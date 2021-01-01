It’s the end of June, so time for my monthly review of stocks that have been in my virtual SIF folio for at least nine months. There are three companies in the spotlight this month:



Volex (LON:VLX) - is growth about to slow at this AIM-listed cable manufacturer?.

Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) - this financial group has just published a strong set of results

Stock Spirits (LON:STCK) - the drinks group proved its defensive credentials last year, but the outlook is fairly flat.

As usual, I’ll also take a look at the performance of the portfolio over the last month. However, before I get started, I’m going to take a quick look at how I run this rules-based portfolio.

Disclaimer: I’d also like to emphasise that the trading decisions I discuss in SIF articles are not stock tips or advice. My comments represent my opinion only and are intended to illustrate how I use Stockopedia’s tools and data to run a rules-based portfolio. Please DYOR (do your own research). I am often wrong!

How does SIF work?

A comment from Paul last week reminded me that it’s been a while since I discussed the system I use to run SIF. I’ll try to do that here, briefly.

SIF (Stock In Focus) is the name of a £1m virtual portfolio I’ve been running here at Stockopedia since April 2016. As I write, SIF is valued at £1.65m plus dividends, so to date it’s been moderately successful.

(SIF vs FTSE All-Share index)

I also own all of the SIF shares personally, in a portion of my own portfolio.

When I launched SIF, the challenge I agreed with Ed was to see if I could beat the market with a rules-based portfolio.

The rules are fairly simple. I select shares to buy from the results of my buying screen, which you can see here. Broadly speaking, my rules are aimed at finding stocks which offer affordable growth and are showing positive momentum.

New stocks are normally held for a minimum of nine months. They’re then reviewed against the criteria in my selling screen (here). Slightly confusingly, stocks must pass all the rules in my selling screen to remain in the portfolio.

SIF doesn’t…