Mark Minervini Interview II - Any questions?

Around about this time last year I interviewed Mark Minervini, the popular US investor, and the resulting article got quite a lot of interest.



At the time, Mark was writing a follow up to his trading book, Trade Like a Stock Market Wizard. A few months after the interview, he published Think & Trade Like a Champion. We kind of agreed at that point that it would be good to catch up again when the new book was out.

So that’s what we’re going to do. I’m doing another interview with Mark in the next couple of weeks, so if you have got any questions you’d like me to ask him, just let me know in the comments below.

Last time around, it took quite a lot of time to get the whole thing over the line, so be aware that might happen again.



Thanks,

Ben



