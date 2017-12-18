Mark Minervini Interview II - Any questions?

Around about this time last year I interviewed Mark Minervini, the popular US investor, and the resulting article got quite a lot of interest.
At the time, Mark was writing a follow up to his trading book, Trade Like a Stock Market Wizard. A few months after the interview, he published Think & Trade Like a Champion. We kind of agreed at that point that it would be good to catch up again when the new book was out.
So that’s what we’re going to do. I’m doing another interview with Mark in the next couple of weeks, so if you have got any questions you’d like me to ask him, just let me know in the comments below.
Last time around, it took quite a lot of time to get the whole thing over the line, so be aware that might happen again.
Thanks,
Ben
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.