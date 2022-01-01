It’s the final week of April, so it’s time for my monthly portfolio review. The markets have been fairly quiet over the last few weeks, and this has been reflected in the portfolio’s performance.

Despite this, I’ve been able to add a new stock to the portfolio that I’ve coveted for a long time. I’m also pleased to be celebrating another portfolio double bagger, power group Drax.

SIF trades in April

After a busy March, my SIF buying screen has not provided many new ideas in April. I’ve added just one new stock to SIF, soft drinks group A G Barr (LON:BAG) - the owner of Irn-Bru. You can read my buy report here.

I also reviewed FTSE 100 defence group BAE Systems earlier in the month, but decided not to buy the shares. Find out why here.

Portfolio stocks under review

All stocks in the SIF folio have a default holding period of nine months, after which they’re reviewed to see if they still pass my screening tests.

You can see the criteria I use to decide whether to keep holding a stock here. They’re a little different to the rules I use for buying shares. In brief, if a stock passes these tests, it stays in the portfolio.

This month the portfolio’s top two performers are up for review. Both have delivered gains over more than 90% since they joined the portfolio:

Drax (LON:DRX) - the former coal power group has made a successful switch to biomass, aided by vast government subsidies. Drax has been a double bagger for SIF, but should I keep holding?

- the former coal power group has made a successful switch to biomass, aided by vast government subsidies. Drax has been a double bagger for SIF, but should I keep holding? Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) - I remain excited about the medium-term growth potential for mobile telecoms and banking in Africa. Airtel shares still look affordable to me, but I’m concerned momentum may be slowing.

I’ll look at each of these stocks in more detail in a moment. First, here’s a quick review of the portfolio’s performance in April.

April performance update

So far in April, SIF has lagged slightly behind its FTSE All-Share benchmark.

This continues the trend we’ve seen so far this year. After a strong 2021, progress has slowed somewhat in 2022. I think this is largely because the index has been buoyed by gains for miners and oil stocks – sectors where…