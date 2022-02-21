In December 2019 I bought Wilmington (LON:WIL) shares for SIF at what turned out to be a five-year high of 272p. I then sold the stock in October 2020 for a painful 55% loss.

This is one of those cases where I’d have done better in a discretionary portfolio, where I might have continued to hold the stock. The rules-based approach I use to run SIF does not allow this level of discretion. However, Wilmington has recently reappeared in my screening results, so I’m back for another look.

Wilmington is a training and data provider specialising in the governance, risk and compliance markets. Client market sectors include healthcare and financial services. The group operates globally and segments its results into two divisions, Information & Data and Training & Education.

Jack recently published an excellent and in-depth review of Wilmington. Rather than repeating this material here, I’d recommend taking a look at Jack’s piece if you’re not already familiar with this business.

I’m encouraged by the recent management narrative, which suggests that after 20 years of acquisitions and evolution (see Jack’s piece) Wilmington’s newly-restructured operations may finally be in a position to deliver consistent, high-quality growth.

Stockopedia’s algorithms also have a favourable impression of the shares, although the High Flyer status is perhaps a warning of downside risk if performance disappoints.

I’m certainly wary of the risk that history will repeat itself. Although there’s been no significant dilution to shareholders in the last decade, Wilmington’s share price first reached its current level back in 2007. Arguably, it’s been a lost 15 years for shareholders:

In the remainder of this piece, I’m going to look at Wilmington’s financials and QVM factor scores in more detail. Given the uncertain outlook for markets and the economy at the moment, I hope to try and identify any potential risks, as well as potential upside.

Value: borderline

ValueRank: 41/100

Wilmington’s trailing 12-month value metrics are not especially inspiring. The stock trades on 28 times TTM earnings and does not score especially well elsewhere:

However, I think the factors behind the company’s recent profits merit a closer look. According to Stockopedia, Wilmington’s trailing 12-month earnings yield (EBIT/EV)…