice of intention to appoint administrators.
It may be able to buy in new stock again soon:
Access to funds was limited because of a tension between Gordon Brothers' dual role as both creditor and shareholder, a source said, but added they expected a relaxation of funds in the next two days.
I presume that access to funds depends to a large extent on the quality of any takeover bids that it receives. Martin Property Group (from Northern Ireland) are interested in taking it over, and have asked for Gordon Brothers to release funds promptly.
It’s an unfortunate situation for the High Street just before Christmas and a timely reminder of just how tough it is out there - even for retailers offering the cheapest goods to consumers who are desperate for bargains.
Overnight market movements:
The FTSE is up 0.7% at 10,855
S&P 500 is up 0.2% at 7,565
Brent crude (January) is down 1.2% at $91.45/bbl
Gold is down 0.5% at $4,120/oz
Bitcoin is down 0.4% at $74,600
Roland Head joins me today.
The table is complete.
Companies Reporting
Name (Mkt Cap)
RNS
Summary
Our view (Author)
Vodafone (LON:VOD) (£27bn | SR86)
Revenue +11.4%. “We now upgrade our guidance for FY27, with Group Adjusted EBITDAaL expected to be €13.2 – €13.4 billion”. Previous guidance €13.0 – €13.3 billion.
AMBER/GREEN = (Roland)
DCC Energy (LON:DCC) (£5.2bn | SR89)
Adjusted continuing operating profit +1.1% to £175.2m. Adjusted continuing EPS +25.6% thanks to lower share count. Recommended acquisition by the consortium led by Energy Capital Partners and KKR approved by shareholders.
TAKEOVER
Jet2 (LON:JET2) (£2.8bn | SR97)
Admission will take place on 8 December 2026.
Watches of Switzerland (LON:WOSG) (£1.74bn | SR98)
H1 “slightly ahead” of expectations. Narrowing FY27 guidance to upper end of the previously guided range. “We now expect to deliver FY27 constant currency revenue growth of +7-10%, increased from 5-10%, and to deliver +60-80bps of EBIT margin expansion, increased from +40-80bps.”
Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) (£1.41bn | SR62)
Order intake +44.3% (organic constant currencies). Adjusted PBT +28.3% (£30.9m). The Group continues to trade in line with market expectations for FY27. For FY28, improved outlook for Advanced Technologies division.
Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) (£1.39bn | SR87)
Agreed to divest its Toolstation Benelux business as a standalone entity for cash consideration of €1 to Fidelium Partners.
4imprint (LON:FOUR) (£1.21bn | SR91)
Reaffirms FY26 financial guidance provided in the interim results: revenue slightly above 2025 ($1.35bn) and adjusted profit before tax of approximately $130m. These expectations are within the current range of analysts' forecasts.
Playtech (LON:PTEC) (£1.14bn | SR59)
The Company now expects Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended 31 December 2026 to be over €300 million, above the current analyst consensus (analyst estimates: €271 million - €285 million). 2027: “The introduction of other third-party “past motor racing” suppliers is underway and is now expected to have a more material impact on Playtech’s wallet share into 2027.”
Princes (LON:PRN) (£905m | SR84)
Revenue +10%, adj. EBITDA +6.4% (£116.2m). Confidence in the Group's outlook and confidence in delivering full-year expectations.
Avon Technologies (LON:AVON) (£726m | SR57)
Orders received +0.2% at constant currency. Adj. PBT +59.2% ($55.4m). FY27 expectations in line with medium-term targets: mid-single-digit revenue growth, adjusted operating profit margin within target 16-18% range, free cash flow of approximately $50-60m.
Funding Circle Holdings (LON:FCH) (£608m | SR62)
“…we are now in a position to upgrade expectations for FY26. We expect revenue for FY26 to be at least £275 million with profit margins of c.16%. Our previous guidance was FY26 revenue of more than £255 million and profit before tax of more than £40 million.”
Filtronic (LON:FTC) (£471m | SR30)
Follow-on contract for $3m with Filtronic’s undisclosed US-based customer in satellite communications.
Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) (£412m | SR68)
Revenue +24.8% to £32.1m with adj operating profit +33.3% to £17.5m. Adj EPS +35% to 21.62p. Outlook: 2029 growth target unchanged, “The Board looks to the year ahead and beyond with confidence”.
Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) (£333m | SR75)
Production has been suspended as further attacks on Ukrainian electricity infrastructure have meant electricity supply is “unstable and insufficient”. Orders for European customers will be supplied from existing inventories.
Capita (LON:CPI) (£320m | SR20)
Ofgem proposes to disallow DCC costs of up to £24m & Capita Response to Ofgem statement regarding price consultation
Ofgem has published its draft determination on the Data Communications Company (DCC) Price Control submission for 25/26 and is proposing to disallow costs of up to £24m.
Public Policy Holding (LON:PPHC) (£261m | SR18)
Q3 revenue +13.2% to $55.2m with organic revenue growth of 5.1%. Adj net income +8.7% to $10.7m. Outlook: FY26 guidance reaffirmed.
B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) (£255m | SR59)
Founder Brian Marsh has sold 2,338,461 shares at 650p, for an aggregate of £15.2m.
Dialight (LON:DIA) (£224m | SR69)
H1 revenue +8% to $94.4m with pre-tax profit +9.7% to $14.2m. FY27 outlook: the Board believes the group has the potential to significantly exceed current expectations for net income this year (previous consensus net profit: $13.8m).
Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) (£182m | SR33)
Results in line with July 2026 guidance. Revenue -12% to £91.6m with adj operating profit -18% to £18.3m and adj EPS -21% to 60.3p. Net cash of £24.5m. FY27 outlook: geopolitical and auto industry headwinds continue. The Board expects FY27 adj operating profit to be in line with current expectations.
Tpximpact Holdings (LON:TPX) (£103m | SR73)
Revenue +60% to £57.9m with new business wins of £86m (H1 26: £31m). Adj EBITDA +152% to £8.09m with adj EPS of 5.6p (H1 26: 1.7p). Net cash of £1.0m. Outlook: FY27 guidance unchanged for revenue of at least £105m and adj EBITDA of at least £14m.
Sintana Energy (LON:SEI) (£100m | SR17)
QatarEnergy has agreed to acquire a 25% participating interest in PEL 82, offshore Namibia, from Chevron. Custos Energy holds a 10% participating interest in PEL 82 and Sintana maintains a 49% indirect interest in Custos. Chevron will retain operatorship of PEL 82 and Sintana’s indirect interest is unchanged by this transaction.
Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) (£30m | SR27)
The RAM transaction is now unlikely to conclude by 30 Nov 26. This means RAM no longer holds exclusivity, but the parties remain in discussions. The company is now also exploring alternative financing solutions and has appointed an adviser to carry out a strategic review.
Amigo Resources (LON:AMGO) (£29m | SR69)
Ingots weighing c.16.75kg have been produced from the company’s Tanzanian operations, with contained Osmium and Iridium elements of 2.265%. A further 12 tonnes of concentrate has been produced and will be used to produce further ingots.
Wynnstay Properties (LON:WSP) (£24m | SR71)
H1 rental income +1.5% to £1,428k with pre-tax profit -2.7% to £758k. NAVps +3.6% to 1,215p. Interim dividend +4.8% to 11.0p. Outlook: at present, expect a satisfactory outcome to the year.
Nexteq (LON:NXQ) (£22m | SR51)
Completed the sale of a property asset in Taiwan, resulting in a cash inflow of $3.7m after the repayment of related mortgage balances. Nexteq now only has $0.2m in loan balances remaining. Trading remains consistent with previous guidance, with the usual seasonal weighting expected from the last two months of the year.
Lords Trading (LON:LORD) (£17m | SR44)
Has completed the acquisition of the remaining 6.4% interest in DH&P, which was acquired in April 2022. Lord now owns 100% of DH&P.
Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) (£16m | SR97)
H1 results in line with expectations. Revenue -21% to £38.9m, with underlying operating profit -25% to £2.1m. Adj EPS -23% to 11.2p. FY27 outlook expected to be “broadly in line” with expectations on an underlying basis.
Zoo Digital (LON:ZOO) (£14m | SR75)
H1 revenue +5.5% to $23.6m with operating profit of $1.5m, “demonstrating a sustained return to growth and higher demand for localisation”. FY27 outlook: H1 benefited from some one-off projects that may not repeat in H2, but management is confident of delivering FY27 profit in line with market expectations.
Analyst notes
- Vodafone (LON:VOD)
Vodafone H1 revenue up 11% from acquisitions and stronger growth, but profitability remains challenging
Much of the information needed to support today's upgraded guidance had already been factored into consensus forecasts, which I expect to be largely unchanged. However, I'm encouraged by stronger revenue growth and stable margins and don't see any reason to alter our broadly positive view.
Disclaimer
This is not financial advice. Our content is intended to be used and must be used for information and education purposes only. Please read our disclaimer and terms and conditions to understand our obligations.
22 comments
Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) . I’ve been a happy holder of this for a couple of years, based on the demographics of its customer base and its growth rates, but have been concerned by seeing a steady drift down in the stock rank recently. In doing further research as to whether to sell, I’ve noticed that the recent buyback and cancellation programme once completed by December will represent about 1.6% of the share count, which is actually very relevant in the context of the controlling shareholder group owning around 80%. Given that the principal factor in a weak SR is Momentum I’ve decided to hold on, rightly or wrongly.
I would be very interested in the views of others, whether holders or not.
B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Surprised no comments so far on the discounted sale by the founder. Wonder who has bought in - a bunch of buyers or just one or two - New or existing. Either way, todays Mkt reaction was predictable.
SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) I hold
Comprehensive webcast and Q&A by CEO Simon Tucker this morning where he outlined progress and plans and covers the financial concerns. He doesn’t seem too concerned about the latter and sees it as a function of rapid systems expansion. A recording will be available on their website later today.
SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT)
He doesn’t seem too concerned about the latter
lol he might not be worried about material uncertaintly but i would be as shareholder - what i would want to here is what propspects are that this note will not re appear - he will still be in a job if the company needs discounted rights issue - so is he talking from his perspective or is he talking from the perspective that shareholders want to avoid at any costs forced rights issue when shareprice is depressed.
to be fair to the company they have raised £16 million at what has turned out to be fairly good shareprice - so they havent been completely a sleep at the wheel.
Note the shares in issue have doubled here since 2018 - and the move into profits hasnt stopped that trend with the recent issue.
main potential nightmare is that were anything to go wrong that would need extra wonga to sort - then shareprice tanks immediately and then rights issue could be at half the price it could have been if outlook was uber rosy.
i would argue that he shouldnt show no concern ref this issue - his job is to let investors know that the issue is being addressed and to satisfy investors that its not reg flag being "glossed over"
I do kinda get that its an occupational hazzard where they are now - but we cant be talking abouut may companies that are in this position ref that note here AI's assessment - that may be nonsense.
My ballpark assessment
If you looked across all UK listed companies, I would expect this type of material uncertainty due to forecast funding requirements despite existing finance options to occur in perhaps the top 5-10% most financially stretched companies, but it is not close to the worst end of the spectrum.
The key question for investors would be whether future customer receipts are:
highly likely but delayed, or uncertain in themselves.
SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT)
I commented that Tucker didn't appear too concerned because they have been looking into alternative methods of funding as well as receiving support from UKEF (who really need to speed up their act but are dealing with other governments). Another rights issue is not impossible but seems unlikely unless numerous large contracts are ready for signing in very short order.
I can only suggest you watch the recording to get a fuller picture of where the company stands.
A relative tiddler but Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) keeps upgrading expectations as it has reported again this morning with "a further material upgrade", with pbt "to no less than £1.25 million. With cash of £3m as at sept 26 one might hope this to be increasing, with an mcap of £8m and a stock rank of 97 "super stock" it might fit the criteria of a multibagger or is it just a good year for them ? It would be good to get an overdue overview please
Dialight (LON:DIA) is making a habit of this. By my (algo) count today is its seventh guidance upgrade since October last year, and the shares have quintupled since the 2025 low.
Looks like the first half's profit is already about three quarters of the (upgraded) full-year forecast, before you get to "significantly exceed".
It's the same pattern we see again and again. Analysts only nudge their forecasts part of the way up, so the company has to keep telling them they're still too low.
The StockRank has slipped from the high 80s in July to 69, as the historic valuation stretched - I'm presuming it turns back up once the brokers catch up.
Hi Ed. You highlight the difficulty of using SR for buying and selling. SR below 80 is a sell signal using the SR jump analysis method. The joys of using a probabilistic system for investing, won't be right all of the time!
Watches of Switzerland (LON:WOSG) could do well today
Analysis would be appreciated
Northern Bear (LON:NTBR)
Uber bold move by northern bear to buy back nearly half the share capital of the business - I can’t believe for a second that this will fully be taken up by shareholders - the actual % they will buy back may depend on some of the bigger holders perhaps if they want to accept something close to clean break or sell high %.
Ref actual trading it seems to be a bit anemic ref outlook at present but they have delivered a decent first half so it’s kinda semi steady as you go - results last year were always flagged up at the get go as being one off ref ref high level of profits due to one very profitable contract.
Note this company doesn’t normally over promise so conservative outlook is pretty standard for them.
What % of shares will be tendered - I know not - if I was a guessing man I would be surprised if they got away with much more than 50-60% of the number they have offered to buy back max - perhaps something 25% plus might be expected - it could be anything.
I don’t have an an plans to sell material amounts below 150p whilst is making 2.5 mill plus net profits eos should take nice jump with less shares in issue - I would expect shareprice might settle at 130p today factoring in ability of shareholders to exit at just above that level via share tender.
FCH and WOSG decent
That would be Funding Circle Holdings (LON:FCH) and Watches of Switzerland (LON:WOSG)
yes it would
Vodafone (LON:VOD) positive H1 FY27 results today driven by growth in Africa. Europe still struggling for growth. European operations to be improved through increased efficiency (AI) cost savings (redundancies) forecast.
"Today, we are upgrading our guidance for both profit and cash flow for the year, and we now expect to deliver over 20% organic Adjusted Free Cash Flow growth in year one of our multi-year double-digit cash flow growth trajectory.”
Your thoughts would be appreciated.
Morning Revs8,
Vodafone (LON:VOD) is on the list this morning!
Roland
Today’s H1 results from Tpximpact Holdings (LON:TPX) slightly beat last month’s trading update, the fourth EBITDA beat or upgrade this year. Together with repeated contract wins, that has more than quadrupled the shares. Yet the market still can’t quite believe it: TPX trades on about 11x this year’s forecast earnings and under 10x next year’s.
Given that record, unchanged FY27 guidance looks conservative. It implies H2 revenue nearly a fifth below H1, and doubling H1’s 5.6p adjusted EPS already beats this year’s consensus. Cavendish suggests TPX is “well-placed for further upgrades”. I hold.
iwright7 thank you! I bought Tpximpact Holdings (LON:TPX) following your comments in mid February 2026. I should have bought more but have done very well. Your input is greatly appreciated
Sandstone – good that you were able to take advantage. Tpximpact Holdings (LON:TPX) has been my best-performing share this year.
I first bought in early January, after a whopping +42% jump on its H1 results in December 2025. It just goes to show it’s best not to be afraid of buying after a big rise if you think the shares are still too cheap.
Well I've added Tpximpact Holdings (LON:TPX) this morning.
Big riser but numbers still justify to my eye
And down it goes 5%!!!
Yep 8% at one point. Still struggling now, unfathomable
Dialight (LON:DIA) . Sorry Ed and for the sake of consistency I had to pick you up on this.