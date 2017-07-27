Small Cap Value Report (Fri 16 Mar 2018) - JDW, CVR, BUR, TECH, SimplyBiz
The list for today is going to be something like this:
- J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)
- Conviviality (LON:CVR)
- Burford Capital (LON:BUR)
- TechFinancials Inc (LON:TECH)
- SimplyBiz
- H & T (LON:HAT)
J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)
Wetherspoon shares are marginally lower after beating H1 forecasts but expressing caution on H2.
LfL sales were up 6.1% in H1, but slower growth and higher costs are anticipated in H2, so the full-year forecasts are unchanged. Here's the half-year report. Relevant for a wide range of companies in the sector.
Conviviality (LON:CVR) (suspended)
Conviviality has confirmed that it is working on "the possibility" of an equity fundraising, to fund its VAT payment.
Given that its existing lenders were already maxed out, and probably unimpressed by the company's ability to make cash flow projections, this has seemed the most likely outcome.
To its credit, it did succeed in cancelling today's dividend payment, saving £8 million. That relieves some of the pressure - I was penciling in a 50p placing price, but that is looking a bit pessimistic now.
Of course, this is purely speculation on my part: it all depends on the hunger of existing shareholders, and the demand for new shares. It's impossible to tell where the demand for more shares will find equilibrium against forthcoming supply (incidentally, this is why dilution is so risky for existing shareholders - you have no idea how bad the dilution is going to be). Funding could happen at almost any level.
The irony is that Conviviality paid out nearly £20 million in dividends last year, and is now scrambling to find £22 million from somewhere.
Even before this VAT débâcle, I thought Conviviality's dividend payments were questionable. Over the last three financial years,…
In reply to bestace, post #20
Thank you bestace.
Is 70% a sustainable margin even once growth comes off? Or is their link? I wouldn't think twice about it (in a hunch sort of way) at 30-40%.
May sound dumb, but can they effectively book income before they pay the costs of generating it? I'm not angling at anything untoward here. But it makes me think of investment banking. Very high income and margins but then usually more than the reported margin is swallowed up in staff payments. I'm a little surprised reward like this doesn't come through more with Burford Capital (LON:BUR)...investment banking, high end lawyering...not that far apart. If this were private city practice the senior lawyers leading clients would take 7 figure packages pa and the middle tier pretty hefty salaries.
To answer my own question: Perhaps the thing with Burford is that they are not taking normal high end labour intensive legal fee but upside on a 'tranaction'?
In reply to lavinit, post #23
In terms of booking income, I believe Burford Capital (LON:BUR) recognise income either as unrealised or realised. However, a change will only be booked when a concrete event happens eg a judgement, rather than based on sentiment. They indicated on the results call that valuations for on-going cases were conservatively valued.
I think that's what you were referring to in terms of income recognition. Apologies if I am mistaken.
In reply to shipoffrogs, post #22
No, I don't have an answer on that one. The loss rate on multi-case portfolios is only 3%, meaning a success rate of a rather amazing 97%! The loss rate on single cases is 19%, meaning a success rate of "only" (but still remarkable) 81%. I need to look into that. I wonder whether the multi-case portfolios comprise a number of individually smaller and perhaps "easier" cases or perhaps thus cases more likely to be settled quicker and out of court so as to avoid costly court proceedings. Or it may well be that Burford felt confident enough of their own judgement and ability to invest early on in difficult cases, some of which were bound to fail. I say that because, knowing Argentina and South America quite well, there can't have been many lawyers around who would have taken on the Teinver and the Petersen cases and fought them through, apparently successfully. I have asked lawyer friends in Brazil and they say they would have run a thousand miles from those cases! As you know, investment in single cases is becoming an ever smaller part of their business, comprising only 5% of new investment in 2017.
In reply to Reacher, post #24
Thanks. Makes sense.
I suppose my questioning is more paranoid....it’s a very high return to achieve. Just lack of competition or first mover sort of thing. Or something odd in the dynamics of quick growth.
My apologies for my questions being rather dumb and simplistic. I should read into it myself obvs!
If you're able to please comment on XLMedia (LON:XLM) I'd be grateful. I can say something nice about your picture again.... ;-D
Ref J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)
Wetherspoons shareprice is looking a bit toppy at present bearing in mind how the shareprice of others in the sector are doing (Mars/Greenking - those two do have more debt mind) - they are though delivering to the best of their ability. I probably should sell - but last time i sold out at 370p i had to pay 700p to buy back in (that was several years later mind) - so i guess perhaps this is a proper hold to infinity type share.
In reply to lavinit, post #23
On margins, yes I don't see why 70% margins couldn't be maintained for the foreseeable future. There is more competition around, but the overall size of the marketplace is also increasing and price is often not the main determinant of winning business.
On salaries, they do have a LTIP in place, and the staff are well paid, but the culture appears to be totally different to that of the investment banking world in that they actually seem to give a s**t about shareholders.
One of the things that put me off when I first looked at Burford Capital (LON:BUR) is that the two main investment principals were remunerated on a hedge fund style "2 and 20" arrangement for investments they made. However that arrangement was unwound 4 or 5 years ago.
In reply to Andrew Brien, post #12
Hi Andrew, H & T (LON:HAT) is on my list for today. Thanks
In reply to Graham N, post #30
Thanks Graham.
Not that I understand Burford in any great depth, but those who do, here are a few musings I have and would value any thoughts/suggestions:
Who are the competitors?
I could only find one other listed competitor (IMF Bentham), which is listed in Australia, and has had nothing like the returns (financial or share price) that Burford enjoys - they talk about strong growth and mention Burford Capital too. Sure there are good reasons that I am not aware off.
There must be some private companies / family offices getting involved in this area no given the uncorrelated returns?
The fact that they sold a case well above their carrying value (Teinver), implies that someone is willing to accept lower returns than Burford on the same case (if I understand correctly, or alternatively the certainty of the case is much greater now compared to before)
It looks like they have also funded the expansion of a law firm (does that mean they get preferential access in the event of competition) - surely the law firm is obligated to act in the best interest of clients, and therefore obtain the lowest possible cost of funding?
I wholly agree with Graham re p/b and struggle to justify valuation on that basis. Also, I can't see the lack of competition (unless they buy up competitors) with those kind of returns - that said, googling litigation finance gives you 20-30% return for funding legal cases with no capital risk (sounds way to good to be true).
Im going to do some proper research into company and litigation finance along with reading Mark Minervini's book, since I find it nigh on impossible to buy on charts that look like Burford (to my own cost on many an occasion!)
How did other holders get comfortable - any useful information sources?
Thanks very much in advance
Also
RE H & T (LON:HAT) interesting to see their business is diversifying rapidly from gold/pawnbroking with their personal loans up +95% to over £18Mn (with impairment down). However, in this area are fishing in the same sea as NSF's rapidly expanding chain of retail stores for lending called Every Day Loans (This had 34 stores at acquisition in 2015, is now at 53 stores and with 12 more to come in H1 2018). But this area of unsecured lending is growing fast and there may be room for both to also squeeze the smaller operators and establish retail store brands here that become very valuable. HAT have 181 branches already so the footprint is already paid for/established whereas NSF are taking out new leases when the high street is hurting should get great deals in higher profile sites (next to the charity shops!). The big banks have withdrawn focus from unsecured lending and face to face will retain an appeal for unsophisticated and/or non-standard creditors of whom their are many - not least many of the 15% self employed.
Personally, I think the pawnbroking legacy will limit HAT and I don't like gold so I hold Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) as a purer play on sub prime lending with a better set of internally generated leads from its home credit and guarantor lending leads.
Hi Graham.
Thanks for the considered view on Burford Capital (LON:BUR) . Sometimes difficult to maintain perspective when the news and numbers are so consistently good and the chorus of voices from many of the (respected) Stock board contributors is so positive.
While I’m wary of the vicissitudes of “crowd think”, I’m also a happy holder of several years who has regularly topped up on the occasional dips. With the benefit of hindsight, one of the big recent drivers was the merger with Gerchen Keller announced in Dec 2016 which in one fell swoop doubled the size of the franchise and put the global #1 and #2 players in litigation finance under the same roof with dominance in the US and European markets and the resources to develop the market in Asia. Hard to think of a parallel sector where such a dominant position was allowed to go through by the regulators on the nod. This scale, reach and expertise gives them a huge moat and most likely first look/refusal at pretty much every significant litigation case and presumably the reputation to intimidate the opposition in the cases that they take on into settling early. The following is an extract from the Dec 2016 release at the time of the merger:-
“By combining the complementary operations of the two largest litigation finance firms, the enlarged business expects to capture benefits of scale. In litigation finance, scale is important for portfolio diversification, market coverage and a deep bench. The scale and resources of the combined firm are expected to provide expanded geographic coverage in the US and globally, resulting in increased capital deployment for both public and private investors.
Burford expects the enlarged group to benefit from increased revenue diversification through the contribution of recurring private capital manager fees alongside investment income. The addition of GKC's substantial business immediately launches Burford as a significant manager of private capital, with significant ongoing management and performance fee revenue, while also allowing Burford to continue to grow its lucrative on-balance sheet investing activity.
Burford's integrated global platform offering public and private capital solutions will permit new innovation in the fast evolving industry of finance for law. The ability to access private capital will permit Burford to continue to innovate and expand its products and solidify its client relationships while also managing balance sheet risk, including offering new financial solutions with varying risk and return profiles such as the monetisation of post-settlement receivables (as GKC does today).”
Two years on, it looks like so far the merger has delivered what was promised in spades.
Gus.
In reply to Zipmanpeter, post #33
FCA warned on consumer debt levels and put lenders who's business model is lending to people who will not be able to repay on watch and general concerns around consumer credit might be impacting prices.
From a regulatory perspective, I would suggest pawn broking is lower risk (regulatory), since it is effectively a sale and leaseback, giving the borrower full ability to not repay (if problem) or back out if collateral value drops from time of pledge.
Personally, I like the company - should have bought late 17 when there was unexplained price fall down to sub 300 (hindsight is a fantastic investment!).
I hold Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) and some serious consideration as to whether to switch to H & T (LON:HAT) on grounds of valuation, although I expect Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) is worthy of a slightly higher valuation given growth outlook
Very much looking forward to Graham's view here and many thanks for covering the company.
In reply to gus 1065, post #34
re: Burford Capital (LON:BUR)
Thanks for the input Gus, much appreciated. I would expect Gerchen Keller benefits to flow from the current year onwards, on the basis of this comment from the Annual Report:
"Virtually none of our 2017 income came from investments made in 2017, and thus we are not seeing today the income potentially associated with the higher volume of new investments made this year."
Thanks for the comments on Burford. Much appreciated.
In reply to Graham N, post #36
Graham,
Gerchen Keller was well established before it was taken over and has been contributing income already.
The comment about 2017 investments means fresh investments in new legal cases or portfolios of cases made by Burford directly and using investors funds. I do not take it to refer to the acquisition of Gerchen Keller.
In reply to sharmvr, post #35
Sharmvr, Thanks for response. Below is and article from FCA which seeks to specify who exactly is taking out the extra personal credit and its no 1 insight is " Insight 1: Credit growth has not been driven by subprime borrowers" (EDIT to show end of QUOTE) but better credit scoring people taking out more on credit cards and as carloans. So H&T, NSF and similar are all reporting good lending conditions to top of the bottom as employment is high and min wages increases etc have exceeded inflation in recent years. Full document in FCA authored document at
www.fca.org.uk/insight/whos-dr...
and in a more corporate friendly way in the latest (to me compelling) NSF results
http://www.nonstandardfinance.com/~/media/Files/N/Non-Standard-Finance-V3/reports-and-presentations/nsf-results-presentation-fy2017.pdf
FCA probably also favours face to face formats since these increase the chance under new more onerous requirements that interviews discover whether lender can/will repay - hence separate teatment of home credit vs on line Wonga loans. That said increasing regulation helps ALL the big boys including H&T who can afford to organise to meet requirements
Re Pawnbroking being a lower risk 'sale-and lease back' sort of model I am not so sure. Will probably endure and H&T are now largely unopposed in it as last man standing but feels a bit old fashioned (although moves into pawning electrical items etc may give it a bit of a boost.
Anyway, I think nearly ALL the specialist sub prime lenders are good value at present as the memory of the crash still haunts the financial elite. In truth, well managed businesses in this space have always made good money but are currently unloved. Here's hoping!
re Burford Capital (LON:BUR)
Thanks, Graham - for going where others fear to tread and giving us a fine insight on this unusual but fascinating stock.
Richard.
Graham: Thank you for your analysis on Burford Capital (LON:BUR) - I particularly like your comments on basing a valuation on book value. I hadn’t considered that previously even though I knew it is a financial stock. You also make some other very insightful points for further consideration.
There are a few other competitors. Therium is one, and I know of at least one private family office and two funds seeking initial funding at the moment. The problem for competitors is that the US is the main market for litigation and you need very deep pockets. The fact that Burford are funding your litigation shows 1) that it has been reviewed by people with proven judgment, and they like the odds; and 2) that you can afford to litigate to the end. That gives a competitive advantage straight away: after all, most people prefer to settle and get on with their business rather than spend 3 or 4 years gearing up for court.
I was once on the board of a litigation fund which was never launched. It is one thing to see the opportunity, it is another to work out how to exploit it. And while big margins should bring competition, the law is remarkably insensitive to price competition. People want the best quality service and the best chance to win, and Burford Capital (LON:BUR) has found that territory and is constructing a fearsome moat. In their annual report, which is remarkably well written and readable, they refer to the size of the opportunity by mentioning the iphone in 2007: everyone ended up being a potential customer, but nobody knew it at the time. That is where Burford feel they are now.
Like one of the posters above, I looked at Burford Capital (LON:BUR) long ago, hesitated and ended up buying in a year ago. The boat is definitely still in the dock.