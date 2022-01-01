My decision to add British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) to SIF last week generated an unprecedented number of comments on ethical issues. Given this strength of feeling among subscribers, I thought I should clarify the process I use to select stocks for SIF.

SIF (Stock in Focus) is a rules-based model portfolio I’ve run here at Stockopedia since 2016. I use a screen to select shares to add to the portfolio, with a manual overlay of diversification. My screening criteria are purely financial, targeting a mix of affordable growth, quality and momentum.

At present there is no ESG component to this strategy. Even if I wished to, I could not rule out individual sectors on ethical grounds without breaking the rules of my system.

My personal view is that we’re currently seeing a rotation from highly-rated ESG/tech stocks into value shares. BAT scores highly on traditional value metrics despite its ethical baggage. I think that this week’s stock - the recently renamed Shell (LON:SHEL) - has a similar profile.

Shell (LON:SHEL) is back on top

I have not contrived to choose Shell to follow on from BAT. What’s happened is that Shell’s bumper financial results last week have lifted the company to the top of my screening results. Rival BP makes the screen for similar reasons, albeit lower down the list:

Like tobacco, the oil industry attracts justified criticism for its efforts to suppress science through marketing and legislative capture. Even so, Shell is the largest company in the FTSE 100. The products it produces are part of the fabric of life for all of us. Like it or not, I think we may need to rely on the infrastructure and resources of companies like this to help us navigate the energy transition.

Of course, that transition isn’t really happening yet. Instead, Shell and its peers are delivering near-record profits from fossil fuels, thanks to high energy prices and newly-optimised production portfolios.

Last week’s results were on an epic scale. Shell’s free cash flow hit $40bn in 2021, or $27bn excluding asset sales. Net debt fell by $23bn. Adjusted net earnings quadrupled to $19.3bn. An $8.5bn share buyback is underway. Even the dividend received a blockbuster 37% increase (although the payout remains less than half pre-pandemic levels).

After a tough start…