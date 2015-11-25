Small Cap Value Report (Fri 16 Feb 2018) - ANG, HAIK, PIM, CVS, MWE, EKT, ATY, JIM
Good morning!
There are the stocks I've noticed so far today:
- Angling Direct (LON:ANG) - pre-close trading update.
- HaiKe Chemical (LON:HAIK) - proposed cancellation
- Plant Impact (LON:PIM) - cash offer
- CVS (LON:CVSG) - interim report
- MTI Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) - final results
- Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) - disposal of subsidiary
- Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) - annual financial report
I'd also like to give readers the link for an anonymous, 3-minute survey which could help companies to engage with private investors better. It's available here (external link).
Also, time permitting, I will circle back to Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) and Laura Ashley Holdings (LON:ALY) which reported yesterday.
Angling Direct (LON:ANG)
- Share price: 98p (+1%)
- No. of shares: 43 million
- Market cap: £42 million
We've covered the difficulties at Fishing Republic (LON:FISH) in recent months, so it's a pleasant change to see a fishing-related company that is performing well!
I haven't been able to find any difference in terms of the markets served by Angling Direct (LON:ANG) and Fishing Republic (LON:FISH). So presumably they are in direct competition.
Angling Direct (LON:ANG) is s a recent float, hitting the market last July. We haven't covered it in the SCVR before.
Today's update says that revenue for the full-year ending January 2018 was ahead of expectations at £30.2 million.
Like-for-like store sales are up 10%, which is the same pace that was reported at the interim results.
Scrolling back to those interim results, I see how important the online (e-commerce) platform is to Angling Direct - slightly bigger than store sales, and growing at a massive pace. The year-on-year growth rate reported today in online sales is 54%.
The outlook is "very positive" despite economic…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
28 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to matylda, post #2
Hi m - agreed, Angling Direct (LON:ANG) is worth a look today. Thanks. G
Hi Graham, I second MTI Wireless Edge!
Thanks
Martin
If you feel like looking at the car crash that is Laura Ashley Holdings (LON:ALY) (which Paul didn't have time for yesterday), that would be great.
cheers
Francis
Thanks for sharing the survey link which I've now completed. Do you know if the results will be provided to the listing authorities or the reporting council? Some of the survey results so far are pretty unanimous and should really influence the way companies report RNS data in the future.
In reply to Brookeda, post #4
Hi Dave, I'm not a big fan of covering foreign companies like that but I will try to come up with a few sensible words on MTI Wireless Edge (LON:MWE). Thanks for the suggestion. G
In reply to wildshot, post #12
I think the plan is to show the survey results to companies so they might voluntarily improve what they do, to get more private investors on board.
In reply to djsdanny, post #1
Djsdanny. I wholeheartedly agree about the SCVR being available only to paid subscribers of of Stockopedia.
I wonder what Ed, Paul and Graham think?
Copying Graham I have created a two question Survey at:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KW586TD
Hope that is OK Graham/Ed?
Best wishes
Purpleski
In reply to purpleski, post #15
I think your survey requires modification if you agree with Djsdanny...
He said "posting" should only be for paid up members.
For me, that would make sense in that - Non members can read the article and comments but cannot contribute (so they can see the quality). Paid can read the article, comments and can contribute.
Just a thought.
Sorry should have said He/She !!!!
I have suggested to Stocko that there should be a separate area for subscribers. They say they are looking into it.
Otherwise, I agree with Matylda's suggestion.
If the boards were only available to paid up members - chances are I wouldn't be here and would not have learned enough about Stockopedia for me to consider it worth subscribing.
A separate members only area may have some merit, perhaps, but if all of the quality comment ended up behind closed doors then the same problem would occur imho.
In reply to Gromley, post #19
Yes, we were all newbies sometime and a lot of us are here due to the SCVR. It must be Stockopedia's best route to signing up new subscribers.
In reply to Gromley, post #19
A separate members only area may have some merit, perhaps, but if all of the quality comment ended up behind closed doors then the same problem would occur imho.
For some reason, a certain quote from Groucho Marx comes to mind. I assume this discussion has been caused by an outbreak of spam posts? Surely the best solution is for Stockopedia to solve this problem at source? When it comes to discussing investments I find the wider the audience who are able to participate, the better, and I don't see how anything is gained by discussions held in a goldfish bowl.
All the best, Si
In reply to simoan, post #21
When it comes to discussing investments I find the wider the audience who are able to participate, the better, and I don't see how anything is gained by discussions held in a goldfish bowl.
Seconded. Preventing anyone posting for the first time - or first few times - without moderation would block the majority of spam.
timarr
Paul,
Thanks for the interesting look at the intangibles at CVS (LON:CVSG) .
I was thinking the same re similarities with Dignity (LON:DTY) , and was having a look at the Investor section of their website.
The CEO of Dignity (LON:DTY) is a non exec at CVS (LON:CVSG)....
regards
Peter
Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) - Thanks for that Graham, a great read.
Angling Direct (LON:ANG) - Thanks also, much appreciated.
Great weekend to you.
In reply to timarr, post #22
Hi timarr,
Any idea if it's OK for us all to take our tin hats off yet? Funny how no-one's really mentioned the wider market this week. Perhaps everyone is 100% cash in which case they are probably busy stashing it into the "Active Savings" account rubbish that HL just spammed me about :-) Just what we all need - a Savings account guaranteed to ensure inflation and rising interest rates destroy your wealth.
All the best, Si
In reply to matylda, post #16
Matylda, I agree with your post and also that of djsdanny. I started investing seriously about 3 years ago with a very small portfolio by many standards and no idea how to decide what to invest in. The value of my portfolio did not increase initially to justify a subscription to Stockopedia but I highly valued being able to learn from Paul and other posters what to look for. This year, after increasing the value of my portfolio through gains I could afford to take out a subscription. Purpleski, I think it is a fantastic resource to allow newbies and people with small value portfolios to benefit from the experience and advice of others.
In reply to murrb, post #27
Thanks - I think your post sums it up very well.
I am sure the Stocko guys will do what is right for the them and for the community.