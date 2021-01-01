My rules-based SIF folio hasn’t escaped this month’s market wobble. But the portfolio has stayed ahead of the market, and looks set to end the month roughly unchanged.



The Omicron variant is clearly a potential concern. But purely from an investment viewpoint, my feeling is that most businesses have now learned to live with coronavirus. I don’t expect another stock market crash, although I’m glad not to be holding any airline stocks.

As usual, I’m trying to keep my focus on using my SIF stock screen to find shares which have the potential to deliver affordable growth. Here’s my portfolio review for November.

SIF buys in November

Although I took a couple of weeks off in November, I still managed to add two new stocks to SIF this month:

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) - this Kazakhstan-focused copper producer won’t be everyone’s cup of tea. But it’s traded on the London’s AIM market since 2010 and has produced respectable results over that time. You can read my purchase review here.

Burberry (LON:BRBY): Upmarket fashion group Burberry is my latest addition. With the shares languishing below £20, I think Burberry could offer some value. However, an impending CEO change and mixed market conditions mean that some risk remains. You can read my purchase review here.

Portfolio stocks under review

My policy is to hold shares for a minimum of nine months. I then review them to see if they still satisfy my screening criteria. If they don’t, they’re sold.

There are four SIF holdings up for review this month: