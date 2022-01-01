The new year has got off to a somewhat shaky start in the markets, and I fear there could be worse to come. Fortunately, my rules-based SIF portfolio is well-provided with cash to pick up any potential bargains.



I’m also pleased to report that my buying screen is starting to offer a greater number of new stocks to consider for SIF. I hope that over the coming months, I’ll be able to replace some of the shares I sold during the final few months of 2021.

The company I’m looking at this week is currently the top-ranked stock in my screening results. It’s also a business I’d describe as one of the better quality stocks on the AIM market. Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) is a property developer with family ownership that’s delivered a total shareholder return of 195% since its 2016 IPO.

The publication of Watkin Jones’ FY21 results last week appears to have improved the stock’s financial metrics, triggering their appearance in my screening results. Although I’m wary about housebuilders at the moment, this is a somewhat different business. Watkin Jones operates a capital light model, developing and managing purpose-built student accommodation and new-build apartment blocks that are sold to institutional rental landlords.

Managing many of these rental properties through its Fresh business provides a resilient income stream for the group. Meanwhile, most of the firm’s new developments are forward sold to institutional investors. This locks in returns, reducing Watkin Jones’ exposure to near-term market risk, Of course the market risk remains – forward demand or pricing could weaken, limiting the group’s ability to replenish its pipeline of new projects. However, demand is strong at the moment and forward-selling de-risks current developments, providing a margin of safety.

One potential concern for me is that this business might become less differentiated as the involvement of the Watkin Jones family wanes. Family ownership has fallen from around 35% at the time of flotation to just 6.5% today, while family CEO Mark Watkin Jones stepped down in January 2019. Longtime CFO Phil Byrom left the business late in 2021.

Of course, it’s not unusual for founders to sell down their holdings and step down in the years following a listing. It’s often one of the goals…