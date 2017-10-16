Small Cap Value Report (Fri 2 Mar 2018) - Snow, RBG, G4M, PCF, IHP
Good morning! Thanks for the suggestions so far.
Stocks on my radar are as follows:
- Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) - interim results
- Gear4Music (LON:G4M) - trading update
- PCF (LON:PCF) - AGM trading statement
- IntegraFin Holdings (LON:IHP) - admission to Official List
- Harvey Nash (LON:HVN) - trading update
This list is subject to change!
Cheers,
Graham
Snow - a quick word on the brutal weather conditions, which have caused travel chaos and business disruption across the UK & Ireland.
It has personally affected me, as I was supposed to be flying to London today instead of writing this report! But I got a text message from Ryanair Holdings (LON:RYA) late on Wednesday evening, informing me that my flight would not be going ahead.
It would be risky business to trade shares based on short-term weather patterns, but I would guess this is going to have an effect on many companies - insurers and retailers spring to mind.
Anyway - take care, wherever you are!
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG)
- Share price: 163p (-4%)
- No. of shares: 50 million
- Market cap: £81.5 million
Many of you have already left insightful comments in the thread below, discussing this premium bar chain.
My views on it are as follows:
Like-for-like sales: I am ok with the company adjusting LFLs to include New Year's Eve, to get LFLs of +1.9% instead of +0.4%. I discussed this at the trading update last month.
New sites: site opening is on track. Four new sites opened, including three just before Christmas. Six planned for the full year, taking the estate to a total of 74.
Adjusted Operating Profit: this is where it gets interesting, as the company claims to have achieved an adjusted operating profit of £6 million, versus a reported operating loss of £3.7 million.
This is what the "exceptional" items look like. You'll notice that there were £2.3 million of exceptional items during the entire previous year.
- Professional fees: "legal and corporate advisory fees, and registrar and virtual data room…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
In reply to JamesrWilson1989, post #30
Hi James, re: Revolution Bars (LON:RBG). Hopefully my report helps to answer your question! G
In reply to Graham N, post #32
Graham, yes, Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) might get a bid, although after this RNS any potential bidder would, imo, be having second thoughts. For me, it just doesn't pass the smell test.
In reply to Graham N, post #32
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG)
It will be interesting to examine future accounts to see whether the releases from the 'onerous lease' provision are disclosed as exceptional credits.
Phil
In reply to JamesrWilson1989, post #30
Re Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) - the provision they have taken for onerous leases on what Mr Foster describes as a 'small number' of sites is required under FRS 102 Provisions and Contingencies.
Basically, where a site is losing money and they cannot convince PwC that it is forecast to become profitable in future, they are being required to take a provision now for the future rental costs. If the site becomes profitable, the provision will be released. The provision will mean that the cash costs of the lease are, in future, taken against the provision rather than put through the P&L. Consequently, future results will be improved as the rental costs have already been provided for.
I have two concerns. The first is that the provision is being taken against sites that remain trading whereas the existing onerous lease provision was against vacant sites. This implies that the trading sites are making a loss and forecast to continue doing so. If they base a decision to invest in future sites on the current performance of existing sites ignoring rental costs they will compound previous bad investment decisions.
The second concern is that either these sites have become loss-making sites through a deterioration in performance or through an arbitrary change in the assessment of their future performance. We are led to believe that it is the latter - 'Following a more robust analysis of the trading performance of the Group's bars'. Does this mean that they were being too optimistic in the past or that they could be being too pessimistic going forwards? What were the previous auditors doing which meant that they missed the need for a £6m provision? Either the previous auditors were negligent in allowing too optimistic a view to be taken on loss-making sites or the financial performance of those sites has changed.
Others have rightly said that this could be a case of taking a provision now to improve results in the future - this would correspond with the change in both CFO and auditor in the last year. However, as I have said, it means that we have no clear idea of the underlying profitability trend of the business.
I can't see that it is management's interests to reduce profits now so as to flatter profits in the future. Management were all for the Stonegate bid and taking a charge now is not going to improve the chances of that being resurrected soon. For that reason, I am inclined to think that the provision has been required by PwC rather than engineered by management.
I was a holder from lower and decided to exit this morning. I think, like Paul, that Stonegate will be back. I just don't think it will be that quickly given these results. They refused to pay up before and these accounts wouldn't, I think, make them want to do so now. Any take out at the same premium would now need to be 25p higher than last time and Stonegate's risks have increased wheres it isn't obvious that the potential return has increased.
Fully expecting to be proven wrong!
Graham
don't disagree with your thoughts on RBG but the £5.6m onerous lease provision would be based on the life of the lease not just this year so not quite right to expense all of this in this financial year and state the business is loss making. 70% of the lease commitment are over 5 years per last years accounts
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) - excellent summary Graham. Like you, I find the £2.2m of legal fees astonishing. They were almost begging to be taken over so it's not as if a costly defence against an aggressive bid was being mounted!
I think that although there might be an argument that Mr Foster is kitchen-sinking to make the business more attractive to Stonegate, it could just as easily be that their accounting function isn't or wasn't fit for purpose and that these are necessary adjustments to previously over-optimistic results. They have a track record of financial incompetence rather than financial sophistication. But perhaps the new CFO is more cute and this is the final clear-out?
Ultimately, whether this is kitchen-sinking or whether it is a necessary adjustment the outcome is still a significant and unexpected operating loss and you have to believe in the exceptional nature of all their adjustments to turn that into a good result for the future.
I hold RBG having bought in at a lower price, selling half at 210p in 2017 post bid. I topped up after the price drop following the bid not turning into a done deal.
Having looked at the interims and having read all of the comments on here, it would seem that RBG really does divide opinion at the moment.
I am holding and still remain confident of achieving 240p within the next three years.
RBG has an average food proposition at present and revamping that alone could generate the growth needed for me to be a happy investor.
In reply to HornBlower, post #36
To me this is looking like a provision against future losses. It's been a while but I thought one of the specific things you can't provide against are future losses and restructuring costs.
Assuming my memory of reporting standards is correct, this will be written back at year end accounts and future earnings will be lower by the amount of the loss.
From what I am seeing they were not looking at things on a per venue basis and are likely realising that certain locations are subsidising others
In reply to Graham N, post #32
Hi Graham,
Re Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) whilst I agree up to a point about not excluding some of the exceptionals (I particularly dislike the practice of taking future losses into exceptionals - effectively inviting investors to ignore them twice) I think it is wrong to conclude that this translates to an 'underlying' loss for the period. You would need to amortise the director changes over say 3-5 years (although they may actually be exceptional given they were not planned changes) and also amortise the onerous leases over the remaining lease periods (no idea off the top of my head how long).
Someone suggested that amongst the reasons for these adjustments would be protection from takeovers. I would have to disagree this point, the two most likely predators Deltic & Stonegate know pretty clearly what the books look like . It seems to me that one of those two is still the best avenue to unlock shareholder value.
I have a small position here, primarily because of that last point.
In reply to HornBlower, post #36
Hi there, re: Revolution Bars (LON:RBG)
This is also directed to Gromley,
I have thought about it some more. I've realised that I agree with you guys, and have edited the article accordingly. I no longer refer to an underlying loss. See the "2pm edit" section.
Thanks for the feedback
Graham
With reference to RGB, it hard for me to see value in revolution bars now as it seems to me it has loss momentum in it expansion plans and eps grow , after 2018 what are it growth plans ?
On the otherhand , we have Marstons seems to be completly ignore by the markets
it throwing off a dividend of 7% and pe of 7 and it yearly revenue still growing .
Am i missing something ?
In reply to dustyie, post #42
dustyie,
Marston's (LON:MARS) has over £1.3bn, or twice its market cap, in net debt, making it an entirely different proposition.
This lunchtime announcement from Falanx (LON:FLX) may affect other small cap shares.
Statement re Joint broker
The Company notes the announcement today regarding Beaufort Securities Limited ("BSL") and Beaufort Asset Clearing Services Limited ("BACSL") being placed into insolvency and that the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") has imposed requirements on BSL and BACSL to cease all regulatory activity.
BSL is a joint broker to the Company pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies (the "AIM Rules"). As a result of the requirements imposed by the FCA, BSL will no longer be able to provide broking services to the Company in accordance with the AIM Rules.
Turner Pope will become sole broker with immediate effect.
Hi Graham,
Thanks for review on PCF (LON:PCF).
If OK may I challenge on multiple expansion here and I hope I get the rest of this right!
If ROE is 12.5% and P/B stays at 1.5 (keep math simple), that would imply PE multiple of 12, which is same as current multiple.
Accept that book value will (should) grow and assuming no change in multiple P will move in line with E, which will move in line with B
Since P/e and p/b are effectively function of ROE, would multiple expansion not require higher than expected ROE?
Which may well be the case certainly over the long term
Not looking as rosy for RBG as a takeover target, I fancy FLYBE better as I expect the premium to be higher. Good punt too while we wait for the lock-in period for Deltic and Stonegate to lift, where we might see a bid from Stobart during that period.
In reply to sharmvr, post #45
Hi, thanks for the question. You say "assuming no change in multiple" - are you referring to the P/B multiple there? If the P/B multiple stays the same, and if the ratio between E and B stays the same, then yes, I agree that the P/E multiple will stay the same. My hypothesis is that P/B might not stay the same, and so the P/E multiple might not stay the same :)
In reply to Graham N, post #47
Thanks Graham,
Indeed - I was assuming flat P/B.
Reason : currently high(er) p/b implies higher growth in book value which if book value expectations reverse, would come down. My view, if all banks collectivebook value growing much more than economy is problematic (eventually)
Personally, I think higher ROE is more likely on grounds of:
1. Lower funding cost
2. Less risky and so higher leverage due to what is hopefully a stickier deposit base.
P/B high relative to mature banks, low/avg relative to Challenger banks and low relative to specialist lenders, so P/B multiple expansion is certainly within reason I'd suggest.
In which case, there is a double whammy!
If I may ask, when / what price did you buy at?
Have been following since they got license - (not easy) and they have a moat versus other non-bank lenders.
Separate rant: regulations should not be the reason for a competitive advantage.
To borrow from Paul, may you not find band-aids after a paper cut on each of your fingers!
In reply to FREng, post #44
The LSE shows a list of companies here:
http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/companies-and-advisors/aim/for-companies/nomad-broker-profile.html?nomadBrokerId=334
Most have put out a statement saying they are seeking a new NOMAD following Beaufort's insolvency.
Thanks for the comments on G4M. Gear4Music saw a sharp drop in interim (to Aug 17) profits and EBITDA despite a strong rise in revenues. This was partly blamed on the costs of expanding the company's footprint in Europe, specifically Sweden and Germany, and the development of a USD website. EBITDA fell from £1.3mn to £0.7mn, net profit was effectively nil. Incidentally, they had raised c£4mn in a share placement in May to help fund these items and other developments including a head office relocation. One month ago, in early January, the company released a trading update demonstrating further strong revenue growth in the four months to December 2017. In today's release G4M suggests flat EBITDA for the year to February 2018. This implies second half EBITDA of £2.9mn against £2.3mn for H2 of the year to February 2017. Admittedly that is a lower margin but it is nonethless a 26% increase if we trust the figures. and the EBITDA calculation.
It was quite clear last October that the company was way behind parity with the previous year's profits, it was quite clear from the January update that H2 revenues were still growing sweetly, and it seems some of the costs of expansion are now being absorbed by this excellent revenue growth.
You will have guessed I own the stock. The reason that I bought it was that following a comparison I did against some other internet retailers, specifically PURP, JustEat and BooHoo, I concluded that on a number of measures G4M stacked up well or better than these better-known names (from memory sales to market cap and gross margins were among them). I must say that I can see nothing in today's release to cause alarm, quite the opposite. The full numbers will be out on May 15th, I hope my continues optimism will prove justified.
In reply to sharw, post #49
Thanks sharw. I didn't know where to look to find a map from advisors to companies. That's useful.