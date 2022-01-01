Risk has a habit of becoming invisible in good times, and painfully apparent in bad times.

The past couple of weeks have been concerning for many and, I suggest, a reminder of the real value of quality companies: not only can some of them grow for longer at higher margins, but their sound financial positions provide some protection (assuming the shares are reasonably valued).

That makes it easier to sleep at night when markets are buffeted by macroeconomic or geopolitical developments. And, over the long term, preservation of capital and risk management are key.

One stock that’s held up better than most over the past couple of weeks has been Wilmington (LON:WIL) . It’s got a number of favourable characteristics, including:

A lack of share dilution over time,

High profit margins and ROCE,

Strong cash conversion,

A net cash position,

Solid track record of dividend payments,

Recurring revenue with high renewal rates (around 38% of total)

A resilient portfolio of brands in essential Regulatory and Compliance markets, and

A diverse customer base.

Not all companies that have these traits are good investments, but good investments tend to have these kinds of traits. You can see some of this reflected in the strong (and improving) Quality Rank.

As for Wilmington itself, while it does show promise as a solid company, consistent profitable growth has proven more elusive.

However, an operational restructuring completed in 2021 (after three years of review) suggests now is a good time to reappraise the group’s prospects.

Simplified operating structure and essential services

Wilmington floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1995, and has in the years since built up an increasingly digital portfolio of products that provide regulatory compliance solutions to customers. It calls this the GRC market: Governance, Risk, and Compliance.

It generates revenue across multiple geographies and has low customer concentration.

The group provides online and hybrid learning, as well as the management and provision of mission-critical information and data. Solutions are focussed on real-world outcomes and are based on ‘significant and defendable intellectual property built up over many years’. Its teams of experienced industry practitioners and subject matter experts are central to the offering.

It now reports to investors across two divisions: Information & Data and Training & Education.