It’s ironic that my first article for Stockopedia is a bullish piece of analysis on Meta Platforms Inc (NSQ:FB). True I am a sucker for a US tech stock - especially one with the type of margins and returns commanded by Meta - but I have also long been sceptical of the company formerly known as Facebook. How can a business which generates its profits by tracking its customers’ behaviour, leaching off their insecurities and exacerbating their bad habits present a good long term investment case?

Those fears have been compounded since Facebook’s visionary/maniacal founder (delete as appropriate) decided to take the company down a route which presents a baffling and frightening picture of the future of mankind. In the coming years are we really going to experience the highs and lows of life from within the artificial environment of the Metaverse? I truly hope not.

But in my quest to kick off my writing career at Stockopedia by presenting the investment case of a high quality company trading on a reasonable price to earnings multiple, I found it almost impossible to avoid Meta. There’s no denying the quality of its revenue, earnings and cash flow, while the problems that have spooked investors in the last few years (waning popularity, an over-reliance on the sharply shifting digital advertising industry and regulation pressure) have left it with a forward price to earnings ratio of 14.8x - below its five year average of 26.9x.

Indeed, even after the leap which followed a surprisingly upbeat first quarter results announcement, shares are still trading at levels last seen in mid-2019. Since then the company’s earnings have risen by over 80% and its sales have more than doubled.

Quality fundamentals

Let’s dig further into the important fundamentals of Meta, starting with its recent performance. In the year to December 2021, the company recorded operating profits of $46,753m off sales of $117,929m - equivalent to an operating profit margin of 39.6%. Net profits were $39,370m, or a net profit margin of 33.4%. Those results continued the strong growth trajectory of the last few years, shown in the table below.

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Revenue ($m) 40,653 55,838 70,697 85,965 117,929 Operating Profit ($m) 20,203 24,913 23,986 32,671 46,753 EPS ($) 6.16 7.57 6.43 10.1 13.8

We can also use the…