Small Cap Value Report (Fri 23 Mar 2018) - Macro Thoughts, RBN, CNKS
Good morning!
There was some discussion in the comment thread last night about the effect of reader suggestions on the SCVR, which I haven't had a chance to respond to yet.
If you do have any comments or suggestions for today, please fire away.
On the macro front, the FTSE-100 closed lower by 1.2% at 6953 yesterday, returning to December 2016 levels, and is set to open lower again today.
Small-caps on my radar today are:
- Robinson (LON:RBN)
- Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS)
- Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)
- Sprue Aegis (LON:SPRP)
There have also been announcements for the big-caps Next (LON:NXT) (which I hold) and £AV.A.
Graham
Macro Thoughts: The market is worried about trade wars after Trump announced $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium. Do we care about this story at the SCVR? For now, I don't think so. The success or failure of individual companies is still more interesting.
Something I do care about is the level of the FTSE, so to the extent that jitters send the FTSE lower, I do take notice.
Personally, I've been keeping track of the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index against my personal portfolio since 2011.
I also watch the FTSE-100 Index as a measure of how invested I should be. Ideally, I will increase my equity weighting as the index falls. And if the falls become extreme, I would even be willing to take some leveraged long positions in stocks.
Stockopedia has helpfully saved the lines I drew on the FTSE-100 chart the last time I looked at it, during the big fall in early February:
The 7100 level provided support for a while, but is out of the picture now and from a technical point of view we look headed towards the 6600 mark.
If we drift deeper into the 2016 range, we would be headed to 5900 and then the 5500 low:
These are the fundamental stats for the FTSE-100, according to Stocko:
These metrics look fairly moderate, but some would argue that many of…
My morning smallcap tweet:
Crawshaw (LON:CRAW), Sprue Aegis (LON:SPRP), UK Oil & Gas Investments (LON:UKOG), Pipehawk (LON:PIP), Grafenia (LON:GRA)
Crawshaw (CRAW) Choose one resignation and get another one for free! CEO & CFO resign. CFO leaves in May, CEO will stay until they find another. Board thanks them even though CEO has destabilised the business. Recent trading challenging.
Sprue Aegis (SPRP) Customer terrminates contract already due to end in 9 days, alleges breach of agreement. Termination may result in unsold stock issues. Accounts delayed.
UK Oil & Gas (UKOG) meets planning conditions to re-test Horse Hill 1 and drill a new well, Horse Hill 2. "If You Can't Ride Two Horses At Once You Should Get Out Of The Circus." And what a circus it is!
Pipehawk (PIP) H1 "I am pleased to report that the Company’s turnover in the six months ended 31 December 2017 was £2,310,000 (2016: £2,999,000)." That 23% down. I must try that at home. "I'm pleased to report that I lost £300 down the bookies." Yes, that'll work. However in H2 "orders have flowed in and we are now extremely busy."
Grafenia (GRA) warns pre-tax loss no better YoY despite rev up 40%. "Wholesale prices for print have continued to decrease, despite increasing costs of raw materials. Volume and margins in our trade divisions were below budget in December and January and are sharply down in February. Whilst there is oversupply and discounting in the market it is difficult to see this trend changing." Investment to move away from printing "may impact our short-term earnings." May = will here.
By no means a small cap, but often discussed here as a bellweather for the state of the UK retail sector (and also a paradigm of quality reporting) Next (LON:NXT) released their Final Results this morning.
https://www.investegate.co.uk/next-plc--nxt-/rns/results-for-the-year-ending-january-2018/201803230700056906I/
One word summary? - “Challenging”.
Gus.
In reply to matylda, post #1
I would like to thank Matylda and MrContrarian for their excellent and frequently very funny in the case of MrC, contributions to this board.
In reply to gus 1065, post #3
An interesting snippet from the Next (LON:NXT) report:
“Looking at last year's numbers it appears that every Pound of full price sales lost in Retail cost us 60p whilst every Pound gained Online delivered only 19p of profit. ” Mainly because the retail cost base is fixed and online flexes.
On a more positive note their pension scheme surplus increased to £106m.
Hi Graham,
I would really appreciate your take on Produce Investments (LON:PIL) 's interims from yesterday if you have time to add this to your list for today. A positive six months tempered by an outlook where weather conditions may impact full year and the use of the dreaded word "broadly" in the context that the "the Board currently expects underlying trading profit for the full year to be broadly in line with its expectations".
Some interesting comments yesterday on PIL's business model from readers which were also insightful.
James
I look forward to Graham's views on Robinson (LON:RBN) which has reported today. On a quick scan, they seem to have NTAV almost twice the market cap, a maintained 6% dividend, reduced profits and margin, a need to invest in new plant and a difficult outlook. The pension deficit has been eliminated. I hold, The market has marked them down 12% this morning.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #5
Re Next (LON:NXT) that's worrying, isn't it? Doesn't bode well for the future given that online growth rates will tail off over time. Thanks for highlighting it.
(I have a few shares.)
I'll have one more go at asking for a comment on Quixant (LON:QXT) please Graham - they seem to be growing at a good pace, gaming in general seems to be only growing, and interestingly the price isn't down today despite the bloodbath elsewhere.
I notice also that the Investors Chronicle has tipped Quixant (LON:QXT) as a buy after the results... though this could be as much a curse of death as me acquiring a holding :-)
I will second the Quixant (LON:QXT) request, please Graham, if you have time.
Thanks for the Quixant (LON:QXT) suggestions, guys. Noted.
Crawshaw - a prime example of what happens when big corporate execs are parachuted into a much smaller company.
Lack the skill set needed to operate without huge teams supporting them and drain the coffers dry with their over inflated packages. Quite what the chairman is thanking them for isn't exactly clear, you can be sure the wiped out shareholders aren't.
I would love an opinion on Sprue Aegis (LON:SPRP) please,
I've just been reading into today's RNS and past RNS with regard to Newell Brands and the associated distribution agreement with BRK, from what I understand from today's news I'm seeing it as Newell having a final spat at the closure of the distribution agreement with Sprue which they gave notice of last year, they seem to be throwing their toys out of their pram by stating that Sprue are "in breach of certain provisions" and will not be purchasing unsold stock. The distribution agreement was due to end at the end of March 2018 with Sprue having given 1 years termination notice last year, from what I can make out Sprue seem to be buying a cheaper alternative from the Far East (improving margins) but the association is a little unclear to me.
From the half yearly:
"Stock
Following receipt of 12 months' notice from Newell to terminate the 2010 BRK distribution agreement as announced on 31 March 2017, any remaining stock of BRK products held by Sprue as at 31 March 2018 will be repurchased by BRK at the price Sprue paid for the goods. It is expected that this will result in a cash payment to Sprue of at least £3.0m assuming that in the meantime Sprue has not sold the remaining BRK stock. As at 30 June 2017, the gross book value of BRK stock held by Sprue amounted to £4.8m (as at 30 June 2016: £7.7m)"
Also in the half yearly they mentioned that debtors have "significantly increased", I'm now wondering if this is related to the BRK issue and Sprue could have a potential large bad debt on their hands.
Sprue will be saving an annual distribution fee of £2.9m with the closure but what will they be losing as a one off if they have to write off a BRK bad debt, and will this be disclosed in the (delayed) accounts due "late March" ?
I dont have any Sprue shares but I am always eyeing up a potential long term opportunity, I'm hoping Paul/Graham might be able to defog this, and propose what's really going on here
Looking forward to reading Graham’s Cenkos update.
Results were excellent. What was surprising was the half pence cut in the final dividend. Directors gain from the dividends on their large share holdings, and Cenkos usually pay out a large chunk of profits in dividends. I had expected excellent results (got those);AND a big increase in final dividend. So a bit surprised at the cut as dividend payments have always been lumpy and current results and 55% increase in cash would suggest they could easily have afforded an increase.
Outlook statement and dividend disappointment and other negative vibes including negative Brexit comment have hit the share price. They could have included a warning about future dividends along with their other warnings.
This suggests they really are very gloomy about prospects, or is this a rather devious way of attracting a bid?
Graham, this may be of passing interest to you and the collective...
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-03-21/jim-rogers-says-trade-war-is-making-his-bearish-view-even-darker
In reply to threeputt, post #13
Re Sprue Aegis (LON:SPRP) alleged breach of BRK distribution by Sprue Aegis (LON:SPRP) note that Sprue Aegis (LON:SPRP) have not denied the breach (though perhaps they are still investigating). Also, to clarify, they say the results, that were due in late March will not now be released in late March - there will be a further announcement on that in due course. If there is merit to BRK's claim then I think Sprue Aegis (LON:SPRP) would start to look very careless, which would be unfortunate for me because....
(I hold.)
hi, any views on Utilitywise Utilitywise (LON:UTW), other than sell... I've held these right past my stop and regretted it of course however I have just read all the material released and the plus points are:
* New CEO & chairman uncovered the mess and have worked to fix it.
* the revised accounting policy changes affect the timing of revenue recognition rather than the absolute value of the energy procurement contracts that the Group places,
* has had no impact on the cash flows of the Group
* banks have been very supportive throughout
*they seem to have headroom on committed lending so safe in respect of working capital etc.
So is this a major bump in the road and fundamentally an investable business?
One big negative is this:
DIRECTORS’ SHAREHOLDINGS
Geoffrey Thompson (direct and family trust) – 8,559,414 (10.91%)
Brendan Flattery – 60,000 (0.08%)
Richard Laker – 0
Brin Sheridan – 0
Simon Waugh – 0
Kathie Child-Villiers – 0
Richard Feigen – 10,000 (0.01%)
Paul Hailes – 35,001 (0.04%)
Jeremy Middleton (direct, company, pension) – 3,287,559 (4.19%)
So ignoring Thompson, who set the company up, and lost his way it would seem, unbelievably bad shareholdings by directors. So for me, if heavy buying in the next couple of weeks, a big positive, as, if you were an insider and the business looks good, what a bargain. I'd be pleased to hear from anyone else who has looked through the accounts and has a different perspective.
In reply to ed_miller, post #16
I am also long Sprue Aegis (LON:SPRP) and found the statement a bit bizarre. It strikes me that BRK are being opportunistic....ie they don't want to buy back the stock and believe it is cheaper to simply claim breach of agreement timed conveniently a week before the agreement finishes anyway, leave Sprue with the stock and walk away. Is this material - well we don't know!
Does strike me (ironically for a safety company) that they are accident prone, which is irritating me since I bought them for the opposite reason. I suspect the fall is well overdone given the horrid market conditions but an unquantified write down (which is presumably where the accounts delay comes in) is unhelpful.
Aside from being a management distraction and a one off hit to the cash pile I can't see that it has any real trading impact since they will have prepared for the termination in 7 days anyway and will now be in transition to the new arrangements.
What was noticeable in the announcement was that whilst strong language was used (ie breach not remediable etc.) there didn't appear to be a legal threat, though one can't rule that out. It sounded more like they were walking away and setting out their defence should Sprue try to take action. I would expect Sprue Aegis (LON:SPRP) to have insurance against lawsuits anyway.
hmmm.....a bit more colour would be useful
What a brilliant piece of research on the markets via trade war. I do wish certain CEO’s would speak and write as clearly.Thank you Graham.
In reply to davidjhill, post #18
Re Sprue Aegis (LON:SPRP) quite possibly that's the scenario David, yes. I certainly hope so, though the lack of an immediate denial from Sprue Aegis (LON:SPRP) struck me as unusual as well as disappointing. Yes, if BRK's claim is without merit, the plaintiff will be Sprue Aegis (LON:SPRP) of course.
In reply to ed_miller, post #20
yes, of course the key problem is we don't have enough damn information from the company!!!
I wouldn't necessarily expect them to refute until they've taken legal advice, and of course if they are playing by the market disclosure rules properly they have to report immediately the issue becomes known and not when it is quantified/understood, so let's see what they say next week.