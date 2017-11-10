Small Cap Value Report (Fri 10 Nov 2017) - CGS

Good morning!
Paul has interviewed the CEO and CFO of Tracsis (LON:TRCS) on his personal website. following the publication of their 2017 results. It's available at this link.
Castings (LON:CGS)
- Share price: 435p (-5.4%)
- No. of shares: 43.6 million
- Market cap: £190 million
Checking my notes on this industrial group, I've generally made positive noises on it over the past year, while the market cap has been c. £200 million. Sadly, the outlook has been gradually deteriorating - see how the consensus EPS forecast has reduced from 35p to less than 30p:
It has two parts - casting and machining. The machining plant came to the conclusion of a large contract about a year ago, resulting in a lot of excess capacity which needed to be filled again.
This part of the business has failed to recover yet, as today it reports a loss of £1 million (compared to a profit of £0.8 million in the previous year).
If I've interpreted this correctly, it would have achieved breakeven were it not for some one-off costs which have been included in the result:
Following a detailed review of the operation, additional short-term costs have been identified and included in the result for the period. The main areas impacted are stock obsolescence and the recoverability of tooling costs which, when taken with the director severance cost, have reduced group profits by £1.0 million.
The company is straightforward enough not to use any adjusted or underlying measures in these results (something I like about it). That said, perhaps we should bear in mind that stock obsolescence, etc. are somewhat unusual and that without those costs, it would have been approximately breakeven in this side of the business? The lack of an MD remains a serious conern, however.
The foundry part of the business performed fine, revenues up 8% and profit up 10.5% to £6.9 million.
Outlook
I'm a little disappointed with this, as they could have explicitly said that the outlook is now lower than prior expectations. Instead, it is implied:
Demand from our commercial vehicle customer base remains steady and therefore the full year…
Isn't it the 10th tomorrow?
Yup it's the 10th! Anyway, can I request some thoughts on IQE (LON:IQE) 's bang-on-the-current-price fundraising & positive kind-of trading statement? I see Paul has been reducing in his BMUS fund recently... will he regret this?
Castings CGS (LON:CGS) released their 6 month report today and showed significant reduction in profits blamed with not passing on material increases at the same time as they came in and some issues on one of there profit lines. A steady well run company that looks long term but I guess the stock will take an hit today
My morning smallcap tweet:Marechale Capital (MAC) Last night: "Due to delays in relation to a number of the transactions it is involved in, it expects to report an operating loss for this period of between £250,000 - 300,000. " Also £100k write-down.
Oxford Pharmascience (LON:OXP), React (LON:REAT), Marechale Capital (LON:MAC)
Oxford Pharmascience (OXP) to demerge operating business, become cash shell for acquisitions. Holders to get shares in demerged private business.
React Group (REAT) FY trading "very disappointing, with revenue of around £2.65m and a pre-tax loss of around £400,000." H2 has started to show signs of improvement. How refreshing to read the honest appraisal of failure which come with new mgmt. It never lasts.
I second IQE
In reply to runthejoules, post #2
Hi runthejoules,
Yes I do regret reducing my holding in IQE (LON:IQE) ! (but it was over-sized, so was making me fret, hence why I trimmed it back to a normal size). I can always buy back & enlarge the position again.
The big fundraising announced last night, and completed this morning (to clear debt & fund capex) looks a big vote of confidence by Instis. Also being at zero discount, it shows there was plenty of demand, and it doesn't disadvantage private investors who don't have access to book builds usually.
Overall, pretty bullish I would say.
Regards, Paul.
Volex (LON:VLX) results look OK. Also its balance sheet is pretty good these days. Not a very exciting company though - making electrical flexes, at low margins. The big, lucrative Apple contract is long gone, so it's just a commodity supplier these days.
P.
IQE (LON:IQE): Including an open offer would have sent a more welcoming message to small shareholders, but given that we could buy at the placing price yesterday we can hardly complain on this occasion. Although given the shenanigans that are allowed to go on elsewhere in AIM, there is always going to be the lingering doubt that the fall in price over the past few days was due to word of the placing leaking out.
I have a moderate-large position, but this is partly due to fear of missing out rather than much conviction. Much of the current valuation due to a single contract for a single product, which would be bad enough, but that customer being Apple takes it to a different level. Apple hate being reliant on a single supplier (which is why they put off using proper (Samsung OLED) screens for so long) and exercise enormous negotiating power. Previous suppliers have arguably got distracted serving Apple and certainly suffered when their contracts are terminated or curtailed. (UK ones include Volex and Imagination).
I'm also always concerned when a company needs to raise money (and dilute shareholders) to grow. Of course the purpose of a stock market is supposed to be to allow equity to be raised, and this money is going to create a variety of jobs in one of the few areas of the UK with people looking for work. But as an investor my ideal share is not capital intensive but is self funding and just keeps growing and/or churning out cash with no effort or further investment on my part. (I've always thought there was a conflict there)
In this case it could be argued that Apple are using IQE's high rating to raise money to buy cheap manufacturing plant for themselves but avoiding any ownership risk. As Apple are the only customer and so powerful they effectively control the plant, can screw down their margins (alternative is to leave plant idle) and cancel at any time. Of course, the theory is that Apple need IQE, but Apple won't let such a situation to persist for long (would IQE really be able to fight Apple in a legal battle over IP? Look what happened to Imagination). And there might be contacts in place, but I doubt they are for long given the uncertainties of the market.
The conclusion I'm coming to is that: IQE urgently need more customers (e.g. Samsung), may be worth more as part of a bigger / more powerful group, and the current situation is very fragile.
As always, I post these assertions in the hope that someone will contradict them and I will learn something!
In reply to Paul Scott, post #6
wow, what's the logic for the jump in iqe price today ? perhaps institutions couldn't get enough shares in the fundraising and have chased the price up this morning ? I am seeing up 24p as I type.
Does seem like perhaps instos knew their was a fund raising coming and that explains the weakness up until now. It's hard, how do you set the price/size without knowing the market appetite ? How do you judge this without speaking to institutions ? I guess they'd be crazy to buy in advance if they knew a issue was around the corner.
K
leoleo73 - re IQE (LON:IQE) Sorry, but I can't agree with your thoughts (or most of them)
I'm sure you're right about the share price falling because the word was out in the past few days about the placing. I'm sure no-one really believes that those bookrunners took on the task without checking in advance that there was institutional demand to carry off the placing. The time it took to complete surely proves that.
However - I don't believe that Apple are their only customer. IQE make the wafers that chip makers need to then supply Apple but I don't believe that other smartfone, computer and tablet makers are going to be sitting on their hands - they're all going to want to include 3D in their products going forward and for that they or their chip suppliers are going to need IQE. I don't believe that Apple are their only customer.
As for the need to raise money - my take is that IQE need to increase capacity in a big way to meet the demand that is already there and which they know is increasing dramatically.
As for a "single product" manufacturer. IQE have a lot of irons in the fire. Their products are going to be increasingly needed for such things as 5G, Infra Red, the internet of things etc. etc.
I'm biased, this is a big big holding for me (and today I'm a very happy camper) but always interested to hear opposing views.
Hi Paul - re Tracsis (LON:TRCS) I listened to yesterday's audiocast and it simply reinforced my view of a solid well-grounded management. I particularly liked John McArthur's reply to lack of M&A activity over the past FY. He has set the criteria bar high and will not move it if no suitable target can be found.
Although the past FY's performance was pedestrian, I detect enough signs of potential double digit (top line and bottom line) growth over the current FY.
Took a long position this morning.
Some of the questions raised by previous posters about IQE are answered by this post on the iii board:
http://www.iii.co.uk/investment/detail/?display=discussion&code=cotn:IQE.L&it=le&action=detail&id=12225945
In reply to leoleo73, post #8
IQE (LON:IQE) has many customers but I don't think Apple are one of them. They supply their wafers to LITE who use them in their products to supply Apple. I think they are doing the right thing to raise money cheaply to expand when demand is growing as long as they don't over extend themselves. Yes I have concerns over this large contract may end or maybe this face recognition may have problems, I know some users don't like it so much, before you could just start it by touching the phone with your finger, so a lot discrete, situations I can think of are in the street and in a meeting etc., now you have to lift it and hold at a certain distance from your face, in some lighting situations users have had problems.
In reply to Brookeda, post #3
Hi Brookeda, I've covered Castings (LON:CGS). Cheers
Herbie47
I agree with the face recognition issues about discretion. I think the fingerprint recognition has gone, but I think (half memory only) that the numeric password has been retained as a second line option. Please shoot me down if this wrong!
I think it the potential of augmented reality that appears to also excite, and apparently a number of suppliers will be going this route also, so demand for VSEL wafer semiconductors will have to rise to meet this new demand.
There will be at some point an explosion of augmented reality apps. Basically the Google glasses concept repackaged for a mobile phone. Data/images will be overlaid over potential real life situations. Not sure what plusses will arise from this apart from people staring more at their phones than they already do, but for it is to some extent a fashion item, and so demand will increase at the supplier level for the underlying technology, until it moves onto something else, I guess.
In reply to herbie47, post #13
I've seen reports that the next iPhone will have both Touch ID and Face ID. They certainly haven't given up on trying to get Touch ID working through the screen. They launched the X before it was really ready for reasons of the anniversary and trying to show they could live up to the Jobs legacy. Ironically, I think that's not something that he would have done, but there we are, their shares are doing well.
The thing stopping me buying one is the all glass construction that breaks if dropped from three feet. So it may look lovely but you'll have to hide it in a case.
Bloomberg report that Apple are working to launch an iPad with Face ID next year.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-08/apple-is-said-to-plan-2018-ipad-redesign-with-facial-recognition