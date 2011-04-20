Small Cap Value Report (Fri 26 Jan 2018) - SDI

Good morning!
After a hectic month of news, we finally get a relatively slow news day today.
Stocks crossing my radar are as follows:
- Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI)
- Arena Events (LON:ARE)
- Watchstone (LON:WTG)
- Molins (LON:MLIN)
- PayPoint (LON:PAY)
Thank you for suggesting PayPoint (LON:PAY) in the comments, which updated yesterday. It's not strictly speaking within our market cap limits, but it's a stock I have followed before.
Time permitting, I will cover other requested stocks.
Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI)
- Share price: 29.5p (+13%)
- No. of shares: 89.6 million
- Market cap: £26 million
(work-in-progress)
Reckon you can have a nice long lie in - After a mad day yesterday, doesn't seem to be much worth getting up for this morning.
My morning smallcap tweet:
Avanti Communications (LON:AVN), Watchstone (LON:WTG), Palace Capital (LON:PCA), Physiomics (LON:PYC)
Avanti Communications (AVN) RNS last night. Trading - guides rev at least $50m. May add $40m if a particular infrequently recurring transaction occurs. F/C is $99m so could be huge miss. HYLAS 3 launch delayed another Q to 2019. Also Launch of Consent Solicitations to ease bondholder terms & cut interest rates, Avanti have persuaded bondholder to take so many haircuts they should open a barber shop.
Watchstone Group (WTG) FY trading broadly in line. Profitability in both remaining businesses down. I'm short.
Palace Capital (PCA) new £40m banking facility at 1.95% over LIBOR will cut company's average cost of debt to below 3%. I hold.
Physiomics (PYC) boasts a 'major' new pharmaceutical client. Only worth £35k though. "If this initial project is successful, we would hope to develop a longer-term relationship.
Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) if you have time.....thanks
Just to flag up that I was burning the midnight oil last night, and added some more new sections to yesterday's report, which now includes sections on;
Restaurant (LON:RTN) - in line update
Lamprell (LON:LAM) - profit warning, including $80m+ losses on wind farm project!
MySale (LON:MYSL) - positive-sounding update, but lacklustre top line growth
Van Elle Holdings (LON:VANL) - profit warning due to Carillion & delayed high margin contracts. I have a delve into its balance sheet.
Mission Marketing (LON:TMMG) - upbeat trading statement. Very cheap on PER basis, but I don't like its balance sheet.
Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) - mild profit warning. New car market is still tough. Stand out property assets here.
Haynes Publishing (LON:HYNS) - turnaround looks quite good, but beware of huge pension deficit.
Here is the link again.
It seems to be a very quiet day for results & trading updates today. Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) figures look quite good, at first glance.
Echo Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) request. Seems to be making fair progress. Are previous comparisons - not here - with a 'young' Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) fair? If they are, then long term holders could be in for a treat? Long way to go though. Perhaps easier for investors to but something like Herald Investment Trust for expertise and broader spread.
The issue I have with Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) is that I have no idea what the top line growth really is.
In an update published in July 2017 (here) I picked up on this comment:
"Sales of cameras to OEM customers, including intra-company sales to SDI's Synoptics group now account for around 80% of turnover."
When I queried this with the company their response was as follows:
"Interco sales from Atik to Synoptics £320k
Interco sales Sentek to Astles £20k but only 3 month period. Annualised £80k"
They also confirmed that a commensurate cost of sales entry was booked for the above entries in the company accounts ie increased sales had zero impact on the bottom line.
I looked back through previous updates and noted that there has never been any mention of intra-company sales. In other words there is no way to ascertain what true top-line growth actually was (however material or immaterial).
I only had a brief look this morning, and the bottom line seems to have grown, but I'm completely put off by the lack of clarity implied in the above.
If there's not a lot to look at maybe you could cast your eye over the Harwood Wealth Management (LON:HW.) update from earlier this week: https://www.investegate.co.uk/...
They IPO'd last year, are a financial planning and discretionary wealth manager with what looks like a slightly unusual aggregator model. They're quite acquisitive, albeit with relatively small add-on purchases. Pays a dividend.
I quite liked this statement which, loosely, sums up my feelings about this type of business :
Fulham Shore is up nearly 50% in the last week - does anyone have any idea why?
Hi Graham, PayPoint (LON:PAY) (Paypoint) put out an update yesterday: Please could you review it? Thanks, Clive.
With a market cap of £19mm and only a 53% float Ingenta (LON:ING) , which reported an update today, is only really available for smaller investment amounts, but as the 13% pop up today suggests there may be something beginning to stir at this company.
Some significant overheads have been cut ( the previous FD salary being one) and after years of treading water on sales there is a sniff of some progress. The Stockrank rating is "sucker stock" and care is certainly needed but I am going to keep an eye on this stock, interestingly Minton is a major holder.
For a software company a ROCE of 12% is not impressive but it does pay a dividend and is freeing up the share premium account to ensure they can continue to do so.
Does anyone have any views?
Not RNS'd news, but on 13-Dec-17, Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) announced a strategic partnership with Nike, as per https://www.investegate.co.uk/zotefoams-plc--ztf-/rns/-12-million-investment-planned-at-croydon-facility/201712140700022514Z/
This agreement now seems to be reflected in a video on the Nike web-site:
https://www.nike.com/gb/en_gb/c/innovation/react?intpromo=HP%3AP1%3A20180111%3ARUN%3ALEARNMORE
Since Nike seem to be making quite a big deal of this, it could also be significant for Zotefoams (LON:ZTF).
With thanks to Dubia123 on ADVFN who posted this link on the ZTF thread there.
P.S. For avoidance of doubt I am long ZTF.
In reply to shanklin100, post #12
I had expected the Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) / Nike deal to have quite a long gestation period, but looks from that video that there might be an earlier impact.
Nice that Nike (500 x the market cap of ZTF), consider the foam a key selling point for the new shoe - hope they've been prepared to pay a decent amount for it.
In reply to matylda, post #1
In reply to Paul Scott, post #4
Thank you for great effort and struggling through to a late Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) piece. Interesting.
In reply to Aislabie, post #11
For Ingenta (LON:ING) post I should of course have corrected "Minton" to Miton !
Interested on your thoughts on Luceco (LON:LUCE) which you previously said was on your watch list - is now significantly cheaper without further news.