March was a more positive month in the markets, if not the real world. Both the FTSE All-Share index and my SIF portfolio ended the month in the black, although SIF is still down slightly on a year-to-date view.

Mr Market’s more positive stance seems to suggest that the impact of inflation, interest rates, energy costs and sanctions against Russia may be less than feared. I’m not sure I share this view, but my SIF screen continues to find new opportunities and I’m continuing to invest.

In this review I’ll look at the SIF’s performance in March. I’ll also look at shares bought during the month and two possible sales.

SIF trades in March

I was pleased to be able to add four new shares to SIF during the month. This has increased the number of stocks in the portfolio to 17, out of a target maximum of 20.

The new stocks were:

You can read my buy reports on each of these stocks by clicking on the links above. All four have now been added to SIF and to my personal holdings.

Portfolio stocks under review

The SIF folio is a model portfolio that I’ve run using a rules-based strategy since April 2016. (Watch out for an annual report later this month.)

All stocks have a default holding period of nine months, after which they’re reviewed to see if they still pass my screening tests. This month there are two stocks that have been in the portfolio nine months or more: