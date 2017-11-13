Small Cap Value Report (Fri 16 Mar 2018) - JDW, CVR

Good morning!
J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)
Wetherspoon shares are marginally lower after beating H1 forecasts but expressing caution on H2.
LfL sales were up 6.1% in H1, but slower growth and higher costs are anticipated in H2, so the full-year forecasts are unchanged. Here's the half-year report. Relevant for a wide range of companies in the sector.
Conviviality (LON:CVR) (suspended)
Conviviality has confirmed that it is working on "the possibility" of an equity fundraising, to fund its VAT payment.
Given that its existing lenders were already maxed out, and probably unimpressed by the company's ability to make cash flow projections, this has seemed the most likely outcome.
To its credit, it did succeed in cancelling today's dividend payment, saving £8 million. That relieves some of the pressure - I was penciling in a 50p placing price, but that is looking a bit pessimistic now.
Of course, this is purely speculation on my part: it all depends on the hunger of existing shareholders, and the demand for new shares. It's impossible to tell where the demand for more shares will find equilibrium against forthcoming supply (incidentally, this is why dilution is so risky for existing shareholders - you have no idea how bad the dilution is going to be). Funding could happen at almost any level.
The irony is that Conviviality paid out nearly £20 million in dividends last year, and is now scrambling to find £22 million from somewhere.
Even before this VAT débâcle, I thought Conviviality's dividend payments were questionable. Over the last three financial years, including this one, it has raised over £190 million (gross) from shareholders to fund acquisitions, paying significant fees. At the same time, it has distributed £27 million in dividends, triggering tax liabilities for shareholders. Given all the frictional costs involved, why raise funds and return funds at the same time?
Not paying a dividend this week was the right thing to do, but not paying a dividend for the previous two years would also have been sensible, in my opinion.
Hopefully, trading will continue as normal with suppliers and customers, and the problems will not become any more serious. As the company itself said regarding this year's forecasts:
…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
My morning smallcap tweet:
Graphene Nanochem (LON:GRPH), Clear Leisure (LON:CLP)
Graphene NanoChem (GRPH) fails to find new nomad*, listing cancelled on Monday but planning a resurrection via a takeover and new IPO. * After 'mutually agreed resignation of Panmure Gordon'. Nothing fishy to see here, move along.
Clear Leisure (CLP) places £300k at 0.7p, a 25% discount.
Hi Graham, I would be interested in your thoughts on Burford Capital (LON:BUR) which released it annual report for Y/E 31/12/17. It provides litigation finance and has generated significant returns which it has reinvested back into the business. In addition it has also entered the asset management space.
I listened to the results presentation and the CEO talked about committing $1.3bn in new business which is 3x 2016 levels. They also mentioned greater acceptance of litigation finance by lawyers and clients (36% in 2017 compared to 7% in 2013). In 2017 there were 1,500 enquiries and after due diligence was carried, 59 investments were closed. In terms of each investment, it represents up to 2% of the balance sheet.
In terms of growth the majority of business is from US but UK & Europe & Australia were growth areas.
In terms of the investments held on the balance sheet, these are held at cost until a concrete event happens before being revalued and therefore the valuation is said to be conservative.
They do have a good reputation in the sector as they have repeat custom in the industry and also have considerable size which offers some economic moat.
However the share price has had an incredible run and I wonder if there is any upside left? The cash proceeds from the wins was reinvested back into the business along with a new bond issued to raise more funds to invest. There is a element of binary risk: you either win a case or lose it. But based on their track record, the win rate is high and the level of returns generated is good. Some of the binary risk is eliminated by setting up an investment management business.
Any thoughts would be greatly received.
In reply to Reacher, post #2
+1 for Burford Capital (LON:BUR). There seems to be a disproportionate amount of commentary on the net given the ridiculously good results published on Wednesday.
I think it's an interesting stock because it's a new industry and a lot of brokers simply don't know how to value it, because Burford cannot provide forecasts due to the uncertain nature of their litigation cases. There is a lot of talk of the returns being lumpy but the way I see it, the more cases they take on, the more diversified their portfolio; it's exactly the same with an equity portfolio - the more you have the more diversified and less volatile (!!) your portfolio.
In reply to browndogwork, post #3
The question of outcomes and hence returns being lumpy is due for revision, The overwhelming majority of Burford Capital (LON:BUR) investments (95% of those made in 2017) are in multi-claim portfolios with greatly reduced loss rates (only 3%!). We need to remember, in any case, that most cases never even go to court but instead are the subject of negotiated settlement.
These extracts from the AR may be relevant on that point:
"Trend towards reducing binary risk continues
Multi-case portfolio loss rate of 3% vs single
case loss rate of 19%"
"The most effective way to reduce the price of
our capital is to reduce the risk of loss, and clients
are enthusiastic about structures that moderate
that risk in exchange for lower pricing. As a result,
our business has evolved significantly towards
multi-claim portfolios and other complex
structures that are more capital protective in
various ways. As an example of the rate of change
in our business, only around 5% of our new
investment commitments in 2017 were in singlecase
litigation matters. In 2009, that number
would have been 100%, and even last year, in
2016, it was 12%. This change has allowed us
simultaneously to decrease our portfolio risk
(our loss rate using the same methodology as
above for investments other than single cases
is 3%, dramatically lower than for single cases),
deploy considerably more capital than
would have been possible if we had focused
predominantly on single cases given increased
transaction sizes and operating efficiencies,
and still produce desirable returns. Indeed, our
returns (net of losses) on multi-claim portfolios are
presently higher than our returns on single cases."
AR, pages 7 and 8.
http://www.burfordcapital.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/BUR-28711-AR2017-AW-web.pdf
(Anyway, I'll shut up now about Burford. Please excuse my banging on about it!)