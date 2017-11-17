Small Cap Value Report (Fri 17 Nov 2017) - Portfolio management, CTO
Good morning and Happy Friday!
This is the usual placeholder article, published the night before, to enable early comments and suggestions from readers.
Best,
Graham
Good morning!
It's quiet in RNS-land, with only a few announcements of interest today.
So I thought I'd spend a few moments explaining what I've been doing with my personal portfolio this year - and please remember that these articles don't count as advice, merely discussion!
One of the practical reasons an article like this can never offer an advisory service is because each of us has our own individual situations, with our own individual investment goals, time horizon, risk tolerance, liquidity requirements and tax situation.
Because of this, even if we all had exactly the same opinion on particular stocks, and by some miracle it was the correct opinion, it wouldn't follow that we would all want to invest the same way. We would still have to tailor our portfolios to each of our individual needs.
With that out of the way: this is what I've been doing in 2017.
In the first half of this year, I added IG Group (LON:IGG) and Next (LON:NXT) to my portfolio (currently 5% and 4% of my portfolio, respectively).
In the second half, so far, I have mostly been selling. This was due to my personal situation where I was bidding on a property and needed to be ready to buy it. So I sold up my lowest-conviction shares and moved 40% into cash.
However, bids on that property eventually moved to a level which I thought represented poor value, so I let it go.
Since then, I've been trying to figure out what is an appropriate level of risk exposure for someone who wants to make a property purchase within the short-term (e.g. within two to three years). As always, greed and fear need to be balanced. There is not going to be an exact or a perfectly scientific answer.
One thing that plays on my mind is the belief that with the FTSE at c. 7400 and the Dow at 23,500, there is the pronounced risk of a broad market sell-off.
In normal circumstances, I would welcome such a sell-off for the buying opportunities it would present, but in my specific circumstances, I might not be able to exploit those opportunities and could instead be a…
Graham,
T Clarke (LON:CTO), please. Price has been weak in recent weeks, but there was a "meeting expectations" trading statement this morning. They look very cheap to me, especially as they are hauling themselves up the technological ladder towards (hopefully) high margins.
They also announced what looks like a decent non-exec appointment this morning.
Morning Graham
It's fairly quiet this morning for results. Versarien (LON:VRS) has put out an RNS this morning that sounds very bullish about its collaboration with a global consumer goods company for their use of grapheme, which has now materialised into an order, although no numbers are given.
https://www.investegate.co.uk/versarien-plc--vrs-/rns/collaboration-with-global-consumer-goods-company/201711170700057734W/
If we are to believe everything we hear, graphene is set to be the new wonder material, being incredibly light but incredibly strong, and thus it can be applied to many markets (motor, batteries, aviation - the list is almost endless). There is quite a bit of money going into it here in Manchester from Government.
The company recently raised £2.9m in an offering that was over-subscribed, and the RNS concludes with the following:
"Our recent fund raise is allowing us to rapidly scale up our graphene production capabilities and we are seeing ever increasing interest from global OEMs. We are currently showcasing our graphene technology at the IDTechEx show in Santa Clara, California, where we have been delighted with the interest received on the first day of the show including many from large global companies."
I know that history is littered with the "next big thing", but momentum does seem to be building in the application of graphene.
Regards
Paul
Half year report from specialist currency manager Record (LON:REC) released this morning. Pretty much in line with trading update released in October covered by Graham. Slightly higher volumes, no new customers and slightly lower margins. Reasonable but may not be high octane enough for current Super Stock market expectations.
Gus.
My morning smallcap tweet:
Simigon (LON:SIM), Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)
SimiGon (SIM) gets final regulatory approval for $2m order from Israeli Air Force. Exp rev in this FY.
Seeing Machines (SEE) AGM stmt reads like a gushing Oscars speech. "it's wonderful to offer people the opportunity to come to work knowing that, every day, they're saving lives...Over the last four years, our incredible founders and their teams of technical experts have leveraged Artificial Intelligence...to put us in a world leading position...I'd like to personally thank everyone for your incredible inputs into making the organisation what it is now today...We look forward to delivering the expectant [sic] returns that our broad stakeholders and shareholders deserve."
Hi Graham,
Interested in comment on T Clarke – 73.13p – £30.6m – PER 5.05 - If you have the time.
Trading Update From 1-July-2017 To Date – Expecting 2017 to be in-line, PBT of £6.5m and Revenues in excess of £300m. This is a really nice update, both in its clarity and content.
Tempted here – 2 majors holding me back - The Pension Deficit of about £20m (over 60% of Mkt Cap) and the low Operating Margin (about 1.5%). I wonder where this company will be in 3 to 5 years time – Can it become a MGNS, COST, KIER? I am still on the fence.
Thanks in advance and a good weekend to you - And all.
T Clarke (LON:CTO) puzzles me. It has an A+ magic formula score and rising broker forecasts, but a low Altman Z2 score and even the house broker doesn't give CTO a Buy rating.
In reply to FREng, post #6
On a PER of 5.05 something must be wrong, all I can see, in my simplistic view is that Pension and Operating Margin, hopefully "Our Graham" can help put us out of our misery.
In reply to matylda, post #7
T Clarke (LON:CTO) has exactly the same problem as Norcros (LON:NXR)
Two cyclical businesses sat atop a ticking pension time-bomb
The p/e's of 5x for both are hence illusory
SCAPA (SCPA) - Hasn't been covered for 2 years by Paul.Graham your thoughts. Recently dropped into the William O'Neil CAN-SLIM-esque screen last month. I have been following this method/screen after reading his book. VCP in here also, I bought and up 10% so happy. Pauls mention of SCPA's Pension deficit in the last review 2 years ago in the Other Liabilities, Total of the balance sheet has come down from 40 million pounds in 2013 to 16 million pounds in 2017. The chart is classic Mark Minivini with it side tracking looking like its ready for its next upward growth. I am fully invested at the moment but like this one.
In reply to Howard Marx, post #8
Keep up, Howard - the pensions time bomb went off a year or so ago.
In my view, the poor understanding of investors as to how to allow for pension deficits in their valuations has led to most afflicted shares being underpriced. With prospects for deficits narrowing now much more favourable, I see potential for significant rerating as the deficits diminish, clear or even reverse, and the affected businesses get a very significant boost to their free cash flows.
In reply to Effortless Cool, post #1
Thanks for the suggestion, I'm covering T Clarke (LON:CTO) next.
Re. T Clarke (LON:CTO) The last HY report in August reported that the pension deficit had increased and an additional £0.5m p.a. contribution will be necesary.
I think that takes the annual contribution this year to £1.5m . That's a chunky piece out of a profit before tax of £2m for the HY ; roughly (1.5/4*100 =) 37.5% .
I don't know about the business but if it is cyclical, then the risks jack up materially.
Interesting dilemma there graham. I found myself in something of a similar position this time last year when I started accumulating for my current house. I remember at the time it was a tough decision as I found that all the research I did indicated that equities were a much better long-term investment than property especially given the risks associated with being based approx. 20 miles from a (soon to be European border) however I was sick of renting/ landlords having had horrific experiences with leaks and finding one of them in my flat without my knowledge, so I sold out somewhere close to 50% of my portfolio to fund the deposit. Since then my portfolio performance has been excellent (on paper at least), sometimes rue my decision to sell back then but I suppose one year down the line is nothing in the grand scheme of things and how can you put a price on having a secure home?
I don't really have much of a view on the next correction as I try to bury my head in a micro economic sandbox but every-time I listen to the adventures in finance podcast or for example read about the future of monetary policy cold shivers run down my spine.
Hi Graham - really appreciate your thoughts on portfolio management. I think this latest EY report on profit warnings in Q3 2017 also makes interesting reading for us: http://www.ey.com/uk/en/issues/capital-and-transactions/restructuring/ey-profit-warnings
Key points:
- UK quoted companies issued 75 profit warnings, 21% more than the third-quarter post-credit crisis average of 62
- Profit warnings rose 10% year-on-year
- Home Improvement retailers made up almost half of retail warnings in the last six months.
The last bullet tallies with some of the commentary on this blog - although Norcros (LON:NXR) appeared to be bucking the trend yesterday.
In reply to Effortless Cool, post #10
I Hold T Clarke (LON:CTO) because of valuation, order book and div. The pension deficit is approx £20 m, but with assets of approx £33 m and obligations of £53 m. So compared with some companies, the deficit to liabilities ratio is large. In the accounts, T Clarke estimates that a 0.5% change in the deficit would reduce obligations by c10% (£5million). So for CTO, it would take a very significant change in the assumptions to eradicate the accounting deficit.
As far as I can see the DB scheme is still open (DYOR) - there can't be too many companies in that situation.
In reply to Effortless Cool, post #10
EC, you refer to "poor understanding of investors as to how to allow for pension deficits in their valuations" but perhaps you could explain how investors should allow for pension deficits. A pension deficit can transform into pension surplus, and vice versa, on a simple periodic actuarial review. As pension funding takes precedence over other cash distributions this can increase risk enormously. A member of a defined benefit pension will get a periodic review, but as far as I am aware companies are not required to post the reviews on their websites, and there is usually precious little information in the annual report. As very few companies are continuing DB schemes now this problem will eventually disappear, but it will take a very long time. Meanwhile, if anyone who is actuarially qualified can give advice on how to approach this, I for one would love to learn..