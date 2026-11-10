Poundland is on the brink with its owners having blocked its access to cash, according to the BBC.

US-based retail specialists Gordon Brothers bought the chain for £1 last year. The company has recently announced a notice of intention to appoint administrators.

It may be able to buy in new stock again soon:

Access to funds was limited because of a tension between Gordon Brothers' dual role as both creditor and shareholder, a source said, but added they expected a relaxation of funds in the next two days.

I presume that access to funds depends to a large extent on the quality of any takeover bids that it receives. Martin Property Group (from Northern Ireland) are interested in taking it over, and have asked for Gordon Brothers to release funds promptly.

It’s an unfortunate situation for the High Street just before Christmas and a timely reminder of just how tough it is out there - even for retailers offering the cheapest goods to consumers who are desperate for bargains.

Overnight market movements:

The FTSE is up 0.7% at 10,855

S&P 500 is up 0.2% at 7,565

Brent crude (January) is down 1.2% at $91.45/bbl

Gold is down 0.5% at $4,120/oz

Bitcoin is down 0.4% at $74,600

Roland Head joins me today.

The table is complete.

Companies Reporting