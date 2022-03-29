My SIF buying screen is not offering any suitable candidates for the portfolio this week, so I’ve relaxed my search slightly to include stocks which don’t quite qualify for the screen. I maintain a relaxed version of the SIF screen for this purpose, which you can see here.

The relaxed screen allows me to find companies that pass most of my tests, but may be trading slightly above my normal valuation range. I’ve found this to be a useful source of ideas at times.

One stock that jumps out at me from these relaxed results today is soft drinks group A G Barr (LON:BAG)

AG Barr was founded in 1875 and is best known as the owner of Irn-Bru. However, the group also has some other valuable brands, including Funkin (cocktail mixers), Rubicon, Tizer and Strathmore. The company also holds UK licences for US brand Snapple and Australian brewed drinks business Bundaberg.

Reassuringly, the group continues to have significant family shareholding and oversight. Non executive director Robin Barr was executive chairman from 1978 to 2009 and controls around 15% of the stock.

I’ve often found AG Barr a little expensive in the past, but I’ve always admired the business. However, a lacklustre five years means that the shares aren’t quite as dear as they used to be:

Earnings stalled in 2019. This tough year was followed by the pandemic, which had a big impact on out-of-home consumption.

I think the business may now be bouncing back. Barr’s recent full-year results came in ahead of original expectations and looked good to me.

Stockopedia’s algorithms were also impressed. Barr’s StockRank has risen from 79 to 92 since the results were published on 29 March.

Although I have some concerns about the growth potential of the group’s core soft drink brands, I can also see a lot to like here. AG Barr has strong margins and a bulletproof balance sheet.

I’m also encouraged by efforts at diversification. Barr’s acquired cocktail company Funkin in 2015 in a deal valued at up to £21m. Funkin has continued to grow well and generated 12.4% (£14.7m) of gross profit during the year to 30 January. This compares to 8.4% (£8.9m) in the…