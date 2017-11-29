In praise of Paul Scott - journalist of the year twice - at Mello AND the Small Cap Awards

I just wanted to congratulate Paul Scott on being awarded Most Insightful Blogger at the Mello 2018 Awards last month and Journalist of the Year at the Small Cap Awards last night in London. For years Paul's prolific online efforts in support of the UK private investor have been ignored by awards ceremonies in favour of print magazine writers. I'm absolutely thrilled he's now getting the recognition he deserves.

It's been a hell of a journey for Paul. Having been a successful Finance Director of a retail clothing chain in the late 90s/ early 00s, he became a full time investor. He made an absolute fortune with a leveraged, concentrated approach to his stock selections... until the global financial crisis hit. The forced deleveraging almost ruined him.

But Paul is an extraordinary man. He fought back from the brink. Over the last 8 years he's settled all his debts, and made a fortune again. If you've been lucky enough to be present at any of Paul's talks about his journey you'll know he's the most honest man around. He needs to write a book about his story.

I've known about Paul since he ran Paulypilot's Pub back on the Motley Fool in the early 2000s. After the financial crisis Paul started writing prolifically on small caps as a way to become a 'walking encyclopedia' and aid his investing fightback. When he started blogging relentlessly about UK small caps after the financial crisis we thought why not work together and help build an audience - so began the Small Cap Value Report. He's written one thousand, two hundred and seventeen articles in this report. His mission to know, journal and share everything he could has been nothing short of immense. I can't believe it's taken this long for him to win some awards. Nobody deserves it more.

From highlighting frauds like Globo to massive winners like Boohoo, Paul has helped thousands of investors to generate wealth and avoid ruin in the stock market. I've know of some investors that have made a million from Boohoo alone after Paul highlighted it in his writing.

Of course writing 5000 words per day is not exactly the most sustainable endeavour. Paul has sometimes cracked under his own self-imposed pressure. Thankfully the immensely intelligent, astute and erudite Graham Neary is now sharing the leadership on the Small…