In search of small-cap growth stocks that can resist market volatility

Wednesday, Feb 14 2018 by
0 comments
10
In search of smallcap growth stocks that can resist market volatility

Recent stock market volatility has been a reminder of the periodic price swings that come with owning equities. But so far it hasn’t been all bad. Look beyond index price charts and you’ll find that even at the traditionally sensitive small-cap end of the market, some stock prices have held up well. Often they were the higher quality, strong momentum stocks that are associated with the market’s best known growth investors.

Putting volatility into perspective

There has been a lively debate over the past week about how investors should interpret the recent bout of market volatility. In one exchange, a journalist suggested that investors should “stay alert after the mini-crash”.  But that was batted away by a fund manager who said a decline of -9.7% on the S&P 500 was “hardly a ‘mini-crash’." In fact, the investor (James O’Shaughnessy) argued that the real anomaly was the relentless, low volatility uptrend in U.S. markets last year. He said what we’d just witnessed was really just “par for the course”.

To be fair, UK markets didn’t give us quite the same sort of smooth, decent double-digit gains as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq last year. But one exception was the 25 percent return from the Alternative Investment Market. The smaller company growth market had an excellent run in 2017, helped by some big gains from some of its biggest companies.

This was great news, of course, for investors wanting to take advantage of AIM’s attractive tax status. Not only can most of its smaller, high growth companies be added to ISAs, but most (not all) can be passed on free of inheritance tax, subject to certain rules.

The downside of all this is that AIM companies have often tended to be sold-off quite aggressively in a downturn. That’s why small-cap investing generally comes with a warning to ensure adequate diversification. Since the start of February, the index has fallen by a modest 4.5 percent overall - but many stocks have actually held up well. So what were they?

Small-cap growth strategies

There are numerous investment strategies that have proven to be effective in a small-cap market like AIM. Stockopedia’s Paul Scott and Graham Neary have shown just how profitable the market can be. Other high profile small cap investors and fund managers over the years include the likes of Mark Slater (and his late father, Jim), Gervais Williams,…

Unlock this article instantly by logging into your account

Login or Register for Free Access
Don’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way

Disclaimer:  

As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.

Do you like this Post?
Yes
No
10 thumbs up
0 thumbs down
Share this post with friends



(Show Text Editor)

What's your view on this article? Log In to Comment Now

You can track all @StockoChat comments via Twitter


About Ben Hobson

Ben Hobson

Strategies Editor at Stockopedia. My goal is to help private investors learn and invest with confidence through the articles, ebooks and other resources we publish on site. I also occasionally bunk off to interview famous investors at expensive restaurants. I studied History at Aberystwyth University, trained as a journalist and covered business news and corporate finance before settling in as one of the first staff members at Stockopedia.  Away from Stockopedia I'm a mountain bike junkie. more »

Follow

994
Followers
13
Following

Stock Picking Tutorial Centre


Related Content
Portfolio Review 2017
Portfolio Review 2017
Quarto Inc 27th Jan

ABDP video February update by Tim Rogers CEO

January 2018 Portfolio Update

PhotoMe International In a supermarket near you
Photo-Me International: In a supermarket near you
Photo-Me International 29th Jan

Video OPM H1 results interview


Let’s get you setup so you get the most out of our service
Done, Let's add some stocks
Brilliant - You've created a folio! Now let's add some stocks to it.

  • Apple (AAPL)

  • Shell (RDSA)

  • Twitter (TWTR)

  • Volkswagon AG (VOK)

  • McDonalds (MCD)

  • Vodafone (VOD)

  • Barratt Homes (BDEV)

  • Microsoft (MSFT)

  • Tesco (TSCO)
Save and show me my analysis