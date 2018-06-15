Small Cap Value Report (Fri 15 June 2018) - REC, NXR

Morning!
Yesterday was a fun day out at Mello South, as expected. I was too busy to attend the morning sessions, as I was preparing notes on Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) for my own presentation. But I was pleased to attend the afternoon sessions from Titon Holdings (LON:TON) and Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF), and in particular very happy to hear the presentation by actuary, investor and author Guy Thomas.
Guy's book Free Capital was inspirational to many of us in the investor community. It had a big impact on me, too. It showed that a determined individual, if they put their mind to it, could succeed in the stock market. Furthermore, it showed that there was no single path to success. While successful investors may have certain traits in common, their "edge" tends to be unique to them.
Guy gave a strong presentation on a new topic: fund manager selection. This is more commonly discussed among professionals in wealth management than among the typical private investor who is interested in picking their own stocks. But in the field of finance it is a key issue, and one which has been relevant to my own career. So it was terrific to hear the considered thoughts of Guy Thomas on the matter.
Many other strong presentations were given - too many to mention them all here. Equally as important, however, was the chance to network and to put faces to names. Well done to all concerned.
Right, time for some stock analysis.
Due to the business of the week, I've not covered quite as many I hoped by now.
For today, I'd like to cover:
- Record (LON:REC) - final results (I hold this one)
Stocks with news this week I haven't covered yet:
- Norcros (LON:NXR)
- B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM)
- GYM (LON:GYM)
- N Brown (LON:BWNG)
Quick personal note on my own portfolio: I've been nibbling up some more shares in Ranger Direct Lending Fund (LON:RDL). I've realised…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Record plc (Record) is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of currency management services. The Company's suite of products is divided in two categories: Currency Hedging and Currency for Return products. It also offers solutions to individual client requirements. Its Currency Hedging mandates are primarily risk reducing in nature. Its suite of Hedging products includes Passive Hedging and Dynamic Hedging. Its Currency for Return mandates are return seeking in nature. The range includes five Currency for Return strategies being Active Forward Rate Bias (FRB), FRB Index, Emerging Market, Momentum and Value, and these strategies can be offered in either a segregated or pooled fund structure. The Company's clients are institutions, including pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate clients. It operates in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe, including Switzerland. more »
32 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to Brookeda, post #12
My first thought was that it was likely driven by Brian Marsh looking to retire and seeking a succession plan for his business.
Edit - not sure why your post has the thumbs down, it wasn’t from me!
Hi Graham, I'd love to hear your thoughts on Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) (I mentioned yesterday) if you can fit it in. A new one for you I think and one well suited to your financial expertise.
cheers
Francis
In reply to JohnEustace, post #13
I thought the same..
It says on his website he started more than 50 years ago ..so surely coming up to retirement age!
In reply to Gromley, post #10
Graham Neary now to deliver today's SCVR in the style of Graham Norton! Excellent!!!
Hi Graham, if its a fairly quiet day I would be interested to get your thoughts on the recent GYM (LON:GYM) update and acquisition. Looks like the expansion is going to plan so far.
Morning Graham
A further vote for B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM), time permitting. I hold and will participate in the open offer.
Jonno
Paul gave a good writeup to Norcros (LON:NXR) on 11th Apr, concluding "Stockopedia really likes it - "Super Stock" style, and very high StockRank. Maybe this share might suit very patient investors, who might eventually be rewarded with a re-rating;"
Results were issued on Weds this week and escaped comment, but revenue was up 10%, proift up 15% and that seems to have stirred the share price into life over the last few days.
Any comments welcomed.
Hi Graham,
If you have the time and the inclination please could you look at the N Brown (LON:BWNG) statement from yesterday.
Thanks.
As it is really quiet, hopefully people won't mind me mentioning that Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) 's FY results are out on Tuesday. Graham covered their last trading update - click on the "Discuss" tab of the stock report to find that and other commentary. I've also gone on about them in comments on a number of occasions, including this comedy moment: https://www.stockopedia.com/content/small-cap-value-report-wed-11-apr-2018-gmd-air-blv-nxr-srt-352043/?page=1#20 - see the reply from Paul.
I'll be looking at a few things in particular in the results: Cash levels, anything about lease cost reductions on renewal and of course an update on current trading. On the last point I feel there is good cause to be optimistic. The last two months retail sales have been good and the weather has continued to be good or very good. It is quite possible that their customers were particularly affected by the earlier wintery weather and so the underlying picture is also not as weak as it appeared.
A few things to note about BON. Obviously it's small, with a market cap of £50m, but it is on the main market so there's stamp duty and no IHT exemption. It is thinly traded, with usually less than 10 trades a day, usually all small and with a market size of only 2000 / £2000. The quoted spread is generally large, but the true spread somewhat better - for example today it is quoted at 97-105 but trades are at 98.65-102.9. These factors may contribute to it being overlooked, and perhaps explain the short-term underperformance against Next (LON:NXT) :). I also have them as XD 4.6p 1st July.
[I have a full-sized position in Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) which I will gently trim in the event of a large rise. Furthermore, due to the small market size I might move the market if I dumped them all e.g. on a profit warning.]
In reply to Camtab, post #2
Hi Camtab - I am also a Record (LON:REC) shareholder and will be covering their results. Cheers. G
In reply to Fishcake, post #19
Norcros (LON:NXR) didn't entirely escape comment: https://www.stockopedia.com/content/small-cap-value-report-wed-13-june-2018-mul-ntbr-cnct-cay-373274/?comment=11#11 (also see the reply and earlier comment)
TU today from SThree (LON:STHR) looks good, driven by continental Europe. (no position but considering).
In reply to jonno, post #18
Just read through the Prospectus for the placing and open offer on the B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) website. Seems like a sensible transaction which gives the Company some 'dry powder' for new investments in partnership with a like-minded investor with international experience. It also has the benefit of allowing Mr Marsh to reduce his holding and perhaps increase liquidity for the shares (although I think the liquidity benefits will be marginal - presumably PSC Group intend to hold on to the placing shares and the shares transferred from Brian Marsh, so the free float will remain roughly the same).
Reading through the risk factors, I was a little spooked by the one titled "No guarantee that the ordinary shares will continue to be traded on AIM". The way I see it, after the placing roughly 44% of the shares will continue to be held by Mr Marsh and roughly 20% will be held by the new (Aussie-listed) investor. Do you think there's a risk that these two dominant shareholders will consider their AIM listing as an avoidable cost and hassle, and take the company private? That would be pretty disastrous for minority shareholders. Unlikely I know, but it did make me stop and think before pushing the "BUY" button.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #13
I'm a sizeable holder in BPM, and am taking up the placing in full, plus a bit more.
I am mildly concerned about the age of Brian Marsh, but this is a great fund with good prospects of future growth It has developed a nice niche.
In reply to danielbird193, post #25
Could just be a warning that they might move to a full listing...
I too look forward to Graham's wise words on B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) . I don't currently hold but have been fascinated by this company since meeting the very formidable Bryan Marsh a few times some years ago in my professional career.
In reply to Reacher, post #1
Hi reacher, I will be covering B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) shortly. Thanks for the suggestion. G
In reply to Edinburgh Investor, post #17
Good call, EI. I will be covering GYM (LON:GYM) today. G
REC, spread >5% wow....
In reply to Graham N, post #29
I have held B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) since buying in at about 90p in 2012. Brian Marsh is a very decent honourable man and I am sure he would say if he was planning to retire. Also, he is keeping a 44 per cent stake: if he wanted out, surely he would have sold more, and/or placed some of his own shares rather than giving existing shareholders the chance to buy in at the same price as the Aussie investor.
Simon Thompson at the Investors Chronicle continues to be very enthusiastic - https://www.investorschronicle.co.uk/comment/2018/06/12/corporate-activity-to-boost-bp-marsh/ - and so am I!