Small Cap Value Report (Fri 18 Sept 2020)
Good morning, it's Paul with the SCVR for Friday.
Renalytix Ai (LON:RENX) announces the commercial launch of its Kidney diagnosis treatment in the US. It has been approved by lots of Medicare providers and gives a test - at $900+ per time - that enables likely kidney problems to be identified early through use of AI, potentially saving a lot of treatment costs. Given the prevalence of kidney problems, from diabetes up, they have a huge market to go at, and every patient will add to their AI moat. They are very close to Mount Sinai hospital and have a US listing too. Definitely one to look at imo.
I too would be interested in Paul’s view on Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE)
Today’s H1 results show revenues up 40% and even stripping out potentially one-off hardware sales, the software sales are up over 20% . Crimson Tide operates on a SaaS model. These stronger sales are also driving better cash flow and profits. H1 EPS of 0.06p would seem to indicate that market expectations of FY20 pf 0.1p should not prove difficult to reach, particularly give the upbeat commentary.
There is a new research note out by FinnCap this morning which does not change forecasts but does increase the price target from 3.1p to 4.3p. The raised price target is not far above the current share price, reflecting the fact that the share price factors in a fair amount of growth.
I have viewed Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) as operating in a similar field as Checkit -although they are not direct competitors given they are in different verticals -but a company run very conservatively. There has been no equity raise for many years and mpro5’s development has been funded out internal cashflow - allowing exec chairBarry Whipp (also non-exec chair of Wey Education (LON:WEY) ) to keep a 22% stake.
I hold a small amount but this has sometimes been due to the stock’s illiquidity - whenever I have given up in the past, and wondered why on earth the stock is listed - I have been unable to sell.
Morning Paul,
Would welcome any thoughts on Applegreen (LON:APGN), half year results released this morning. H2 trading improving and expansion into US.
Revenue up 40% on H1 last year but looks relatively flat on H2 last year? Is there some negative COVID impact in H1 this year?
What do people think of the news re popularity of Quantas' "flight to nowhere" (sold out in 10 mins apparently)?
I'm wondering if this supports the case for airlines. That said, probably only has read across to premium long haul carriers (International Consolidated Airlines Sa (LON:IAG) ?) and my preferred pick is JET2 (LON:JET2). I could be mistaken but I don't think people are taking Jet2 holidays just for the flight experience!
Perhaps it still supports the narrative that people are not too scared of flying and will board a plane to get something they want (be it the flight itself or a holiday). Counter-counter: maybe it's just obvious pent up demand that will quickly burn itself out.
Not a small cap but positive divestment update from John Laing (LON:JLG) following the sale of its 30% interest in the UK rolling stock project for the East Coast Main Line at a 26% premium to the June 2020 book value to AIP. 5-10% of the proceeds will also be returned to investors within the next year as part of the dividend policy.
I feel the company is being harshly undervalued compared to other infrastructure funds like 3i (LON:III), Hicl Infrastructure (LON:HICL) and £GCP. They have suffered from falling valuations in their renewables business due to falling wholesale prices and some operational delays, however they are carefully disposing of all renewables exposure in the coming years and so far all sales have been at least at recent book value. They have also not made any investments so far this year which has disappointed given they now will no longer hit their three year plan of £1bn in investments, which was due to be completed next year. They are however on the preferred bidders list for ten new projects, with 8 due for financial close next year, which includes hospitals, roads and social housing across the Netherlands, Australia and the US. Finally, although the fund has significant exposure to transport (through roads and rail links), only two of these projects are volume-based, so the effect from lower levels of traffic/passengers should be limited.
Infrastructure is a good diversifier for the portfolio and I continue to hold with a price target of £3.40, or 1.1x book value.
Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) has presented a clear set of accounts that look encouraging. 80% gross margin is good. The introduction of hardware sales has contributed significantly to the increased revenue but they are making a decent margin (56% by my calculation) on the hardware, so that's not a problem. They are generating cash.
I don't understand the 'reverse aquisition reserve' but I guess it was to do with the way they became listed.
There's a significant increase in payables and decrease in receivables that isn't explained - I don't know if that's a warning flag.
EDIT: Paul, you said last year that you had a small position here but couldn't remember why! I expect you have got rid of it meanwhile but if it interested you once, maybe it's worth your while to take a look again. I'd welcome your opinion on the figures. They seem straightforward to me so it shouldn't take you long.
If you register then you can view it. Let me know how you find it
Thanks for your round-up - Theres a lot more in the Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Accsys update today (I'm long) - I know Paul has understandably given little attention in the past to this one as its such a long project and rather tech but in a n earthy/timber environment. Unlike Wandisco (LON:WAND) this one is IMHO coming up trumps and the prospects worldwide seem significant. New Chairman could also be driver.
Morning Paul,
Just wondering how you are getting on with the post-covid health effects?
I hear fatigue can be an issue amongst others.
Remember, there are fun ways to maintain one's health, eg Guinness for iron etc
All the best
James
Morning all,
A couple of interesting items today
1. Are we going to go into a short, temporary national lockdown in October? I hope not but it's looking on the cards. Isn't it crazy to think last month we were encouraged to eat out to help out and now we might be forced to stay at home again. As a result, I'm continuing to avoid hospitality/entertainment/travel type shares as for me, there's far too much uncertainty in these sectors. However, I am preparing/hoping for some fantastic buying opportunities after the winter months and a successful vaccine is announced.
2. The new Playstation 5 pre-order appears to have sold out in some major retailers extremely quickly. This could be another positive sign for gaming companies, such as Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) (I hold). With potential lockdowns and the winter months ahead, I'm predicting some good growth in this area.
Cheers,
A mixed full-year trading update from Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) this morning. Revenue is going to be about £3m below consensus, with H2 down about 20% on the prior year. This is perhaps not surprising, given H2 covers Feb-Aug 2020 and thus bears almost the entirety of the COVID impact, which hit the motor industry particularly hard.
Better news is that gross margin has continued to improve and conformation of its substantial cash holding (£31m), which is stable after allowing for the investment in construction on their new site. Also, the dividend is being reinstated at the year-end, although given their piddly pay-outs, I would have liked them to reinstate the interim dividend that was skipped too (would have cost ~£400k).
Strategic progress looks encouraging and, as the motor industry normalises, the company would seem well-placed to resume the high-growth path achieved up until H2 this year.
Anyone any thoughts on Trackwise Designs £TWD ? I have some in my "just in case their technology works" portfolio. EV OEM contract for up to GBP 38mn (I presume "annual price revisions" will mean it is never that big) for their patented flexible PCBS certainly looks transformative. Broker has company on 16x 2021. Net cash after a fund raise . Company target a 45% GM vs broker 2021 forecast of 34%. Recent acquisiton of SCL means that they have all the manufacturing capacity they need . Declining RF business will reduce in weight sharply. 75% reduction in weight against traditional wiring systems means lots of potential applications in aerospace ( collaboration with GKN) and medical. Share price strong today of course but still only GBP 25mn market cap.
This definitely looks like an interesting development. If revenues on this contract get anywhere close to that (up to) £38M then brokers will have to seriously upgrade forecasts for £TWD . My biggest concern is that the customer is a 'nascent' (so described in today's FinnCap report on Research Tree) EV battery business which means that the success of the contract will also depend on the customer making a success of their business or at least managing to stay in business.