Small Cap Value Report (6 Nov 2017)

Hello there! Graham here. Huge thanks to Paul for doing the entire SCVR effort by himself for the last couple of weeks.
This is our placeholder, published the night before, so that comments and suggestions can be made both now and first thing on Monday morning.
Best wishes
Graham
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
You can track all @StockoChat comments via Twitter