SIF Folio March review - Should I keep Airtel Africa and Vertu Motors?
March was a more positive month in the markets, if not the real world. Both the FTSE All-Share index and my SIF portfolio ended the month in the black, although SIF is still down slightly on a year-to-date view.
Mr Market’s more positive stance seems to suggest that the impact of inflation, interest rates, energy costs and sanctions against Russia may be less than feared. I’m not sure I share this view, but my SIF screen continues to find new opportunities and I’m continuing to invest.
In this review I’ll look at the SIF’s performance in March. I’ll also look at shares bought during the month and two possible sales.
SIF trades in March
I was pleased to be able to add four new shares to SIF during the month. This has increased the number of stocks in the portfolio to 17, out of a target maximum of 20.
The new stocks were:
- Macfarlane (LON:MACF) - this packaging group scores well for quality and momentum and didn’t look too expensive to me, despite a run up over the last 12 months.
- Wilmington (LON:WIL) - after a long period of transition, this training and data provider may be poised to deliver.
- South32 (LON:S32) - this mining group has been reporting near-record margins. I fear a cyclical high, but the stats (and StockRanks) appear to argue otherwise.
- Photo-me International (LON:PHTM) - this photo booth operator has proved a canny survivor and is now diversifying. Owner-CEO Serge Crasnianski loaded up on cheap stock during the pandemic. I think he was probably right to do so.
You can read my buy reports on each of these stocks by clicking on the links above. All four have now been added to SIF and to my personal holdings.
Portfolio stocks under review
The SIF folio is a model portfolio that I’ve run using a rules-based strategy since April 2016. (Watch out for an annual report later this month.)
All stocks have a default holding period of nine months, after which they’re reviewed to see if they still pass my screening tests. This month there are two stocks that have been in the portfolio nine months or more:
- Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) - This African mobile network operator has performed well for SIF, but does it pass my tests for a continued hold?
