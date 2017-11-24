Small Cap Value Report (Fri 16 Feb 2018) - ANG, HAIK, PIM, CVS
Good morning!
There are the stocks I've noticed so far today:
- Angling Direct (LON:ANG) - pre-close trading update.
- HaiKe Chemical (LON:HAIK) - proposed cancellation
- Plant Impact (LON:PIM) - cash offer
- CVS (LON:CVSG) - interim report
- MTI Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) - final results
- Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) - disposal of subsidiary
- Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) - annual financial report
I'd also like to give readers the link for an anonymous, 3-minute survey which could help companies to engage with private investors better. It's available here (external link).
Also, time permitting, I will circle back to Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) and Laura Ashley Holdings (LON:ALY) which reported yesterday.
Angling Direct (LON:ANG)
- Share price: 98p (+1%)
- No. of shares: 43 million
- Market cap: £42 million
We've covered the difficulties at Fishing Republic (LON:FISH) in recent months, so it's a pleasant change to see a fishing-related company that is performing well!
I haven't been able to find any difference in terms of the markets served by Angling Direct (LON:ANG) and Fishing Republic (LON:FISH). So presumably they are in direct competition.
Angling Direct (LON:ANG) is s a recent float, hitting the market last July. We haven't covered it in the SCVR before.
Today's update says that revenue for the full-year ending January 2018 was ahead of expectations at £30.2 million.
Like-for-like store sales are up 10%, which is the same pace that was reported at the interim results.
Scrolling back to those interim results, I see how important the online (e-commerce) platform is to Angling Direct - slightly bigger than store sales, and growing at a massive pace. The year-on-year growth rate reported today in online sales is 54%.
The outlook is "very positive" despite economic uncertainty, higher labour…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
14 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Im starting to think only paid members should be allowed to post on here.
Morning Graham - I only found Angling Direct (LON:ANG) of interest this morning. Looks like good growth (Revenue) but I get the feeling Profits are perhaps lagging. I suppose if you get no other sensible requests, it's perhaps worth a look.
Hi Graham
Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) reported yesterday, more your thing than Paul's and might be worth a look on a slow news day:
https://www.investegate.co.uk/...
Ongoing stocko discussion here:
https://www.stockopedia.com/co...
Cheers
timarr
Hi Graham
Whilst only a small company I would be interested in your thoughts on MWE (MTI Wireless) who announced this morning an increase in revenue of 13% and EPS of 30%. They have increased there dividend by 100% to yield over 5% and sound very positive on the future in the several markets they operate in.
Thanks
Dave
My morning smallcap tweet:
HaiKe Chemical (LON:HAIK), Angling Direct (LON:ANG), Trading Emissions (LON:TRE), Elektron Technology (LON:EKT)
HaiKe Chemical Group (HAIK) proposes delisting. Holders offered 30p, a 62% premium. One of the few China-AIM cos that hasn't been total loss. Listed at 80p in 2007.
Angling Direct (ANG) FY trading. Rev up 44%, ahead of expectations. Expects to continue to inc. mkt share and expects to invest more resources this year into growing overseas sales.
Trading Emissions (TRE) Sale of Italian subsidiary - "the specific circumstances under which the gross sales proceeds could increase by an additional EUR0.75m have now been met." Expects sale to conclude by end March.
Elektron Technology (EKT) sells Queensgate Nano for £0.8m plus earn out up to $0.8m. Last FY loss for Queensgate Nano was £1.2m. It's "the final step in our strategy of simplifying our operations and will enable management to focus solely on those businesses which the Board believes offer potential for sales and margin growth, namely Bulgin, Checkit and Elektron Eye Technology."
Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) looks interesting Graham - they also had a trading update on 8th February so not so long ago. A 'high flyer' at 41m mcap. Ta.
In reply to timarr, post #3
Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM)
Yes please Graham
In reply to timarr, post #3
Hi tim, cheers - I will add Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) to my list. G
In reply to matylda, post #2
Hi m - agreed, Angling Direct (LON:ANG) is worth a look today. Thanks. G
Hi Graham, I second MTI Wireless Edge!
Thanks
Martin
If you feel like looking at the car crash that is Laura Ashley Holdings (LON:ALY) (which Paul didn't have time for yesterday), that would be great.
cheers
Francis
Thanks for sharing the survey link which I've now completed. Do you know if the results will be provided to the listing authorities or the reporting council? Some of the survey results so far are pretty unanimous and should really influence the way companies report RNS data in the future.
In reply to Brookeda, post #4
Hi Dave, I'm not a big fan of covering foreign companies like that but I will try to come up with a few sensible words on MTI Wireless Edge (LON:MWE). Thanks for the suggestion. G
In reply to wildshot, post #12
I think the plan is to show the survey results to companies so they might voluntarily improve what they do, to get more private investors on board.