Companies with the potential to grow quickly are like a magnet to investors in the stock market. And while they can suffer in volatile conditions, they’re still the source of some of the most inspiring investment success stories you’ll ever hear. At their best, they can have a transforming impact not just on their shareholders but also their staff, customers and even entire industries.

But while growth companies can be appealing, they can also come with hefty price tags. In buoyant economic conditions and periods when investors feel confident, growth shares can become, relatively, very expensive. But that’s not always a bad thing…

Paying what looks like a high price for a share - which is typically measured by the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) - may be justified if a company is growing quickly. When a firm consistently beats earnings forecasts, the market can find itself in perpetual catch-up mode. And that makes valuing it quite tricky.

As the share price leaps along behind the rapid clip of earnings growth - and as more investors buy into the story - the momentum can be very powerful. For growth investors who are relaxed about high valuations, this momentum is exactly what they are after. But there can be problems…

The catch is that if and when momentum begins to weaken, the performance can plummet. Given that many growth companies tend to be smaller in size, they can be particularly vulnerable and unpredictable. So when things go wrong, valuations can tumble heavily.

Another risk with growth stocks is a change in the economic outlook. A deteriorating backdrop can quickly scare investors out of more speculative shares. Inflation can also be a drag. That’s because the valuations of growth stocks are often based on their future cashflows. If the value of those cashflows comes under pressure from rising inflation, then the multiples that investors are prepared to pay for them today will also come down.

With these kinds of risks in mind, one way of finding the next potential stars of the stock market is a strategy that focuses on growth - but without overpaying for it. It’s called ‘growth at a reasonable price’ and one of the keys to the approach is a metric called the PEG...

Walking the tightrope of growth and value

One of the early industry advocates for buying growth stocks at reasonable prices was an investor called…