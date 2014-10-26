Small Cap Value Report (Fri 2 Mar 2018) - RBG

Good morning! Thanks for the suggestions so far.
Stocks on my radar are as follows:
- Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) - interim results
- Gear4Music (LON:G4M) - trading update
- PCF (LON:PCF) - AGM trading statement
- IntegraFin Holdings (LON:IHP) - admission to Official List
- Harvey Nash (LON:HVN) - trading update
This list is subject to change!
Cheers,
Graham
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG)
- Share price: 163p (-4%)
- No. of shares: 50 million
- Market cap: £81.5 million
(work-in-progress)
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) definitely one of the more complicated accounts. Why can't they choose a HY end date that isn't interfered by key trading periods? Like HY ending Feb?
Also management have been sneaky by trying to hide the onerous lease exceptional charges (of which is it £5m+) within the £9m of exceptional charges, instead trying to hide behind the aborted takeover charges (only £2m).
My calculations of the newly opened sites (in FY2017) is that they're only making £6.3k EBITDA a week in H1, compared to £7.2k EBITDA for (mature) sites existing before Jan 2017. So are their new sites making less than existing? That would call into question their rollout prospects. In the outlook statement, however, they identified that 5 upcoming sites are going to be larger than usual.
I like that their operating cashflow of 7.1m (and this is after exceptional items) is higher than what is spent on capex for new sites, so at their current rollout rate (6 sites) its a self-funding rollout.
Any other thoughts on £RBG?
How well should Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) group be doing? With the seasonality of the bar trade and companies having different reporting dates it is hard to draw comparisons. However, I think we should try (as long as we can find companies that are reasonably comparable to use) as it’s only this way that we can tell if they are a strong company relative to their peer group or not.
One of the closet competitors looks to be Be At One Ltd.
http://barmagazine.co.uk/be-at-one-bars-report-record-trading-over-festive-period/
They are reporting like for like year to date revenue at +8.1%. (Their year end is end March so this +8.1% is covering 3 quarters).
Against that RGB doesn’t look to be growing its LFL very much, however perhaps Be At One are buying the business.
(I hold no position in these companies).
In reply to mammyoko, post #8
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) - the onerous lease charge looks somewhat dubious to me.
"Following a more robust analysis of the trading performance of the Group's bars, a small number have been identified as requiring an onerous lease provision, based on projected bar contribution and rental commitments. "
Just because they are not making a profit on a unit does not mean per se it is over rented. It could be it needs a big cap ex refit or it is the wrong size or town for their operation. Another operator may make a profit from the same venue.
There will be other sites where they have done a cracking deal at a low rent and are making greater profits than the norm. Are they going to add in an exceptional surplus on the balance sheet for these?
This looks like a kitchen sink job, possibly to assist in future LTIP's and/or fend off bidders by projecting a much improved future performance when compared to the current base.
Question - has anyone used Research Tree? Thoughts? Can I cancel before the trial period expires if I don't like the platform?
Ref RBG - very messy financials, this may perhaps offer a buying opportunity if some sell up or get put off buying in the sort term.
Is it acceptable to blame a takeover approach for poor trading in a bar group - F no, its admin disgrace top bods not remaining fully focused on ensuring the basics are done right.
If i was a holder i would be very annoyed at the sloppy approach taken with regard to the compilation of the accounts figures, how is anyone meant to fully absorb things like the silly extra moths depreciation. Head office costs not being fully allocated sounds like a typical pimping the books thing. Oh and the upshot of the adjustments now is that future earnings will be higher due to a future lower depreciation charge - hmmmm thats just coincidence that the kitchen sinking will benefit the next clean set of figures !!
Having said all of the above there is a semi reasonable business there (i think) but i am not tempted to buy at the current price now.
In reply to InvestedGeordie, post #7
Hi IG, re:XP Power (LON:XPP), I might circle back to that one later. Cheers.
Another request for Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) please and also would appreciate any thoughts on PCF (LON:PCF) update if time allows.
Got a Rev near work - go regularly as £3.50 / pint, which is cheaper than Wetherspoons if you have member card thing - usually busy - seems to be doing well.
Self funding roll out is always nice, but those accounts are getting ridiculous - and given the nature of the business, it really should not be in the too difficult pile.
PCF - Growing nicely and looks like all well.
I like the increase in deposits from I think £50m to now £80m - should help their margin and asset quality also seems to be holding up.
But - P/B is very high for a bank, unless take view this is a speciality lender (with a deposit base) - cheaper funding at the expense of compliance costs. There are far cheaper Banks around though (hold £VM, £LLOY)
Hold RBG - will continue to do so (but its getting testing)
PCF is WL - hoping sub 25 but not sure it is getting there.
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) - I think the only part of the P&L that can be relied upon here is the turnover figure. There have simply been too many adjustments to confirm what the true profit trend of the business is. The revenue line isn't showing much LFL growth.
The cash position tells it all. Borrowings have steadily increased to £10m from £7m at year-end (coincidentally, reflecting the £2.2m of professional fees and £0.7m of termination costs).
The (short-term) bull case for this remains dependent on the prospect of another approach from Stonegate. I don't think Deltic are credible. However, Stonegate showed that they were unwilling to pay up before and clearly weren't desperate to acquire Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) by paying even another 10%. The risk from their inflexibility was that Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) thrived as an independent entity and that Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) 's rejection of their offer looked to have been the right decision.
I would not say that these accounts demonstrate a clearly thriving independent business (even allowing for an element of kitchen-sinking) and so I would think Stonegate can afford to bide their time to see if the arbs who bought at £2 (such as BoA) are prepared to stick it out. The case for doing so looks to be less convincing on the basis of these accounts. Deltic may also decide that having £2.4m of cash tied up in Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) that isn't generating any return isn't worth the risk.
I think Stonegate can afford to wait and see if the price drops back to closer to the 125p level at which they made their offer in July. It probably won't but there doesn't seem to be much in the way of trading, market sentiment or credible competing purchasers to push the price higher at the moment.
Mercia Technologies (LON:MERC) (which I hold) announced the sale of one of its investments today at a profit. I'm struggling to understand why a company that is currently profitable (and that the stockreport says has cash worth half it's market cap) has broker forecasts for a loss in the current and next FYs. This looks like a strong buy to me - what am I overlooking?
If you're looking at Harvey Nash (LON:HVN) Graham it would be interesting to hear your thoughts, as a comparison, on the FY results from Robert Walters (LON:RWA) yesterday. To my mind this is a recruitment company which is really firing on all cylinders and effectively insulating itself from UK specific issues by generating over 2/3 of its net fee income from outside the UK.
Damian
In reply to gus 1065, post #1
To be fair the Plus500 (LON:PLUS) directors also sold a bunch of their shares at 650p and the price has pretty much doubled since then if you include dividends, so maybe not such a barometer.............. That said I am not minded to buy at this level until I know what the ESMA consultation comes out with.
I liked Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) this morning and do hold those. Surprised to see the drop first thing. I do wonder, like many on these threads, why they are listed though. Not sure the market will ever rate them so I continue to hope for a buyout at circa 240-250p
Re Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) , I agree with Deveinthelakes comment that "This looks like a kitchen sink job, possibly to assist in future LTIP's and/or fend off bidders by projecting a much improved future performance when compared to the current base."
The results are not stellar but also not a disaster given concerns over general consumer spending for a premium cocktail offer and the distractions from the bid/mgt changes last year. Maybe a bit below others in segment as per comments above.
Overall then, we are back where we were 18 months ago but with share price 30% lower and another 6 big sites already funded through opening and on the roster. We have a Premium bar group, rolling out more or less from internally generated cashflow with a proposition that is still currently very profitable (famously 38% ROI on new venues claimed). Now with increasing location opportunities opening up as city centres lose retail stores (Game etc) and go more to entertainment focus plus a provision made for earlier smaller/older locations. But group remains at risk from fashion (fade of Sex in the City cocktails and Cuba) - highly competitive sector.
Ongoing accounting issues are messy but reflects catch up/new auditors but mostly short term noise: share price is about the future.
My glass is half full as I am (still !) looking 2-3 years out. If independent, increasing group size should help it maintain margins and I see the trend to all day / late night premium city centre drinking strengthening in key cities (at expense of small towns/suburbs, hence provisions). More likely, someone buys the group.
Either way I hold and am inclined to buy more.
In reply to mammyoko, post #8
agree. my read on this was similar. I have more confidence that this FD is taking a conservative view and adjusting accounts accordingly/as I expected. I don't have a problem with New Years eve being included as a like for like. Given its importance to trading I'd argue it would be remiss not to show the comparison as the omission may misdirect the health or otherwise of the business in this and the next period.
In reply to Dan7710, post #13
yes - Research Tree is a great platform. In the world of MiFID II it means you get a lot of access to research within your subscription that you wouldn't otherwise be allowed to see on a timely basis. Worth the subscription I would say for any sensible investor that looks after their own portfolios. Pretty certain Paul is a big fan too. Maybe he can comment too?
I look at it every day. It contributes both to giving me up to date analysis on stocks I own as well as idea generation and research before I buy/sell so adds value.
I understand you can cancel before trial period ends but if your portfolio is of reasonable size and you are active I'm not sure why you'd want to.....
Graham, Do you know if Paul is still planning to look at Indigo Vision from yesterday, or could you take a look at it please.
In reply to FREng, post #18
I've only looked at the RNS this morning but it says it made a profit of £0.6m on an investment of £9.9m over a period of 3 years. So at circa 2% per annum profit in 'real terms' that's probably an actual loss.
In reply to davidjhill, post #20
Plus500 (LON:PLUS) after the last director sale, the share price actually fell significantly not long after as regulation fears appeared.
Not a holder
In reply to abtan, post #26
Yes, agree, and those fears could well reappear depending on outcome of the ESMA consultation which, is due in the next couple of months I believe.
I am also not a holder at the moment but not because the directors have sold shares but because of the uncertainty around ESMA. I hope their original proposals don't come into play as this would be a serious impediment to private investors, causing cost of hedging to go through the roof. However, it could prove to be a knock to Plus500 (LON:PLUS) and for that reason I will sit on sidelines.
In October the Management of Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) supported a takeover offer at 203p. With the wreckage of these interims I think we can see why.
The new management has to virtually start again with a group that has almost no growth and high legacy costs.
As Paul has pointed out on occasion, the way to do this sort of company is to find a successful formula and then repeat with more locations. RBG has done it the other way round, they have expanded by repitition but now have to find a successful formula.
Too often I have held a stock with some grey areas and lived to regret it. For this reason I put in place rules like operating margin minimum 10%. I bought in to RBG because a trade investor was interested at a much higher price, but circumstances arise which change this and I think Mammyoko has summed it up pretty well. Adding to a situation where multiples are toppy I have taken the view to sell and stop hoping for saviours to come along for reasons I don't understand to buy a business which cannot clearly express itself through its accounts. If you can't explain to people clearly and simply what you do and how you do it, then it is not a good idea to invest. Good luck to everyone who takes a different view to me.