SIF portfolio December review: Coats, Hastings, Redrow & South32
Although market conditions have remained bullish this year and growth stocks have done well, the wider market hasn’t really gone anywhere over the last nine months.
So I’ve been very encouraged that the SIF portfolio has continued to outperform during this time, with a one-year gain of 26%. This compares well to the 9% rise delivered by the benchmark FTSE All-Share index over the last twelve months.
As this is the last regular trading week of 2017, I’ve decided to bring forward the usual month-end review by one week. Four stocks were added to the portfolio in March. Will they stay with the portfolio into 2018?
An average gain of 36.9pc
Here’s a summary of the four stocks up for review this month, and their performance to date:
Industrial threads manufacturer Coats Group
Home and motor insurer Hastings Group
FTSE 250 housebuilder Redrow
Mining company South32
The SIF portfolio’s benchmark, the FTSE All Share index, has only risen by 2.6% over the last nine months. Happily, all four of these stocks have performed much better than this since they joined the portfolio in March:
Including dividends, these four stocks have delivered an average total return of 36.9% during their time in the portfolio. That’s an annualised total return of 49%, which I’m pretty happy with (although I don’t expect this kind of performance to be sustainable).
However, this isn’t a long-term buy and hold portfolio. Unless these stocks continue to qualify for my screen, they’ll be sold from the portfolio and from the personal portfolio I run which (loosely) mirrors the SIF.
Coats Group
I have to admit that I hadn’t been following the Coats turnaround story before it cropped up in my screen.
This 250-year old company first listed on the stock market in 1890. It emerged from the shadow of the Guinness Peat Group investment company in 2015 but a regulatory investigation into its pension schemes weighed on the share price until earlier this year, when a deal was done with the Pension Regulator.
Trading was already strong and has remained so. Revenue rose by 4% to $740m during the first half, while adjusted operating profit climbed 11% to $86m during the same period.
However, the shares have climbed by 67% so far this year and…
Disclaimer:
Coats Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in industrial thread manufacturing. The Company's segments are Industrial and Crafts. It offers clothing, accessories, furniture, fiber optics and healthcare items. It also offers technical threads used in various industries, such as automotive; bedding and mattresses; flame retardant protective wear; outdoor goods/sports equipment, and home textiles. It offers engineered yarns and cable fillers for fiber optic and telecoms applications. Its yarn application also includes tea bags, tire cord weft and feminine hygiene. Its footwear and accessories include dress and casual footwear; protective footwear; sports footwear; fashion accessories, and luggage and travel goods. Its apparel includes menswear, ladies wear, children swear, denim, leatherwear and work wear. It is engaged in textile crafts business in the Americas. It offers knitting yarns, crochet yarns, sewing threads, embroidery threads, and patchwork and quilting. more »
Hastings Group Holdings plc, formerly Hastings Group Holdings Limited, is a holding company. The Company provides general insurance. Its segments include Underwriting, Retail and Corporate. The Underwriting segment includes underwriting business based in Gibraltar. The Underwriting segment includes its subsidiaries, Advantage Insurance Company Limited (AICL), which is engaged in underwriting general insurance, primarily private car insurance in the United Kingdom, and Conquest House Limited, which owns property utilized by the Company. AICL also underwrites the United Kingdom home policies under a co-insurance arrangement. The Retail segment includes provision of insurance broking services to the private car, van, bike and home markets in the United Kingdom, and broking services provided on behalf of a panel of external third-party insurers. The Corporate segment includes the results of various head office companies, whose primary activities are as holding and finance companies. more »
Redrow PLC is engaged in residential housing development. The Company is engaged in constructing homes throughout England and Wales. The Company's operations are focused on housebuilding. Its product range is focused on traditional family housing in its regional businesses and apartment schemes in Greater London. The Company's range of properties include Heritage Collection, Regent Collection, Abode Collection and Bespoke Collection. The Heritage Collection includes homes, which are designed for modern living. The Regent Collection includes homes, which are designed similar to the formal townhouse residences. The Abode Collection includes modern urban homes. The Bespoke Collection offers approximately 50 luxury apartments and penthouses. The Company has approximately 100 live developments throughout much of England and Wales. The Company's subsidiaries include Harrow Estates plc, Redrow Real Estate Limited, Redrow Regeneration plc and HB (HDG) Limited. more »