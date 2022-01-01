February turned out to be a difficult and uncertain month. From an investment perspective my rules-based SIF folio was quite active, adding three new stocks during the period. My hope is that this reflects a broader rotation in the market towards value stocks and cyclical sectors that have been out of favour.

We shall see. In the meantime, this review of the month will cover recent portfolio activity and stocks that have reached the end of their default holding period.

SIF trades in February

Improving momentum for unloved big cap value stocks meant that my SIF buying screen provided some interesting new choices during the month. I added three new shares to SIF in February – the same high rate of portfolio additions as in January.

The new stocks were:

These stocks have skewed the portfolio’s average market cap higher and boosted its dividend yield. My hope is that they’ll also help to offset flagging earnings growth elsewhere.

Portfolio stocks under review

For the benefit of newer subscribers, the SIF folio is a virtual portfolio that’s run using a rules-based trading strategy. It’s outperformed the market by around 50% since its launch in April 2016.

All stocks have a default holding period of nine months, after which they’re reviewed to see if they still pass my screening tests. This month there are two stocks that have been in the portfolio nine months or more:

Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) - this Bangladeshi has a quirky dual listing but has performed well over the last two years

- this Bangladeshi has a quirky dual listing but has performed well over the last two years Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) - a specialist lender with a mixed track record on the stock market. Interestingly, former shareholder Arbuthnot Banking (LON:ARBB) recently completed the sale of a major holding in Secure Trust.

SIF Folio: February performance update

After outperforming the market by almost 15% in 2021, SIF has got…