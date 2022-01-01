There’s a saying in investing that “time in the market beats timing the market”. In other words, long-term trends in stock markets are overwhelmingly positive. The longer you stay invested, the more you can take advantage of the compounding effects of being exposed to them.

On the other side of that argument however, is the idea that selling up when you anticipate volatility might save you from the agony of near term losses. Given that humans feel the pain of loss so much more than the joy of gains, the tendency to avert losses is a very powerful influence. When prices start falling, panic sets in quickly.

The risk of making poor decisions in a panic is a big reason why “time in the market” has become accepted wisdom. In particular, it takes away the need to make correct decisions that would be tricky in calm conditions, but near-on impossible in moments of high stress. To put that another way, timing the market increases your chances of being wrong in a couple of critical ways…

First, it means choosing the optimum moment to sell and get out before prices fall. But it also means you have to judge the optimum time to buy back in. From a psychological perspective, being right about both is an extremely tough call.

Terry Smith, the plain-speaking British fund manager, once wrote that “when it comes to so-called market timing there are only two sorts of people: those who can’t do it, and those who know they can’t do it. It’s safer and more profitable to be in the latter camp.”

So in summary, staying invested in the market as long as possible can make a lot of sense. But does that mean you should simply soak up periods of heightened volatility, when prices may be falling sharply?

The answer is that there’s no single way of immunising a portfolio against broad market sell-offs. But there are tactics you can employ - when you’re either selecting stocks or seeking to understand the profile of existing holdings - that can guide you on how they might behave in the face of volatility and market distress. There are no magic rules, but a few key checks could be worth keeping in mind.

How to defend against volatility

It’s no secret that some stocks (and even entire industry sectors) are less sensitive than others to the…