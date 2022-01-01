Rest easy. After a fortnight of looking at dirty, old-school value stocks (tobacco and oil), this week’s stock does not involve toxic fumes of any kind.

Specialist insurer Beazley is a well-known FTSE 250 group that’s active in markets such as marine, property and business disruption insurance. The group also has a decent share of the fast-growing cyber insurance market, which I expect to become much larger and more valuable over the coming years. I’d guess that only a tiny fraction of companies are insured against cyber attack at the moment – this market can only expand.

Beazley has delivered excellent results for long-term shareholders since its 2002 flotation:

Income investors have also benefited from Beazley’s consistent progress. Until 2020, the ordinary dividend had not been cut since the group’s flotation. Shareholders have enjoyed some decent special dividends, too.

According to Beazley’s website, the firm’s shares have delivered a total return of 1,094% since its IPO. That’s equivalent to an annualised total return of 12.5% per year – around 50% higher than the UK long-term market average of c.8%.

Admittedly, the last few years have been more difficult. Prior to Covid, Beazley and some of its peers were facing weak insurance market conditions – too much capital chasing the same business. Profits slumped in 2018. The firm then reported a loss in 2020, as the pandemic lockdown triggered a surge of claims.

My feeling is that these headwinds are now all moving into the past. The group’s 2021 results showed a return to profitability and a resumption of dividend payments. The 2020 equity placing means that Beazley should be well funded to deploy capital into a strengthening market.

Beazley’s share price has risen by 40% over the last year, but the stock’s high momentum score suggests the market may be expecting further gains.

Beazley’s improved results have propelled the company into the results of my SIF stock-buying screen. This week I want to take a closer look. Have I missed the boat, or is there more to come from this long-running growth story?

Value: reasonable

ValueRank: 77/100

Beazley’s ValueRank of 77 suggests Stockopedia’s algorithms can see some value here. The certainly stock does score well on some counts: