How the StockRank Styles pointed to trouble at Dignity
Shares in the funeral services group Dignity halved in value recently after it issued what amounted to a big profit warning for the year ahead. Competition is fierce in the funeralcare market, yet confirmation of a new pricing plan and downgraded figures were still met with shock. The resulting price collapse left the stock with a market cap of just £480 million - a level it hasn’t seen since mid-2012.
Stockopedia’s research into profit warnings shows that selling immediately is often the best option for chastened shareholders in this type of situation. You can read our Profit Warning Survival Guide here. But trading decisions aside, an interesting feature of this particular profit warning is that Dignity was previously prized for being a uniquely defensive and highly profitable stock. After all (the argument went) it offered the sort of certainty you only get when you’re dealing with death. In fact it was so highly regarded that it made it into the top 2018 stock picks in one of the main shares magazines recently.
So was it really so hard to detect changes in Dignity’s investment profile? The answer is that there were warning signs when you look at it through the framework of the StockRank Styles.
A High Flyer under pressure
The StockRank Styles are Stockopedia’s way of showing the level of exposure that a share has got to Quality, Value and Momentum. They are are published at the top of each company StockReport. A high enough exposure to two or more of those factors will give it a ‘winning style’. But high exposure to one or none of those factors will likely classify it as a losing investment style. This graphic tells the full story:
Through much of 2017, Dignity had a mid-range StockRank, which meant it was generally Style Neutral. But there were also periods when its high Quality and strong Momentum were enough to qualify it as a High Flyer. Its high QualityRank benefited from a track record of strong, stable profitability, which was reflected in impressive operating margins and return on capital.
This kind of financial quality is often found in firms that have what Warren Buffett describes as “wide economic moats”. And while it was hard to see much of a moat around Dignity, the point is that it had…
Dignity plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of funeral related services in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: funeral services, crematoria and pre-arranged funeral plans. The Company's funeral services relate to the provision of funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Company's crematoria services relate to cremation services and the sale of memorials and burial plots at the Company operated crematoria and cemeteries. The Company's pre-arranged funeral plans include the sale of funerals in advance to customers wishing to make their own funeral arrangements, and the marketing and administration costs associated with the sales. The Company operates a network of approximately 720 funeral locations throughout the United Kingdom trading under established local trading names. The Company operates approximately 40 crematoria in England and Scotland. The Company's number of active funeral plans is approximately 374,000. more »
This sounds like circular reasoning to me.
Since the ranking changes from "High flyer" to "Falling Star" when the Momentum collapses (i.e. price drops) then it is not really useful for telling you when to exit. It is just saying: "this stock has fallen in price" which you knew anyway.
I am not a huge fan of momentum as it implies we should trade in and out of shares. Good companies that deliver over decades often have weak momentum at certain periods. Does that mean we should trade out of them and reduce returns through transaction costs? I understand the rationale for momentum but it does mean that the stockrank system will "predict" all stocks that go wrong as long as they have weak momentum before hand? As the previous poster noted it does seem like circular reasoning.
There are quite a few trading systems that can say we predict all major winners. This is because they have a breakout/momentum element. However, they fail to state that they also predict lots of stocks that do badly. The momentum criteria always means that stocks that collapse are "predicted" and stocks that do well are "predicted." A great way to sell trading systems.
I haven't looked at Stockopedia's quality indicator in depth but I think this should be preferred as a predictor of company issues. It was 89 when Dignity was riding high which is concerning. Shouldn't the high level of net debt have been an issue? Surely this should reduce the quality of the business? Or shouldn't we have a separate risk metric taken from a range of variables.
I would also say that the main driver of company profits are the profit margins. If a company says that competition is getting more intense shouldn't that be a concern? There could perhaps be a machine learning tool to go through results and find references to competition.
In my view, we can't rely on volatility to pick up risk. That is like asking other people who you don't know to set your parachute up before you jump out of a plane. Risk should be driven by factors like debt, competitive moat etc. These are the factors that have hit Dignity. Volatility does work where investors are aware of the risk, such as when a company is near bankruptcy and it is well known. However, volatility doesn't work for a company that hasn't experienced issues recently.
In my view, risk is mainly a qualitative factor as you are seeking to assess demand and the long-term franchise. I don't think you can use "momentum" as a risk tool. It sounds good but would mean huge portfolio turnover.
Having said all that I think these kind of exercises are good i.e. they can show how Stockopedia might be improved. I don't know if Stockopedia really worked well to warn against losses in this instance apart from the loss of momentum after a weak update and the somewhat high valuation. The Quality criteria for Dignity was high but in reality events have shown that this doesn't really merit being described as a quality business i.e. few barriers to entry.
The point about moats is that they have to be maintained - that is the difference between the Unilever brand portfolio and the Premier Foods brand portfolio, or a drug company with a viable pipeline of new drugs and one that milks existing patents for cash and fails to invest in new discoveries.
The Dignity model involved acquisition fuelled growth and high leverage. It is a simple recipe with predictable results - for a time it gathers momentum, and those who get on and off at the right time do well out of it, but in the end the wheels tend to come off.
Hindsight is wonderful of course. I always had half an eye on Dignity because, probably like others, I thought demographic changes meant it would have a growing market among customers with money to spend. As it happens the high valuation put me off and I never looked closely at the business.
In reply to Hot Socks, post #3
Hot Socks - A company cannot always maintain its moat if competition increases. Dignity's issues were due to digital disruption (more price transparency) and new entrants. There wasn't really a moat the company just undertook high priced acquisitions then jacked up prices to justify them.
In fact Dignity's strategy reduced the most. This is because by becoming a high priced player it made it more attractive for competitors to expand. Also by financing acquisitions with debt it wasn't able to cut prices. Otherwise where was the justification for the high priced acquisition?
So I think this wasn't a case of Dignity not maintaining its moat. The company actively weakened its moat through price gouging. Ryanair, by contrast has a strong moat as it has low costs and charges low prices. Dignity made it easier for competitors to expand and grow.
It was an unsustainable strategy that made Dignity's management risk given that they sold shares at the peak. Not sure this is a question of hindsight. You only had to consider the barriers to entry in the funeral service sector.