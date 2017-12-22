Small Cap Value Report (Fri 12 Jan 2018) - SOM, XPP, PEG, QTX
Good morning!
Plenty of interesting little updates today.
I shall work through this list:
- Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM)
- XP Power (LON:XPP)
- Petards (LON:PEG)
- Quartix Holdings (LON:QTX)
- Lighthouse (LON:LGT)
There have also been requests for me to cover some of the asset management companies which had trading updates this week. Duly noted!
Regards,
Graham
Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM)
- Share price: 370p (+8%)
- No. of shares: 56 million
- Market cap: £208 million
This is a US-based provider of concrete "screeding" machines - they allow for new concrete floors to be made perfectly flat.
We've covered this stock plenty of times here before. It's one of the few quality overseas stocks on AIM!
Today's update let us know that the company continues to perform well, and was ahead of expectations in H2.
As a result of the strong H2 performance, the Board now expects 2017 revenues will be slightly ahead of market expectations of $84.7m, EBITDA will be comfortably ahead of market expectations of $26.0m driven by the volume increase and effective operating cost management, while net cash at 31 December 2017 is expected to be not less than $18.5m, well ahead of market expectations of $16.5m.
It's helpful that the market expectations are given, so we don't have to guess what they are!
Most of the new revenue comes from geographic expansion, rather than from new products.
The company has many excellent characteristics, not the least of which is the apparent lack of competition in manufacturing these niche products.
The only criticism I've seen fit to make is that it hasn't made new product development a slightly bigger priority. It typically spends 2% of sales on product development, and introduces at least one new product per year. Could it be a little bit more ambitious than this, perhaps? Only $1 million of 2017's revenue growth has come from new products.
One of the benefits of being careful with its development spending is that the cash pile keeps growing. And the company has been quite generous in paying out surplus cash to shareholders in the past. However, it sounds like…
Positive update from Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) today (disclosure: I have a long position)- a very nice, niche business, which makes the laser-guided machines used to lay perfectly flat concrete floors (very important for warehouses). Being based in USA, it should hopefully benefit from tax reductions.
Paul.
EDIT: I've just seen a broker note, upgrading 2017 EPS forecast by 7.7% to 29.5c, and 2018 by 7.0% to 36.8c. That translates into 21.8p and 27.2p, giving a 2017 PER (based on share price now of 360p) of 16.5 times, and a 2018 PER of 13.2.
Conclusion - it still looks cheap, based on 2018 forecasts. Also note that it has a strong balance sheet, and reports net cash today of $18.5m. Positive outlook comments too. Very nice.
XP Power (LON:XPP): Strong trading update to end the year with momentum forecast to continue in 2018. Recent acquisition of Comdel appears to be performing well. Ability to generate cash should see net debt of £10.1m wiped out pretty quickly.
Graham,
After you have covered today's news I wondered if you could look at Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) again after the AUM update earlier this week and a large share price move.
My contribution is to have collated the last few years AUM reports into a spreadsheet with some details of the performance of their funds / strategies: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1CE_VOXpMXunhnX0aDqeDFeTJY022X7HjUjWljZifxeY/edit#gid=0
To save time I only included “Listed Equity Funds” as they (currently) make up 94% of AUM.
The figures from 2013 are estimates as they did not do quarterly reporting back then. Also they closed a fund that year making the figures a bit messy. But from 2014 they are pretty clean.
On the right I have included performance and AUM figures from Impax’s website / factsheets. The colour coding compares to their cited benchmarks - red is poor relative performance, orange is about in line, green is good. Some of the funds are very small but I am assuming that performance of a fund is representative all the AUM they have in that strategy.
My morning smallcap tweet:
Petards (LON:PEG), Quartix Holdings (LON:QTX), Telit Communications (LON:TCM), Lighthouse (LON:LGT), Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM), £7DIG
Petards Group (PEG) FY tading. Exp rev £15.6m. Pretax above market expectations due to exceptional items but pretax from trading operations will be lower than exp. due to delays in programmes to develop additional software functionality for eyeTrain. Confident.
Quartix Holdings (QTX) Guides FY revenue slightly ahead of market expectations with profit moderately ahead. Plans a special div.
Telit Communications (TCM) Italian tax authorities have submitted appeals to the Italian Supreme Court to overturn VAT rulings. We should know in around 4 years.
Lighthouse Group (LGT) guides revenue, EBITDA and pretax ahead of market expectations.
Somero Enterprises (SOM) FY trading. Guides rev slightly ahead of market expectations of $84.7m, EBITDA comfortably ahead of market expectations of $26.0m, net cash not less than $18.5m, well ahead of market expectations of $16.5m.
7Digital Group (7DIG) wins new contracts with MediaMarktSaturn (MMS), Europe's biggest electronics and entertainment retailer, and 8tracks, a popular digital music service based in the US. MMS contract includes a significant setup fee for work done in 2017 and ongoing monthly recurring revenues.
In light of comments above I'm interested in views on the trading statements of Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) XP Power (LON:XPP) and Quartix Holdings (LON:QTX). I hold all 3 and they are saying ahead of expectations results. Happy Friday.
Paul last commented on PETARDS in Dec 2016. I'm researching so would welcome comments.
lovely update from Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) i further added to my holding. love to hear your views Graham.
Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) and Premier Asset Management (LON:PAM) had trading updates earlier in the week, if time available.
Lighthouse (LON:LGT) also be good to cover. it has been rising steadily over the past year & results today were ahead of expectations.
Re XP Power (LON:XPP)
The update this morning seemed quite upbeat, however, when I compare Q vs Q figures over the last 2 years I'm slightly disappointed.
Given the recent acquisition of Comdel (Sept 2017) I was expecting revenue to grow by at least £4m excluding core XPP organic growth / changes in FX rates over the last 3 months.
Instead revenues seemed to have dropped.
Did anyone else come to the same conclusion? Or am I missing something?
Would appreciate a comment on Petards.
In reply to Damian Cannon, post #2
Hi Damian, agree with you re: £XPP's small net debt. Thanks for the input!
In reply to dewigo, post #6
Hi dewigo. re: Petards (LON:PEG). I've had a look. I can see why you'd want to research it at these levels. Cheers.
Graham, One small point is that XP Power (LON:XPP) says it is, in line with the Board's expectations, which may or not be the same as market expectations. Neither does it spell out profitability, but it has Earnings Surprised in the recent past so we might be in for another? Ian