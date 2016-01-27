Get your investing questions answered by Paul and Graham...
Paul and Graham - the writers of the superb Small Cap Value Report - are joining us in Oxford next week. While they’re here we figured it would be a great chance to ask them the investing questions that their readers have never quite had a chance to ask themselves.
So if there’s something you’d like to ask - whether it's something general or something you never quite understood or can’t work out... this is your chance.
Feel free to post your questions below or PM them to me through the site.
One way or another we’ll wrap them all up into an interview and get it published here.
Thanks!
I want to know the key figures they look at. And if they are any "quick" ways to spot artificial profits, assets on the balance sheet over-stated, liabilities under-stated and unreasonable capitalisation of costs into intangibles.