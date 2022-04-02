Podcasts that might interest you:

Is the US bond bull market over?

Why have bonds enjoyed a bull market for the last 40 years?

Why do we believe that the end of this bull market has finally arrived?

How high can long-term interest rates go?

What about short-term interest rates?

Weekly Summary:

Yes, Q1 was tough for nearly everyone… Can April continue the recovery in stocks? Market sentiment still low, judging by IPO activity (lack thereof) Everyone seems to hate European stocks Getting interesting in precious metals mining Idea of the Week: GDGB VanEck Gold Miners ETF

1. Yes, Q1 was tough for nearly everyone…

As the chart below aptly demonstrates, only commodity-related investments posted positive returns over the first three months of 2022. All stock and bond exposures lost money to varying degrees. This was in fact the worst quarter for global bonds in over 30 years, as rampant inflation drove bond yields higher (and thus prices lower).

Even cash in a deposit account lost money, at least on an after-tax, after-inflation basis…

Don’t worry if you are down in 2022 so far; only commodities have worked

Source: topdowncharts

2. Can April continue the recovery in stocks?

The table below (for US stocks) highlights that April is statistically the best month of the year on average, in terms of the average monthly return generated and the hit rate (up 74% of the time). This is similarly true for UK and Continental European stocks.

April generally a good month for stocks

Source: topdowncharts

April has historically been even stronger for selected European indices such as the UK FTSE 100 and French CAC-40, gaining an average 2%-2.5%.

UK FTSE 100 index typically peaks at end-April/mid-May

Source: equityclock.com. Note: 20-year timeframe

3. Market sentiment still low, judging by IPO activity (lack thereof)

After peaking in early 2021 at the time of the peak in tech stocks generally, the number of new US IPO filings has slumped, while the number of withdrawals from IPO processes has surged to the highest since 2009.

IPO activity is a good sentiment indicator; very negative right now…

Source: topdowncharts

4. Everyone seems to hate European stocks