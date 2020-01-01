We’re approaching the end of the first month of 2020. The market uncertainty resulting from the UK’s political situation has been replaced by a very different kind of anxiety, relating to the Coronavirus outbreak in China.



It seems insensitive to discuss money in the face of an unfolding human tragedy. But as investors we have to decide whether to do something - or nothing - in such situations. In general, my policy is to make no changes to my existing portfolio or to my trading plans. That’s certainly true for the rules-based SIF folio I run here at Stockopedia.

Portfolio performance has improved

It’s the end of the month, which means that it’s time to review any holdings that have been in the SIF fund (this link will only work on the old Stockopedia site) for at least nine months.

This month, only one company qualifies - oddball Brazilian investment firm Ocean Wilsons Holdings. After a slump during the middle part of last year, the shares have recovered somewhat. But under my rules, I can’t hold the stock for longer than nine months if it no longer passes all of my screening tests. In this piece I’ll take a closer look at the newsflow and financials from this group over the last nine months, and re-test it against the SIF screen.

Before I do that, here’s a screenshot showing the current holdings in the SIF fund:

Over the last six months, I’m pleased to see that SIF has started to pull ahead of the market again after a period of underperformance:

I’ve decided to include these portfolio performance updates in my monthly review articles from now on. This will provide a visible track record of the portfolio’s performance, which might otherwise be hard for subscribers to follow. I hope this will be of some use - if there’s any other kind of reporting you’d like to see, please let me know in the comments.

Moving on, let’s take a look at Ocean Wilsons Holdings.

(Original coverage: 02/Apr/2019)

Ocean Wilsons is a Bermuda-based investment company which owns a majority stake in Wilson Sons Ltd, a Brazilian business which operates port terminals and a wide range of maritime and logistics services…