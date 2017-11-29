In praise of Paul Scott - journalist of the year twice - at Mello AND the Small Cap Awards
I just wanted to congratulate Paul Scott on being awarded Most Insightful Blogger at the Mello 2018 Awards last month and Journalist of the Year at the Small Cap Awards last night in London. For years Paul's prolific online efforts in support of the UK private investor have been ignored by awards ceremonies in favour of print magazine writers. I'm absolutely thrilled he's now getting the recognition he deserves.
It's been a hell of a journey for Paul. Having been a successful Finance Director of a retail clothing chain in the late 90s/ early 00s, he became a full time investor. He made an absolute fortune with a leveraged, concentrated approach to his stock selections... until the global financial crisis hit. The forced deleveraging almost ruined him.
But Paul is an extraordinary man. He fought back from the brink. Over the last 8 years he's settled all his debts, and made a fortune again. If you've been lucky enough to be present at any of Paul's talks about his journey you'll know he's the most honest man around. He needs to write a book about his story.
I've known about Paul since he ran Paulypilot's Pub back on the Motley Fool in the early 2000s. After the financial crisis Paul started writing prolifically on small caps as a way to become a 'walking encyclopedia' and aid his investing fightback. When he started blogging relentlessly about UK small caps after the financial crisis we thought why not work together and help build an audience - so began the Small Cap Value Report. He's written one thousand, two hundred and seventeen articles in this report. His mission to know, journal and share everything he could has been nothing short of immense. I can't believe it's taken this long for him to win some awards. Nobody deserves it more.
From highlighting frauds like Globo to massive winners like Boohoo, Paul has helped thousands of investors to generate wealth and avoid ruin in the stock market. I've know of some investors that have made a million from Boohoo alone after Paul highlighted it in his writing.
Of course writing 5000 words per day is not exactly the most sustainable endeavour. Paul has sometimes cracked under his own self-imposed pressure. Thankfully the immensely intelligent, astute and erudite Graham Neary is now sharing the leadership on the Small…
A fantastic achievement by Paul and congratulations to the rest of the team at Stockopedia. The SCVR has helped my investing more than any other resource on the web and both Paul and Graham's analysis, individual approach to investing and generosity in sharing has been invaluable.
Congratulations Paul and thankyou for the hard work that goes into the SCVR.
I particularly enjoyed the video of you at this years Mello showing how you look at stocks, I watch have watched it at least once a week since it was released, it was so informative.
Enjoy Portugal.
KR
James
I have really enjoyed Paul's insightful analysis on a daily basis for many years now. It's amazing how much work has gone into this project. The library of commentary they have produced is very valuable. I was lucky to meet Paul at this years UKIS - he is a really lovely chap and deserves the recognition he is getting!
Well done, Paul..You have added method to my investing, and contributed significantly to my profits and avoidance of losses.
Thank you and all the best
Richard
Paul Scott very honest and whenever I meet him happy to give up his time and more importantly share his tremendous knowledge and insight in to small caps , an absolute star I love the guy !!
I would like to echo Ed's congratulations and sentiment. Paul's writing style is a type of thinking out loud, which enables the reader to follow his thought process and in time adopt/adapt to a similar type of thinking. This writing approach was particularly valuable to me in my early investing days when trying to work out which companies had a high probability of losing, (or winning). Globo was a case in point that saved me £000s and Paul's Accesso Technology analysis gained me £000s.
So a very well earned break Paul and if you write the book, I will be the 1st in the que. Ian
Congratulations Paul, I have been following your wise words for years! Keep up the good work and write that book :)
Awesome, great work Paul.
You saved me a fortune with the Quindell debacle, and a lot of your rules are now baked in my investing criteria - particularly "don't buy foreign on AIM". You've massively helped me to read more in a balance sheet and, whilst you don't do tips and I don't blindly follow what you say, I do the does it pass Paul's "my opinion" test in my own stock picks.
I hope you keep writing for many years yet. Enjoy the rest, you've certainly earned it.
Paul
Very simply, total respect.
The SCVR is my first port of call every day, and every time I look at a stock, to buy, add to or exit from, I always first check back to previous SCVR issues.
Your library of work is invaluable.
What a great achievement.
Be very, very proud.
Regards
Howard
I might only have come very late to your clear lucid and yes INTERESTING insights into small caps investing, but it is my singles daily don’t miss read. Glad for your sake you have great support from Graham as well. Enjoy your sabbatical. May the awards keep coming
Return rested when your ready and yes write that book
Dear Paul,
Private investing, sometimes, can seem intimidating. Certainly when I started out I was scared. Am I meant to be here? Is this really for me? Will I be the odd one out? Do I have what it takes? What if people don't like me? What if I don't fit in? Should I leave it to the big boys & girls? You have managed to show me, and so many others, how all of that doesn't matter one bit!
You have inspired and helped me to become not only to improve my returns, but to think more critically and to be more patient! Your value is immeasurable, and you give so generously with your time, it really is an absolute pleasure to have met you and spent time with you, and I hope to do so in the future.
I am especially pleased that formal recognition s taking place. It can't be long before a letter from the palace drops through the letterbox ;)
CHHHEEEEEESSSEEEEE
Thanks,
IG
Congratulations Paul! Absolutely delighted that you are finally getting the recognition you so richly deserve.
I first got to know Paul - at least in the cyber-sense - when he ran Paulypilot's Pub on The Motley Fool back in the early 2000s, and quickly learnt that the Pub was THE place to go to get so much fantastic insight into small caps, not only from the landlord himself but from a small band of 'regulars' such as Carmensfella, KingMcKong, Marben100, Hallucigenia and others. That's one of the things about Paul - he is such a great investor that, even then, others were drawn into his circle. I used to print off those famous 'Paulyfolio updates' and read them endlessly.
I think I first met Paul in person at one of the early ShareSoc meetings and found him to be one of the most charming, polite and humble people I have ever met. He has a natural ability to put people at ease that very few people possess so readily.
Favourite personal story about Paul? There are one or two, but, err.., neither of us are about to join the Temperance League, so what's said in the bar should probably stay in the bar.
Paul: Shine On You Crazy Diamond. Enjoy your break, and I look forward to your return to Stockopedia as and when you are ready.
Cheese!
Put simply, I've had the opportunity to share many drinking sessions with Paul over several years and he freely offers his time and personality so openly to amuse, educate and enrich.
Just don't expect to share a packet or 2 of crisps (cheese and onion, of course) without suffering some collatoral damage. Crisps could take your eye out didn't you know?!?
Congratulations Paul! Well deserved.
I, like many others, have learned a lot through reading your knowledgeable reports and comments.
It is a great service that you provide.
Thank You
Geoff
Congratulations and well done Paul. Your clear and concise writing has helped me take my interpretation of accounts and announcements to a new level. Thank you.
Congratulations to Paul. Not only is he one of the best analysts in the small caps market, he also has the ability to methodically rip apart a set of accounts. Also enjoy the occasional macro writeup and general life ramblings! Interesting bloke to follow on Twitter too- especially during nights of beer, cheese and question time!
I sincerely hope he is using this sabbatical to finally write this book!
Many congratulations Paul on a highly deserved award and recognition. Thousands of us eagerly await your (and Graham's) reports each day.
Whilst I was aware of Paulypilot's pub I never really read or devoted much time to it, much to my regret.
I also was slow to come on here, only after my painful loss on Globo, yes I was one of them drawn in.
I've been reading your reports for around 2 years now and have learnt a lot on your style and adopted a number of your quick checks (e.g. NTAV etc) to my initial analysis of prospective holdings.
I've appreciated your work so much that at the end of last year I became a paid subscriber to Stockopedia. Whilst I appreciate the amazing features of this website I also think Ed would be justified putting these SCVR reports behind the paywall.
Congratulations and thanks for all that you do. Please don't stop!
Big congrats, one of the reasons this small time beginner investor as remained a subscriber (at one point I was seriously cutting down on costs) is directly because of the SCVR. I appreciate in particular pointing out barge pole companies. Also breaking down the reports and pointing out what we as investors should be looking at when doing our own research.