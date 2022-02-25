Desperately sorry scenes in Ukraine this week, as Russia invaded, inevitably had a dramatic impact on markets around the world.

Thursday’s sharp sell-off hit hardest in Europe. But US markets actually rallied to finish in positive territory on the day. That feels like it’s setting the scene for a stronger start on Friday, but it remains very unclear how this miserable new chapter will play out.

The big theme of inflation, which has dominated headlines in recent months, might be complicated by what happens now - but again it remains far from clear. Spiking energy prices (oil topped $100 this week) will not help rising input prices for many companies and, inevitably, consumers. It will be interesting to see how and when the long-expected hikes to interest rates will unfold - and whether things will change on that front.

Main Indices



FTSE 100 FTSE AIM All Share S&P 500 FTSE Euro First 300 (ex-UK) S&P/ASX All Ordinaries 1 Week -2.7% -4.1% -3.7% -4.3% -3.0% 1 Month -0.9 -6.2% -1.5% -5.8% +2.3% 1 Year +9.7% -14.6% +11.9% +8.7% +4.7%

Source: Stockopedia, Google Finance

Other Instruments & Commodities



Crude Oil WTI Gold $ Bitcoin

$95.0 / barrel $1,918 /ounce $38,154 1 Week +4.6% +0.8% -6.2% 1 Month +11.1% +3.9% +3.9% 1 Year +59% +5.8% -23.2%

Sources: Trading Economics, Royal Mint, Coinbase

Market Moves

Russia’s domestic stock market was one of the worst hit on the back of the Ukraine invasion. It finished Thursday down 33%, having fallen as far as 45% during trading.

Russia’s MOEX exchange



Source: Trading Economics

The UK trades a number of full-list and dual-list Russian stocks (and others that will be directly or indirectly affected by the Ukrainian action). You can see from the FTSE 350 movers on Thursday how that looked, with Ukraine-based iron ore miner Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) leading the list of crushed shares. Others included Polymetal (LON:POLY), Evraz (LON:EVR) and Petropavlovsk (LON:POG). Risers were understandably in short supply, but those that did manage an up-day were in gold, oil and defence.

On a 1-year basis, global large-cap indices all remain in positive territory - but clearly under pressure in 2022.

Global Large Cap Indices

Small caps, which have already been under pressure in recent months, had another rough week, with UK AIM stocks doing particularly badly.

Global Small Cap Indices

Factor Trends

With inflation already a concern - and the prospect it might now continue for longer -…