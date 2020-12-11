Small Cap Value Report (Fri 11 Dec 2020) - placeholder
Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Friday.
I trained as an accountant with a Top 5 firm. Then spent 8 years as FD for a ladieswear retail chain called "Pilot", leaving on great terms in 2002. I became a professional small caps investor in 2002. Since then, I write a daily report for Stockopedia.com on most weekday mornings, constantly researching daily results & trading updates for small caps.
A steep drop for the BOTB SP yesterday on no news. Volume was almost 10x average. Does anyone have insights?
Someone elsewhere has connected it with the government’s recent announcement on gambling review and bringing this kind of site within the credit card ban but I don’t know for sure if that is the reason.
Morning Paul, it would be great to get your views on Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) they have provided a good breakdown of p/l between their 3 main divisions.
Nice to see that Britain may potentially be getting its first battery “giga factory” with a location now having been agreed by the company involved. Must admit it’s a company I have never heard of before so there has to be some doubt over whether they will secure the necessary funding to get this plant up and running - one thing is for sure there should certainly be the demand for the batteries that this plant would produce.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/money/cars/article-9038971/UKs-gigaplant-Blyth-bring-3k-new-jobs-North-East.html
My morning smallcap tweet: ASH turns to ash, FOXT splash cash
Ashley House (LON:ASH) Nucleus Financial (LON:NUC) Westminster (LON:WSG) Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Eagle Eye Solutions (LON:EYE) LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Foxtons (LON:FOXT) French Connection (LON:FCCN) Altitude (LON:ALT) TruFin (LON:TRU) Deepverge (LON:DVRG) Zaim Credit Systems (LON:ZAIM)
Ashley House (ASH) RTO talks with Piper Homes break down. Administration and delisting. [SP=1.1 Cap=1m]
Nucleus Financial (NUC) guides FY(Dec) adj EBITDA and AuA ahead of mgmt exp. Purchase of certain assets of OpenWealth completed. [SP=172.25 Cap=132m]
Westminster (WSG) wins £750k 3 year contract. [SP=4.15 Cap=7m]
Inspired Energy (INSE) Guide FY EBITDA c.£1.2m below current expectations (whose?). SME division recovery didn't happen. Corporate Assurance Service ahead of management expectations. SME division disposal is complete. [SP=14.5 Cap=139m]
Eagle Eye Solutions (EYE) wins contract with US speciality office and home products & services retailer (>1000 stores) for real-time digital marketing. "The program will initially be a pilot launch for a limited number of regions, with a full roll-out based on a successful first phase." No $$$. [SP=390 Cap=100m]
LSL Property Services (LSL) guides FY(Dec) U/L profit (before covid related net costs) marginally ahead of 2019. Oct rev down 5%, first ten months down 18%. Nov key front-end sales metrics up. [SP=230 Cap=242m]
Foxtons (FOXT) Oct & Nov rev up 2% making first 11 months down 15%. Guides FY adj op profit £1-1.5m (-£0.7m). Starts share buyback of up to £3m despite planning acquisitions. Co had £22m placing on April. [SP=44 Cap=145m]
French Connection (FCCN) loackdown made conditions slightly more difficult across the retail channels.Wholesale performed well. Spring 21 orders currently ahead of mgmt expectations. US business gets 5 year $6.5m covid loan. [SP=9.88 Cap=10m]
Altitude (ALT) delays H1(Sep) "in order to present the most accurate view of the Group's financial performance and position." Blames extended cash collection timescales and extended payment terms for customers making rev recognition difficult. [SP=17 Cap=12m]
TruFin (TRU) Lloyds Ban to license Satago's software platform for its customers seeking single invoice finance solutions. 6 month pilot. [SP=45 Cap=36m]
DeepVerge (DVRG) the new R&D service, launched in Aug, has already generated £400k sales in Q4. "Agreements include framework Master Services Agreements with 2 of the world's largest suppliers of consumer products related to skincare." [SP=23.35 Cap=39m]
Zaim Credit Systems (ZAIM) Zaim-Express online loans up 62% in Nov cf Sept. Default rates remain stable. Expects positive momentum to continue. [SP=2.62 Cap=12m]
Morning all. Stockopedia seems to be missing quite a number of RNSs today. Must be a glitch in the system somewhere.
Disappointing for Wales not having the construction jobs getting the Ineos car plant up and running. However, I suspect it would be no great loss in the long term. Jim Ratcliffe is a clever guy but totally deluded thinking that his £50K defender clone has a long future. Major car manufactures are struggling, cutting back and merging resources. He's starting out with a old design, running on fossil fuels, blinded by his Landrover enthusiasm.
Nice to see that Britain may potentially be getting its first battery “giga factory” with a location now having been agreed by the company involved
The intention is to IPO next year to try and raise £1.2 billion in seed funding. I've been looking at it but frankly I don't know, taking this kind of technology from start-up to a real roll out seems like a stretch. The loss of the Tesla gigafactory to Germany last year along with their R&D centre was a real blow:
https://www.autoexpress.co.uk/...
Europe already has 16 gigafactories either operational, in construction or in the final throes of planning with Germany the epicentre, unsurprisingly given its vehicle industry. The UK needs at least 4 by 2026 in order to be ready for vehicle electrification by 2030 and that probably isn't enough, so this process needs to be accelerated rapidly. Given the scale of investment required that can only be done with inward investment so this really needs some government focus, asap.
Well hopefully if the proposed wales site has the available space it will get snapped up sooner or later by something similar. The article mentioned there wasn't really alot of these large potential sites to chose from - certainly the Blyth site seems to tick all the boxes infrastructure wise. With the move from petrol to electric building steam (hmmm?) one would kinda guess it may be easier simply to build something new shiny and fit for the 21st century rather than retrofit or repurposes existing sites - its a shame Tesla picked Germany over the uk for their Gigafactory plant.
The intention is to IPO next year to try and raise £1.2 billion in seed funding. I've been looking at it but frankly I don't know, taking this kind of technology from start-up to a real roll out seems like a stretch.
I don't see why the plant should particulalry be a stretch tech wise - i would be more worried about them being able to get adequate funding. By the time the plant is up and running i would expect the tech won't need to necessarily be anything special and it does sort of make sense each county having at least one such site that is geared up not only to produce the batteries but ensure hopefully that there is some associated recycling plans put in place to manage the whole life cycle of similar products. Whether an ambitious project like this would make a good invetsment or not i would be slightly more dubious about.
They say in the article that the first £500m of the £1bn government funding that Boris announced will be made available next year and they will be looking to get some of that, but don’t know how much.