Small Cap Value Report (Fri 19 Jan 2018) - CCT, CPR, BLTG
Morning folks!
Busy morning for updates today. Thanks for your suggestions in the comments, I'm looking at the following (list is subject to change!)
- Character (LON:CCT)
- Carpetright (LON:CPR) (plus United Carpets (LON:UCG), which I hold)
- Blancco Technology (LON:BLTG)
- Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON)
- Record (LON:REC)
- Dignity (LON:DTY)
- £RM2
Cheers,
Graham
Character (LON:CCT)
- Share price: 452.5p (-0.3%)
- No. of shares: 21 million
- Market cap: £95 million
This is an AGM trading update, for the meeting at 11am.
Trading for the first four months of the financial year, i.e. from September to December, was in line with expectations.
As anticipated, the Toys R Us debacle had a negative impact on international trading. But domestic sales "continued to perform well".
If the company has performed fine on the domestic front during the period, that's encouraging, and better than I expected. November was supposed to have been a disastrous month for the industry here, so well done to Character if they managed to pull through it.
Indeed, the statement says that management "speedily and skilfully (sic)" addressed the changing conditions in the marketplace, so that there are "virtually no excess stocks to deal with in-house", and the major retailers "experienced a clean sell-through" of product.
From that wording, it does sound like there may have been build-up of excess inventory at some of the smaller retailers. But hopefully nothing too catastrophic.
I've noticed that some investors are a bit unhappy with executive compensation at Character. Today's statement could also be interpreted as presenting management's argument that their ability to control inventory is something that is worth paying for, in advance of the AGM.
The statement also reiterates the company's belief that while H1 this year will be tough, H2 will see the company return to its previous growth pattern, with the help of the new Pokemon range.
My opinion
I'd probably have marked the shares a little higher on today's news (which unfortunately was not released until just before the market opened).
The big fear was that H1 was going to be a catastrophe, and that recovery…
The Character Group plc is a toy company. The Company is engaged in the design, development and international distribution of toys, games and gifts. Its geographical segments include other EU, UK and Far East. It designs and manufactures toys based on television, film and digital characters, and distributes these products in the United Kingdom and overseas. It also distributes finished products in the United Kingdom developed by overseas-based toy producers. Its diverse product range includes products for pre-school, boys, activity and girls. The Company's brands include Peppa Pig, Little Live Pets, Teletubbies, Minecraft, Scooby Doo, Mashems, Fireman Sam and Ben & Holly. Its customer list includes the United Kingdom toy retailers, the United Kingdom independent toy stores and a selection of overseas distributors. It operates approximately two distribution warehouses located near Oldham, Greater Manchester. It primarily distributes products sourced from overseas third parties. more »
Carpetright plc is engaged in providing floor coverings and beds. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Rest of Europe (comprising Belgium, the Netherlands and Republic of Ireland). The Company trades from approximately 440 stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, as well as over 140 stores across Holland, Belgium and the Republic of Ireland. The Company offers free home estimating services. The Company's product range includes carpets, mattresses, headboards, laminate flooring, engineered wood flooring, rugs, vinyl flooring, luxury vinyl tiles and flooring accessories. Its luxury vinyl tiles are available in a range of designs, including tile, oak, pine and stone. It offers a range of beds and bed products, including divan beds, roll up mattresses, bed frames and others. It offers a range of options from memory foam mattresses to open coil and pocket spring mattresses. Its brands include Kosset, Essential Value, Storeys, Carpetright Clearance and Carpetright. more »
Saints alive, well done to anyone who's been shorting Carpetright Carpetright (LON:CPR) - 162p to 90p. Will be interested to hear opinions on that.
Dignity (LON:DTY) and Record (LON:REC) please Graham
Graham, I would be interested in your views on Carpetright (LON:CPR) and implications for United Carpets (LON:UCG) please.
Second the request for your thoughts on Record. Share I have held for quite a while. Rock solid balance sheet and good safe divi. Passive currency managers are a bit hard to get excited about! That said Management hold a lot of the shares.
Hi Paul any chance of having a look at any of the following Head (Headlam) from yesterday, Bon with retailing being your old gig and BLTG just for the usual learning stuff of what to avoid.
Thanks again
CCT update at 7.55 am why ? not mormally a good sign .
normally -sorry
In reply to mammyoko, post #7
For background on the Dignity situation I think this article by JamesFuneralBroker was an excellent piece of work and has proved VERY correct today
https://www.stockopedia.com/content/short-sell-report-published-on-dignity-plc-you-hold-uk-funeral-services-provider-220078/?submitted=34#34
Morning Graham.
DTY Please!!
Record (LON:REC) for me as well please :-)
Thanks
Lloyd
SCS (LON:SCS) please, it's had another big fall today due to the warning on £carpetright's profits.
Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) please graham
Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) please with note that Stocko showing price higher than it should be and is circa 96 pence at present
SCS (LON:SCS) please!
In reply to Fegger, post #18
Assuming you know Stockopedia prices are delayed by 15 minutes.
In reply to Harry Potter, post #16
Re SCS (LON:SCS) it will be interesting to see how much read across there really is from Carpetright (LON:CPR) - from last results, flooring is only around 11% of SCS's revenue and it seems to be a much higher quality business overall. I suppose it largely depends on whether you buy CPR's argument that the decrease is as a result weakening consumer confidence (I hold SCS).
In reply to matylda, post #20
Been wrong all morning and warning others as I was relying on the Stocko data but I hadnt seen the true extent of the loss which the LSE was showing at same time.
In reply to Fegger, post #22
but now fortunately (or very sadly and unexpectedly more like) it shows the true figure on £BON
Report on Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) should make for interesting reading! Stock Report had it as a super stock with a Stock Rank of 99! As much as I admire the Stockopedia approach this stock seems to have caught the metrics out though to be fair Broker Consensus was static after a reduction and the graphical history was mixed. Aside from that it was sea of green and very positive. Guess it goes to show that you can never trust the consumer and the retail sector as Paul Scott keeps reminding us is in dire straits. Fortunately I don't hold Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON), Dignity (LON:DTY) or Carpetright (LON:CPR) - anyone who has all three of them this morning may need CPR!
In reply to leoleo73, post #8
re: Carpetright (LON:CPR) / United Carpets (LON:UCG)
Hi leo, I've scribbled something on that topic now. Cheers.