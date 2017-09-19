Small Cap Value Report (Fri 1 June 2018) - CDM, DTY, PCF
There is a lot of trivial news today, but sorting through it, I think I can find a few interesting stories. Let's see!
Codemasters Holding (LON:CDM)
- Share price: 200p (placing price)
- No. of shares: 140 million
- Market cap: £280 million
Admission to AIM and First Day of Dealings
Codemasters is a video game developer and publisher, specialising in racing games. The company announced it would float today in a placing announcement earlier this week.
It has been around for 30 years and has 500 full-time employees across 3 UK locations and an art production facility in Kuala Lumpur. Its main franchises are "DiRT", "GRID" and "F1". It owns the rights for DiRT and GRID, while Formula 1 is owned by Liberty Media.
Most of the IPO proceeds are going to its majority shareholder, an Indian conglomerate, through that conglomerate's Singaporean subsidiary. The selling shareholder is selling 60% of the company to raise £170 million (gross), more than ten times the IPO proceeds to be received by the company itself.
As mentioned recently, I tend to prefer IPOs which are more focused on raising money for the company than on letting the existing shareholders exit. But that's just a general rule, and we can always look into the specifics of any situation.Admission Document
I've pulled out the Codemasters admission document from its website - the key information source for any new stock.
According to this, the company has been producing Micro Machines for many years. This is a fun racing game I played when I was a bit younger - it was an extremely good title.
The document also reveals that GRID and DiRT are successors of Toca Touring Cars and Colin McRae Rally - while I didn't play them so much, I do remember that they were huge titles at the times. I haven't owned a games console in something like ten years, so it's no surprise that I don't recognise their names any more.
Anyway, the admission document has 145 pages, so in a situation like this where I am under some time pressure, I need some shortcuts.
I want to understand the relationship with Liberty Media a bit better. Using the search function, I find:
the loss of the F1…
21 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Seems quite a quiet morning for small cap news - presumably market today will be driven by the bigger “macro” issues (Italy govt agreed for the time being, US steel and aluminium tariffs, Spain PM facing vote of confidence on corruption allegations, N Korea nuclear talks off/on depending on which news thread you read, the “B” word etc.). Also US non farm payrolls this afternoon that usually generate a bit of activity on the USD and knock on to the equity markets. Is it just me, or are we stuck in a three ring circus at the moment with a higher than usual quota of clowns? Hard for the PI to know quite where to look at the moment.
On the company news side, I did see that OFGEM has announced an enquiry into Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) (trading as Utility Warehouse brand) debt management arrangements.
https://www.investegate.co.uk/ofgem/rns/ofgem-investigates-utility-warehouse-on-debt/201806010708489721P/
Not a small cap at the moment (about £800m market cap) but might be by lunchtime .....
Gus.
My morning smallcap tweet:
Haynes Publishing (LON:HYNS), STM (LON:STM), Sprue Aegis (LON:SPRP), Abbey (LON:ABBY)
Haynes Publishing (HYNS) Guides FY adj pretax up c. 10%, ahead of market forecasts by c. 7%. "As reported at the interim results in January, the changes to the US federal tax rate will reduce the US net deferred tax assets and liabilities by c. £0.8 million. Therefore, Group profit after tax and adjusting items will be c. 5% lower than the prior year."
STM Group (STM) Deloitte expected to finalise its Gibraltar regulated entities Skilled Person Review in the coming days, on receipt of the respective management responses from the various Gibraltar businesses.
Sprue Aegis (SPRP) finds new FD, starts Dec. Executive Chairman to step down to NED when a replacement non-exce chmn found.
Abbey (ABBY) FY trading. Rev similar to last year but "somewhat lower" margins mean operating profit down.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-44327899
Investigation into funeral prices - might be worth a deeper dive for those who hold Dignity (LON:DTY)
£HOLCO
Morning Graham
Given the quiet UK small cap world today I wondered whether you might consider looking at a Dutch small cap. Holland Colours reported their FY results after hours last night.
Revenue growth continues though there was a significant increase in some raw material costs (20-100% up in some cases) hitting the bottom line. Dividend increased. Stockpiling of inventories hit cash flow.
Results published in English on their website
Cheers
Paul's battered holding Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) announces new portable x-ray machine channel partnership in Brazil, market doesn't seem to care though!
In reply to runthejoules, post #6
Perhaps the market thinks, if they can't sell them here why expect someone else to be able to sell them there - Perhaps!
System1 (SYS1) results today tell a sorry tale, though they seem to have taken strong action and to remain profitable and cash rich. This looks like a good entry point if you trust the management. I'm neutral and hoping that TechMarketView covers SYS1.
EDIT: TMV didn't cover it - SYS1 isn't in their universe of interest. So I hope Graham is willing to look at SYS1
I have held a pretty defensive portfolio for the last 18 months - on the basis that this bull market can't possibly go on much longer. As a result I've missed out on profits by selling out too soon and by not buying stocks that looked overpriced. I still think that my underlying assessment of the market is correct but each time a potentially serious problem emerges (Trump tariffs, Italy,,,,whatever) the market dips for 24 hours then shrugs its shoulders and carries on upwards. So my question is.....is anyone else here currently trimming their portfolios and building up cash?
In reply to anothersaxman58, post #9
I've been around 20% cash for a while. For me, it's good to have something spare, in case there is a crash, but also good to mostly be invested, in case there isn't. What sort of cash % are you working with?
In reply to sharmvr, post #4
re: Dignity (LON:DTY). Thanks for flagging that - will mention it in the report. G
In reply to anothersaxman58, post #9
Now down to 55% cash. Still waiting!
Timing the market is always going to be difficult. It really depends upon your investment horizon and generally speaking - cash loses its value over time, shares increase their value over time.
In reply to anothersaxman58, post #9
Yes. I hold about 20% in cash and have a very odd portfolio of an number of small starter positions in penny shares with potential, residual free carry shares where I have taken out the original capital to preserve it and swing trading shares where there may be a short term catalyst for a price rise eg FLO this morning. I would prefer to have a buy and forget portfolio of FTSE 250 companies paying a growing dividend but can't bring myself to buy and hold out of similar concerns to you when I might be able to buy in lower in the near to medium term.
In reply to anothersaxman58, post #9
Hi, this is exactly the question I have been pondering and I was going to post a similar question this morning. Before I say anything I have been investing for a while so I do understand market timing is a waste of time. That said if you think the market is too high it doesn't make sense to sit and watch equities sell down. Obvious I know but I don't really agree any longer with this buy and hold strategy. My experience is it just doesn't work any longer. I had an example this week where I bought Pressure Tech at 1.4, they hit £2 and now they are back at £1.4. This keeps happening time and again. I think it simply reflects the degree of risk in the markets driven by low interest rates and relatively low volatility. But this artificial environment was put in place in 2008, and you could make a case that interest rates would be expected to go up from 2012 onwards if central banks let things move more naturally.In short I agree with your position but where do you put your cash to get any sort of return, if this goes on for another 5 years?
Hi Graham - suggest some comments on Haynes Publishing (LON:HYNS) trading statement. A great turnaround story over the last 2 yrs and now a very different business to the one most people are familiar with. Thanks !
Graham,
Another recent IPO of a games company to look at if you want to buy into the sector is £TM17 who are best known for the Worms series.
I am 25% cash on the basis that a 10 year bull market, the second longest in 200 years, has to end maybe not in the summer but probably during the next 18 months.
An important consideration is that recessions can be classified as either local/regional or worldwide. During this decade long bull Russia, Greece, Spain, Italy, Argentina etc have all had a recession. We cannot exclude the UK from this prospect which is why I have 25% of my portfolio in USA/dollar denominated equities.
At this stage of the cycle it may be unwise to have 100% of a portfolio in UK small caps?
In reply to anothersaxman58, post #9
Hi
Ref cash holding.
I hold 30% at present but was higher in the early part of this year (over 40%). I do prefer to be as fully invested as possible though.
To that end I've been screening UK, US & Europe with a Minervini inspired screen.
Very few UK stocks are now meeting the tests (there were more earlier in the year). A few European stocks are, but by far the numbers from the US are dominating screenings.
This is surprising to me as the narrative is that US is overvalued, yet my screen which is quite harsh on earnings, sales and margin growths still returns 20 to 25 US stocks.
As a consequence I am increasingly buying US stocks (for example £HFC and £DECK), recognising the high index valuations, but seeing through the quants that earnings which drive share prices/growth are in fact clearly present in the US.
I've no idea if this will work out and I am prepared to reduce/exit rapidly but my US buys are up significantly more in contrast to my UK holdings (also, to date, the US share price growth rates more than compensate for FX charges).
Regards
Howard
In reply to simonty, post #1
re: PCF (LON:PCF). You have many likes for that request - so ok! G
In reply to Graham N, post #10
Thanks Graham. I'm on about 15% cash at the moment. I usually aim for 10% so I'm a bit up at the moment partly because I can't see much that looks cheap enough. Interested to know what others are doing.