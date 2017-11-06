Small Cap Value Report (6 Nov 2017) - IPO Comment, City Pubs, Shefa Yamin
Hello there! Graham here. Huge thanks to Paul for doing the entire SCVR effort by himself for the last couple of weeks.
This is our placeholder, published the night before, so that comments and suggestions can be made both now and first thing on Monday morning.
Best wishes
Graham
Comment on IPOs
I recently answered some interview questions on IPOs, where I tried to explain my perspective on them. Since then, I've been wondering whether my answers, and indeed my thinking on them, were sufficiently clear. This also follows up on Paul's recent comments/questions on the IPO landscape, after a couple of deals were cancelled at the last minute.
In a nutshell, I do follow IPOs. I think they're an important part of the financial landscape. They're a key indicator of the temperature of investor sentiment. They also tell us something about business and sector conditions, since most companies would prefer to float when they are doing well rather than when they are doing badly (or at least when prospects look good rather than when prospects look poor).
Do I invest in IPOs? Generally speaking, no. Most traditional value investors will warn you not to take part in a transaction (as a buyer) which has been heavily marketed and which takes place at the time of choosing of the vendor, as is the case with the typical IPO.
For the risk-averse investor, it makes sense to avoid IPOs, since by definition the company (and usually also the management team) lack a public track record with which to judge their past behaviour. But for every year that goes by without mishap following IPO, we can trust the management and the company that little bit more. I've also seen good statistical evidence to the effect that older stocks generally outperform newer ones.
For the more enterprising investor, however, it does make sense to focus some attention on IPOs. This is the more difficult task, but potentially a very lucrative one, of finding the diamond in the rough. For an example of someone who does this in a US context, I recommend Ian Cassell of MicroCapClub.
A fellow investor recently explained this to me with a brilliant analogy. From his horse-racing background, he explained that it was much easier to gain an edge against the bookies with respect to young horses with…
One that might be of interest here is the intention to list from the city pub group.
They specialise in acquiring and managing non-branded liquor led pubs ; or pubs as they used to be called.
Sounds nicely contrarian already.
HA,
I read the SysGroup (LON:SYS) update this morning, and thought it absolutely appalling, and really feel for sholders here, however, the writing has been on the wall for sometime. Not necessarily with the comany per se, I have no insight, but with the landscape.
Cloud has been commodotised. Microsoft (Azure) & Amazon (AWS) will chop up cloud over the next couple of year. Eventually everyone will go to the public cloud. Now there are certain exceptions relating to size (Netflix is so big is is more financially beneficial for them to have their own data centres).
With the popularity of automation (Ansible / Jenkins) & containers (Docker / Kubernetes) allows apps to be stored anywhere, and moved quickly & safely. So if, as a customer, you're not happy with what you're paying, there really isn't any excuse to move suppliers anymore. Previously, perhaps, there may have been downtime / outages and delays relating to migration. You may have had to dual host the application and / or degrade your DR solution, as well.
Any company, then, which has a large proportion of their revenue in cloud hosting - beware. Amazon is coming for your margin!
IG
(Disclaimer - I work for the largest IT Services Provider globally, but do not hold positions in any companies mentioned above)
Requesting Sportech (LON:SPO) & Versarien (LON:VRS) both sound like interesting situations, I like opinions on potential takeovers & on Primary bid too.
In reply to InvestedGeordie, post #3
Hi IG - Always keen to hear comments from someone in the industry. So what is the future in your view for a company such as iomart (LON:IOM) which also provides managed public cloud platforms which include AWS and Azure?
No position in either IOM or Sysgroup
There is a strange one sentence pre-close trading update from PURP today. PURP usually give so much information. And today - just that they are on course to meet the Board's expectations. But what are the Board's expectations? Are they still as before?
I sold a few weeks ago after a careful listen to Paul's Bull and Bear discussion with Lucien Miers. I am happy with my 135% profit (on a relatively small investment). Will sit on the sidelines as long as the prognosis is still so unclear.
In reply to Julianh, post #6
Agreed, it was a little unnecessary, albeit very welcome! Maybe it's a statement to support the share price given the volatility we've had recently?
In reply to Ramridge, post #5
Hi Ram,
So I don't know much about iomart (LON:IOM) but at my first Naked Trader seminar (Approx 8-9 Months ago) I raised this very issue with Robbie as a flag. If I was an iomart (LON:IOM) shareholder I would be doing the following research, given what we know already about the changing cloud landscape:
- Discover how much as a % iomart (LON:IOM) cloud hosting revenue is and what their margins are
- Identify the customers using iomart (LON:IOM) as a hosting provider and ask, can they move to AWS or Azure?
- Try to identify customers who specifically cannot move to another provider, and identify why.
- Do iomart (LON:IOM) have a specific niche they are know for within a specific market sector (i.e. Education or Public sector?) & is this sustainable long term (Errr with extreme caution, here!)
Now it may be that iomart (LON:IOM) act as an intermediary, and transformation agents, to move people onto the public cloud - if so - this could be good news. If a company act as a bridge, and offer consultancy advice, then they could do well, but note that they will be competing with enormous, global companies like IBM, DXC Technology, Accenture etc (NB I work for one of those 3.....)
There may be perfectly good reasons for iomart (LON:IOM) customers to stay put (if being hosted in an iomart (LON:IOM) datacentre), but as AWS & Azure scales, and grows, these reasons will get less & less, and eventually there will be none.
Thanks,
IG
Always happy to chat on Twitter @InvestedGeordie
Hi IG
I tend to agree that a lot of companies providing hosting platforms will be under pressure from the big boys in the market. Microsoft alone is making a huge investment in data centres, and will be pushing its channel partners to hit targets providing subscription or general Azure hosting. This amongst other big boys in the market is going to pressure on margins. However, many existing deals will be on 2-3 year ties, and therefore the erosion will be more gradual in those instances. However, it is relentless, and tending toward the monopolistic position where I can see the EU intervening yet again.
Its strange how in effect the computing industry started with big computing rooms, which evolved to bureau services, moved to smaller standalone Unix/xenix etc users with dumb terminals, then evolved from this to personal computers, onto networks, and now is heading back to centralised computer systems via the cloud.
On a quiet day there has been a 10.30 release of results from Beximco Pharmaceuticals the unusual AIM listed Bangladeshi pharma. Seems positive progress including commencing exports to US and 12.5% increase in net sales year on year. But has been weak in the market recently and Stock Rank dropped from 90s to 70s. Not sure why the weakness and would be interested in the Graham beady eye being run over it. I and a number of others on here hold
In reply to InvestedGeordie, post #8
Thanks IG.
In reply to Gromley, post #2
Hi Gromley,
I'm also interested in Graham's take on new listing City Pubs.
I'm surprised that they've been able to get institutional support for the listing, because everyone seems to hate the pub sector, and Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) for example seems unable to attract city support, even though we know that a competitor thinks it's worth buying for 203p (so it's worth a lot more).
I noted a recent article saying that Deltic has just reported excellent LFL sales increase of about 9% over the last 4 or 5 weeks. It'd been driven by Halloween - which apparently has now become much more popular with younger drinkers, students, etc. It's possibly even taking over from New Year's Eve as the biggest party night of the year amongst the younger generation?
So I wonder if RBG might be able to also report positive current trading? It depends how much management were distracted by the Stonegate bid? A broker said the costs relating to Stonegate are c.£2.5m, although part of that is a big pay-off for the former CEO - I detest 12 month contracts for Directors - totally unnecessary & unreasonable. Why should they get a year's salary when they leave, having screwed things up?! Very wrong.
Regards, Paul.
Hi Graham,
I see that Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) have published their full year report this morning, which seems to set out good continued growth and further expansion in multiple overseas territories. You last commented on it on 28th April and I would be interested if you have time to update your thoughts today if time allows.
Kind regards, James
https://www.investegate.co.uk/...
In reply to Gromley, post #2
Thanks Gromley, covered it.
In reply to james1n, post #13
Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Yes but why is the EPS only BDT 5.49? This seems a considerable fall from 7.63 in Stocko figs.
Believe that is why the share price fell as this figure was in the notice of annual results.
Will be interested in Graham's opinion also.
In reply to herbie47, post #15
Hi Herbie,
I am wondering if the prior year figures for 2016 are misleading as they are for 18 months, when Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) changed its accounting year-end date?
In reply to Paul Scott, post #12
At the risk of being (very) unpopular I would say that a CEO package is not necessarily unreasonable given the now notoriously short life of CEO appointments. The range of reasons for employment to end are great and most would have a clause that dismissal "or cause" would negate the package. But for a number of occasions the proof of "screwing things up" - short of fraud - is quite hard to come by and the costs of dispute can be high.
Whatever the cause the sheer fact of dismissal keeps many ex-CEOs unemployable for a while and going into a position with no protection at all looks pretty unattractive. (I should add that I am not,nor ever have been, a CEO!).
In reply to InvestedGeordie, post #3
Interested in your comments about cloud, I was looking at Arista Networks (ANET) the other day, how do they fit in with Microsoft/Amazon?
In reply to james1n, post #16
Yes good point I had forgotten about that.
I think not investing in IPOs is an opportunity cost. In the last few years you would have missed out on some big winners ( Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR), Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) , £G4M come to mind). Using Minervini's strategy of buying the breakout from the primary base has served me well.
Point of order on the proposed Shefa Amin IPO, I read the RNS as saying they're looking to list on the Main Board rather than AIM. For what looks at face value to be pretty speculative (and given the recent under performance of the likes of Gemfields (LON:GEM) and £PDL in the primary gem mining sector), this seems a surprising venue.
Gus.