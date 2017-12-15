Small Cap Value Report (Fri 15 Dec 2017) - UCG, LUCE, FUL
Good morning!
Apologies for the break in service over the past couple of days.
Best,
Graham
(Please note that I hold shares in UCG)
United Carpets (LON:UCG)
- Share price: 8.6p (unch.)
- No.of shares: 81.4 million
- Market cap: £7 million
I thought I might briefly mention this chain of carpet stores as it's something I've held a position in for a while, and it might be relevant to those of you interested in Carpetright (LON:CPR), SCS (LON:SCS) and others in this sector.
The market cap is very small here, only £7 million, and it's a tiny company, so I'm certainly not suggesting that anybody else should buy shares in it.
Fortunately, the like-for-like revenue performance remained stubbornly resilient, up 2.9%. This is despite overall revenues falling, as the mix of stores became a little bit more heavily weighted towards franchisees rather than corporate-owned stores, compared to a year ago.
It earns a higher return on franchise stores, so that doesn't bother me at all.
To support its growing online activities and the Beds operations, there was a slight increase in distribution and administrative expenses.
Overall, then, operating profit reduced by about 7.5% to £590k.
Outlook statement is very nice. It acknowledges the extent of economic uncertainty which prevails, while also noting that like-for-like performance continues to improve:
Trading in October was similar to the first half before improving strongly in November. Like for like sales for the 10 weeks since the period end to 7 December 2017 show further improvement on the first half performance.
We have started the lead up to Christmas well, which places the Group in a good position for the year. The market remains unpredictable and so our focus will continue to be on protecting our position through maintaining margins and focusing on our delivery of quality and value to our customers. We do see incremental opportunities to expand the business looking ahead into 2018 through the addition of new stores and development of new trading formats but fundamentally the focus is on good execution across our existing business.
My opinion
While not totally relaxed about it, I'm a happy holder here.
It has net funds of £1.6 million, so…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
United Carpets Group plc is engaged in carpet and bed retailing. The Company is also involved in franchising of retail outlets. The Company's segments include Franchising and Retail, Warehousing and Property. The Franchising and Retail segment receives income from its franchise activities together with the results of its corporate stores. The Warehousing segment reflects the Company's in-house cutting operation, which services the franchised and corporate stores and a small number of third parties. The Property segment leases properties from third parties and sublets those properties to the store network. Its advice categories include caring for beds, carpet care, caring for flooring and free fitting. The Company offers a range of floor coverings, such as carpet, laminate and vinyl flooring. It offers a range of carpets, such as wool, kids, striped, patterned, berber loop, twist pile and plain. Its backing types include waffle, gel action and felt. It operates approximately 60 stores. more »
Luceco plc offers a range of brands, including Luceco, BG Electrical, Masterplug and Ross. The Company's products include Luxpanel, Epsilon and ambient lighting. Luceco light emitting diode (LED) lighting provides commercial and domestic lighting solutions. BG Electrical is a wiring accessory manufacturing brand, which serves electrical trade and specifiers. BG Electrical's products include White Rounded Edge, Nexus Flaplate Screwless, Nexus Metal, Nexus Storm, Nexus Grid and Metal Clad. Masterplug supplies portable power equipment through do-it-yourself (DIY) outlets and street retailers. Masterplug offers products under various categories, including indoor power, such as plugs and adaptors, sockets, chargers and cables; outdoor power, such as case reel, weatherproof box and extension leads, and workpower, such as trailing sockets, inline connectors, cassette reels and cable reels. Ross offers a range of audio visual and home entertainment products. more »
The Fulham Shore PLC is engaged in the management and operation of The Real Greek, Franco Manca and Bukowski restaurants in the United Kingdom. The Real Greek food centre serves dishes of Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean. Franco Manca serves Neapolitan sourdough pizza, which is baked in a wood burning brick oven. Bukowski is a London-based, charcoal-grill restaurant and bar, serving breakfasts, burgers and grills. The Company operates 45 restaurants, comprising 32 Franco Manca, 12 The Real Greek, and one Bukowski Grill franchise in Soho. The Company’s subsidiaries include Kefi Limited, FM6 Limited and Souvlaki & Bar Limited. more »
46 Comments on this Article show/hide all
If it's quiet and you want to pick up Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB) from the other day then I would not object!
Luceco (LON:LUCE) for me as well if possible it has been on my watchlist for while now having owned in the past. Noted the recent price weakness so held off on buying and the profit warning from Dialight made think it may be a short last few days.
I don't see any linkage between what LUCE announced today and the ongoing issues at Dialight.
In fact Dialight's issues may be a mild positive.
On the other hand Luceco Chairman looks to be a lightweight.
In reply to matylda, post #17
Luceco (LON:LUCE) So how many would he have to sell before you are suspicious?
Chairman's explanation of delays in store openings to negotiate better deals and helping minimise peak debt sounds like rationalisation not strategy. Indeed, Chairman David Page's writing style noticeably more conservative and less self confident than previously - no list of what weak operators characteristics were.
it might be worth pointing out that in the last 12m or so, Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) has appointed a financial PR firm and that future announcements will contain an additional voice, that of the PR firm, who will quite likely be advising their client to put things in the same terms that any other quoted company would be expected to, rather than just blast stuff out in the accustomed style.
I think that both Franco Manca and The Real Greek are winning concepts and a shakeout in the industry might mean the the Group emerges from the shakeout a long-term winner. Does this story end with a market cap under £70m?
Asagi (no position)
In reply to herbie47, post #30
Luceco (LON:LUCE) So how many would he have to sell before you are suspicious?
It's all very well berating others about holding a share after a big director sell with your 20:20 hindsight bias glasses on, but what do you do? Take your current biggest conviction long position, whatever it is, let's say an RNS comes out in 10 minutes time saying the CEO has dumped 10% of his stock. What do you do? Sell the lot?
All the best, Si
In reply to andrea34l, post #22
Re Burford Capital (LON:BUR) - Its because 3 of Gerchen Keller (GKC) directors are "disengaging". Surprising if the price didn't drop I suppose.
In reply to simoan, post #32
simoan,
He's not berating anyone, and not challenging anyone about holding a share after a big director sell.
He is just questioning the legitimacy of the transaction, something I think he is quite right to do.
In reply to simoan, post #32
I was not berating anybody, I was asking a question. I did not even know they are a holder. If a CEO sells £4.6m of shares then yes I would consider my holdings. If I was a holder of Luceco (LON:LUCE) I would probably have sold, actually I sold out some time before this.
Many thanks for the requests, I am now covering Luceco (LON:LUCE) and Fulham Shore (LON:FUL).
In reply to andrea34l, post #22
re: Burford Capital (LON:BUR) I believe Liberum have moved from BUY to HOLD. There are some useful posts (for a change) over on ADFN.
This may be a entry point but I suspect if may fall a bit further first.
D.
I had previously posted about the Shares Magazine Growth & Innovation forum on 30 Jan 18 only to realise that the companies listed at the time were last year's attendees. The event seems to be taking shape with confirmed attendees including Cambridge Cognition Holdings (LON:COG), Cloudcall (LON:CALL), CML Microsystems (LON:CML), Collagen Solutions (LON:COS), Corero Network Security (LON:CNS), Cyanconnode Holdings (LON:CYAN), EU Supply (LON:EUSP), Fairfx (LON:FFX), Jaywing (LON:JWNG), MedaPhor (LON:MED), Mercia Technologies (LON:MERC), Plastics Capital (LON:PLA), Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS), Totally (LON:TLY) and Yu (LON:YU.) plus 5 further companies. Gervais Williams of Miton (LON:MGR) and Richard Penny of Legal & General (LON:LGEN) will also be guest speakers.
https://www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/events/event/growth-innovation-forum-2018
In reply to iwright7, post #33
But they are still "Senior Advisers to Burford and continue to serve on the Burford Investment Committee while stepping back from their operating roles. In their new positions, they will continue to lend their insights to the business while also being able to pursue other ventures, although they will remain subject to non-compete and non-solicitation agreements until December 2020 and a lock-up on their Burford stock until December 2019."
Is Gercher a major part of Burford Capital (LON:BUR), seems to be less than 10% of the profits? The only other thing although it's not that clear from the figures, the margins may have slipped " As to our other funds, 24 resolved investments in the three Partners funds and associated sidecars have generated a 64% return on invested capital to date with an average duration of 1.6 years" that's only 40% pa. Current op.margin is 76.8% in latest figures on Stocko.
In reply to Dennis Ayling, post #37
Hargreaves Lansdown are a long-term buyer of Burford Capital (LON:BUR) for what it's worth...
In reply to herbie47, post #30
Luceco (LON:LUCE) - I don't know but as I said selling less than 10% of his overall holding doesn't actually look so smart or suspicious to me. Further consideration could be given to the fact the reason seems legitimate and he still holds a hell of a lot of shares which are currently worth almost half their previous value.
I guess if he had sold half his holding then I would say it would be suspicious and without wanting to get into any kind of argument here, yes, 49% would be suspicious too.
Re: £Luceco
currency volatility due to brexit is killing british manufacturing margins and will do so for the next two years
How can you write up a 3/5 year business plan for a bank loan etc. if there is a real chance that the pound can move 10% in either direction
In reply to dustyie, post #42
Well, in some part you do what they have now said they intend to do, "increase its foreign exchange and commodity price hedging activities with particular focus on the Chinese RMB versus the US Dollar".
This may be of interest to some http://www.bbc.com/capital/story/20130628-how-companies-avoid-currency-risk
There are others in the community who invest in non-GBP stocks and funds, I read about a couple the other day. And, even they mention having hedging in place to ensure performance is not affected.
It would appear that a few schoolboy errors have been made here with Luceco (LON:LUCE).
Which now actually seems to be in bargain territory now, especially if you can believe "with margins expected to recover to long term expectations in H2 2018" and " revenue forecasts for 2017 and 2018 remain in line with market expectations".
United Carpets (LON:UCG) - If you're interested which end of the market they cater for, here's a google streetview of my nearest store:
https://goo.gl/YZukyu
Even more so that BOTB, I have to ask why this is listed? Surely the management + family could afford to buy the other shareholders out? I can't believe they are listed to give them more respectability (as is given by BOTB as a reason) - yes this is an industry notorious for going bankrupt with customer's money, but I doubt many of their customers even know they are listed and the more savvy would just use a credit card. (In contrast, I much prefer to use quoted airlines because of the consequential costs caused by a failure). Perhaps they get lower credit card handling fees to reflect lower compensation risk?
But I can't argue with the numbers. I can't remember ever having seen anything like it.
Companies such as Luceco (LON:LUCE) should always be expecting their inventories to decline in value (Steve Jobs was not kidding when he said that that computer inventories go down at 2% per week).
Luceco's inventory was alarmingly high anyway so the clear out will be costly.
Two more questions:
1) Luceco (LON:LUCE) - Why on earth would anybody buy into an AIM IPO?
2) Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) - Why do companies in this sector routinely fail to provide LFL figures?
(OK, these are rhetorical questions, the answers being: 1) We don't, and 2) Because they're really bad)