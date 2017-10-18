Heart, Club, Diamond, Spade - what type of investor are you?
There are many ways to reach success in the stock market… but just like in politics, other people’s methods are often disregarded at best, and attacked at worst. Traders think Investors are boring old stiffs while Investors think Traders are mindless morons. You often see different classes of investors mocking each other’s blogs - technical analysis articles attracting the wrath of the ‘serious investor’ while intelligent stock pitches often just plain ignored by the trading community.
I’ve long felt that this dichotomous labelling of “investors vs traders” is counter productive. It’s just like trying to shoe-horn everyone’s political views into the ‘left vs right’ political spectrum. The reality is that people’s behaviour is much more nuanced than this and it’s time we found a better lens.
So in this article I’m going to propose a more unified understanding of investor archetypes that I hope helps bridge the divide.
The Four Investor Suits
I once spent six months as a professional poker player, mostly online, but with regular excursions into real world tournaments. Multi-tabling at poker quickly becomes a grind which is why I moved on but this love of gaming has been with me throughout my life and informs my view of markets.
It was while exploring some gaming resources after some recent battles with my kids that I came across Bartle’s Taxonomy of Game Player Types - a deceptively simple system that classifies online game players as one of four archetypes (explorers, killers, achievers, socialisers). Bartle imaginatively maps these four classifications to the four suits of a card deck. It’s a very simple model, but has been very broadly adopted by gaming enthusiasts.
I swiftly realised we could adapt this model to investor types. The more I thought about it, the more I realised it could help avoid the simplistic divisiveness of the “investor vs trader” war.
So here goes.
Let us analyse investors according to 2 simple dimensions.
- Action Dimension - from ‘active’ to ‘passive’.
- Decision Dimension - from ‘systematic’ to ‘discretionary’.
Active investors like to deal frequently, often holding shares between days and months. Passive investors prefer to hold their shares over longer timeframes from months to years.
Systematic investors tend to use rule-based, objective approaches to buying and selling shares based on theory or experience. Discretionary investors tend to use their own subjective decisions when buying or…
What interests me most is combining the methods. For example, filtering using a Farmer approach but generating entries using Trader understanding with a Hunter mentality. It seems to me that a blended technique should be more successful than the sum of the parts.
Really like the analysis Ed. I'm Owner by head and Hunter by (appropriately) heart - either way its all red.
In reply to iwright7, post #2
Interesting Ian,
I buy mostly QM stocks (some of which might well be Superstocks) but I have noticed as I've read Minervini that his turnover of stocks is too busy for me. He feels twitchy and it takes a lot of time to give that degree of attention.
So I'd say I'm a Farmer (systematic) but less active than a Trader and less passive than a hands off farmer (e.g. year rebalancing)
It's good to reflect on one's style.
Best of luck
Phil
Ed
Fantastic article thanks. It really chimes with some thinking I've been doing over the last few months about my own investment style.
I suspect that many losing investors are those that can't categorise themselves and flit from one style to another. As you say, know yourself and apply an investment style consistently.
I see myself primarily as a farmer. My concern here is that farming is primarily about ranking - you buy the best stocks at the current time - but run the danger of investing at the wrong time in the cycle. I know you are doing some work on this at the moment and look forward to the results.
I therefore run two very separate portfolios - a farming portfolio and an owner portfolio with the intention that the latter grows relatively over time to provide retirement income. I try to approach each portfolio with a different mindset.
Interesting comparison with Poker, Ed.
It is well known that there are four types of poker players:
Loose aggressive
Tight aggressive
Loose Passive
Tight Passive
However, there is a lot of evidence that you have to be aggressive in Poker to win in the long run (because you have two ways to win a pot) so both the passive styles tend to lose money. It is relatively easy to make a little money at an amateur level by being Tight aggressive (because most others players are too loose and/or passive) but the best players in the world- the professionals- tend to be Loose aggressive. This style of play requires the most judgment and experience but is the most profitable.
Would you care to comment on this, Ed? In particular, although it might be possible for the four types of investors you identify to make money, surely some approaches are much better than others, or at least much easier to follow for an amateur?
Interesting idea. It would be interesting to couple this with a questionnaire about the actual habits of investors, because I'll give you very good odds that there's a discrepancy between the way people believe they invest and the way they actually invest.
Me, diamond. Unless there's a correction in progress. Or there's been a major correction. Or I wake up in a bad mood ...
timarr
Hi Ed, interesting piece, although I'm not a poker player. Well as you would expect I couldn't be anything other than an Owner personally, although given my previous working background in a quantitative / behavioural finance fund management house & the wonderful ranks etc now available to private investors, I also do more farming these days too so that's my other suit. Using Stockopeda spade to dig for diamonds to own as it were.
Regards
Jamie @Compoundincome
Compoundincome.org
There is a book called `The Poker Face of Wall Street` by Aaron Brown that tries to combine poker playing styles with investing/trading.Recommend reading even to people who have never played poker
Thank you for the interesting article. It has a lot of commonality with the social styles quadrants that have been used in sales training along the lines of being a versatile salesperson. These techniques are used to understand what type of people you are dealing with, what your own natural style is and how you can become more versatile to adapt the way you interact with clients to get better quality communication and thus hopefully their business.
So, to take that comparison a bit further......
I think there is a case for being a versatile investor. Change your style to suit the type of market opportunity you are examining. E.G. Large and mid cap stocks in mature industries may suit the investment style of the farmer and owner best. High volatility stocks may suit the trader style more. Young, high growth, small cap companies, perhaps in an industry where you have some specialist knowledge may suit the hunter more.
It may be beyond most of us to adapt our techniques to have success in all four of the styles but as long as we use the right style for the right situation then perhaps that helps with having a balanced portfolio and we can use more than one style. So, we can have a mix of value and growth stocks, or market cap, or volatility etc. in our portfolio as long as we use the appropriate style to select and manage them. So, it depends on your own mindfulness to some extent. Manage your thought processes to manage your style to adapt your thinking in the most appropriate way to analyse a particular stock.
In reply to timarr, post #8
timarr - To make the distinction between belief and actual investing styles it is necessary to analyse what type of shares you own and/or what style has done best for you in the past?
Otherwise a responses to a questionnaire is only going to reflect your belief. Having said this I don't think we should be completely fixed in our views when figuring out what works best.
Thanks all for the great comments!
If anyone has any other classification models in different domains I'd love to hear about them.
The Political Compass is one of my favourite 2 dimensional classification systems - getting beyond pure left/right thinking - https://www.politicalcompass.org/
In reply to timarr, post #8
@timarr - I completely agree and was thinking the same thing. There have been 268 answers so far to the poll and here's how it splits. I'm actually surprised that so many self-identify as "Farmer" and so few as "Hunter". I think if we did the questionnaire you mention we'd find a much bigger number in the Hunter archetype.
In reply to finebone, post #7
The aggressiveness within poker and aggressiveness with investing are two different beasts.
At the poker table my behaviour can influence those grappling for the pot and ultimately push others off the winnings.
Unless I have a very very significant amount of equity my behaviour at the stock market has negligible effect upon the market.
it is incredibly difficult to successfully play a loose aggressive style in poker, but makes good TV. Nobody wants to watch a rock going FOLD, FOLD, FOLD. But in my experience that is what I do with lots of stocks that cross my path. They don't pass my filters.
Many chumps watch the loose aggressive poker players on TV and try to emulate them and bust themselves as the key attribute of the loose aggressive player is being able to read when it's time to let go. In investing terms, this for me is linked to the idea of cutting your losses and move on.
Personally in poker terms I was generally a ROCK, playing the best hands in order to:
1) minimise erosion of my capital by playing too much
2) only entering the tussle with the best odds of success
3) in poker terms others at the table 'should' learn to respect my presence in a hand (whether or not I had the goods)
The risk was that I would get over attached to my apparently winning hand only for someone to have hit a monster with poor starting cards. The lesson ... don't get over attached.
Not sure if that helps or adds anything
The other poker adage that comes to mind is ...
"If you've been sat at the table for 20 mins and you don't know who the fool is then it's probably you"
This makes me think of The Hunter style.
How many investors truly have the talents to dissect a company and know it and its context inside out?
I suspect there are many fools trying to play at those tables.
In reply to Edward Croft, post #13
Hi Ed.
On the topic of other classification models, in a previous life I was pressed by my employer into taking on an Executive Coach as part of a management training initiative. This made quite extensive use of the MBTI system (Myers Briggs Type Indicator). In essence this involved ploughing through an extensive Q&A on attitudes to a number of different scenarios, lifestyle choices, learning preferences etc. to determine my personality profile.
Despite my initial scepticism, I was quite astounded when the coach gave me a 40 minute "dissection" of my personality type that was uncannily accurate (I'm "ISTP" for the record, one of 16 basic types based on binary choices of 4 different criteria). Indeed, accurate to the point of being quite unnerving in that it challenged a large number of preconceptions about how my brain was wired. While I have since found it really useful to have this insight, it did backfire slightly on my employer as the coach and I concluded that I was completely unsuited to my then line of work and subsequently resigned and left the City. Best thing I ever did!
Gus.
In reply to gus 1065, post #17
I've been on both sides of Myers Briggs and it's the biggest load of tosh out there (and the underlying psychological theory is suspect in the extreme). People answer against the stereotype they already have of themselves (much the point iwright 7 was making in post 7 above).
360 degree analyses, where peers as well as the individual answering give a much more interesting view of personality types, in particular where the subject's view of themselves is widely at odds with what everyone else thinks. It can also reveal interesting differences between what managers and subordinates perceive about the individual.
Although quite how you'd translate that into this type of analysis I have no idea ...
timarr
In reply to gus 1065, post #17
I quite like the MBTI personally. I've drifted from INTP to ENTP over the years.
It's very useful in understanding the differences between people. I've been reading Ray Dalio's Principles recently and Bridgewater use MBTI (and other profiling tools) a lot.
e.g. for every P you should have a J - you'll get more done.
https://www.16personalities.com/free-personality-test
In reply to Edward Croft, post #19
Ed
It's based on Jungian theory. You might as well believe in homeopathy or economics or IQ tests or some other radical New Age craziness.
It's fun, but it's not remotely valid.
timarr
What I have tried to do over quite a time is to follow a core/satellite approach. In the core portfolio I am an owner - mainly of investment trusts and large caps. However, interestingly a few stocks have graduated from satellite to core. In this category come RPC and Cineworld which have so far done well for me. Also the residue of an energy portfolio which I built up in the early years of this century. Fortunately much of this got taken over or sold but I must confess to an attachment bias and the remainder is on "a final warning" Also I have held Griffin Mining through thick and thin. Most of that time it has not felt like the only 100 ranked share in the Stockopedia UK universe and I see that today it has reverted to type with quite a sharp fall which is unexplained as I write. I hope this is just a correction because if nothing goes wrong this year's results could reward patience and I did top up earlier this year when the ranking looked so promising.
The satellite is quite a bit smaller but necessarily takes more time but I enjoy the involvement. Basically, here I am a hunter but one who tries to ensure I am looking at well stocked hunting grounds through farmer type analysis. Although over the last couple of years I have found (and also missed) a fair number of opportunities at the moment I feel that the game is thin on the ground and comments here suggest that others feel the same. We are a bit like Breughel's "Hunters in the Snow" but as is also said the most dangerous times are when everyone feels super optimistic.
Thanks for another interesting article.
MH
Can you redo this using the Tarot?