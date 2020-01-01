Market news is being dominated by the coronavirus outbreak at the moment. Monday saw the FTSE 100 close down more than 3%, after Italy reported the largest outbreak outside Asia.

Obviously the human impact of this outbreak is everyone’s top concern. But as investors we’re obliged to consider the economic impact too. I see this as a temporary disruption, but there’s no way of knowing how long or how severe the impact will be. However, my general philosophy is to stay invested at all times. So I don’t plan to make any changes to my personal portfolio or to the SIF fund in response to this outbreak.

Before I start this month’s review of Ashmore and Michelmersh, I’d like to take a look at a domestic story where I do have a strong view. I’m probably a bit late to this, but I’ve noticed worrying signs of ‘innovation’ in the mortgage market. I wonder if this is a sign that housing affordability is finally about to hit the buffers.

Too clever by half?

A recent piece in the FT (paywall) examined the growing trend for “doing the splits”. This means splitting a mortgage into two or three loans with different characteristics. One example given was splitting a loan between interest-only and capital repayment so as to stay below the LTV limit on interest-only mortgages. Various other combinations are described, but from what I can see the underlying motivation is usually to stretch what the borrower can afford. 

At the same time, the FCA tells us that 41% of mortgages are now for more than 25 years, up from just 2.5% in 2005. For first-time buyers, 66% of mortgages are for more than 25 years. Most lenders will now offer up to 40 years. That’s a lot of extra compound interest in return for a lower upfront monthly payment.

These mortgage trends suggest a mix of complacency and worsening affordability. It doesn’t seem like a good mix to me in a market that’s been kept high by the intoxicating combination of ultra-cheap debt and Help to Buy. 

Demand for affordable housing in major cities may be insatiable. But affordability will only stretch so far. I wonder if we’re nearing that limit.

SIF folio monthly review

As it’s the last week of February, it’s time to take a look at the SIF folio and review stocks that have been in the portfolio for…

Unlock the rest of this Article in 15 seconds

Unlock with Facebook
Unlock with Google

or Unlock with your email

Already have an account?
Login here