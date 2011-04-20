Small Cap Value Report (Fri 26 Jan 2018) - SDI

Friday, Jan 26 2018 by
18 comments
6

Good morning!

After a hectic month of news, we finally get a relatively slow news day today.

Stocks crossing my radar are as follows:

Thank you for suggesting PayPoint (LON:PAY) in the comments, which updated yesterday. It's not strictly speaking within our market cap limits, but it's a stock I have followed before.

Time permitting, I will cover other requested stocks.

Thanks!

Graham


Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI)

  • Share price: 29.5p (+13%)
  • No. of shares: 89.6 million
  • Market cap: £26 million

Interim Results

(work-in-progress)



Disclaimer:  

All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
18 Comments on this Article show/hide all

matylda 7:25am 1 of 18

Reckon you can have a nice long lie in - After a mad day yesterday, doesn't seem to be much worth getting up for this morning.
MrContrarian 7:32am 2 of 18
11

My morning smallcap tweet:

Avanti Communications (LON:AVN), Watchstone (LON:WTG), Palace Capital (LON:PCA), Physiomics (LON:PYC)

Avanti Communications (AVN) RNS last night. Trading - guides rev at least $50m. May add $40m if a particular infrequently recurring transaction occurs. F/C is $99m so could be huge miss. HYLAS 3 launch delayed another Q to 2019. Also Launch of Consent Solicitations to ease bondholder terms & cut interest rates, Avanti have persuaded bondholder to take so many haircuts they should open a barber shop.
Watchstone Group (WTG) FY trading broadly in line. Profitability in both remaining businesses down. I'm short.
Palace Capital (PCA) new £40m banking facility at 1.95% over LIBOR will cut company's average cost of debt to below 3%. I hold.
Physiomics (PYC) boasts a 'major' new pharmaceutical client. Only worth £35k though. "If this initial project is successful, we would hope to develop a longer-term relationship.
Soundbuy 7:35am 3 of 18
3

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) if you have time.....thanks
Paul Scott 8:10am 4 of 18
13

Morning Graham & everyone!

Just to flag up that I was burning the midnight oil last night, and added some more new sections to yesterday's report, which now includes sections on;

Restaurant (LON:RTN) - in line update
Lamprell (LON:LAM) - profit warning, including $80m+ losses on wind farm project!
MySale (LON:MYSL) - positive-sounding update, but lacklustre top line growth
Van Elle Holdings (LON:VANL) - profit warning due to Carillion & delayed high margin contracts. I have a delve into its balance sheet.
Mission Marketing (LON:TMMG) - upbeat trading statement. Very cheap on PER basis, but I don't like its balance sheet.
Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) - mild profit warning. New car market is still tough. Stand out property assets here.
Haynes Publishing (LON:HYNS) - turnaround looks quite good, but beware of huge pension deficit.

Here is the link again.

It seems to be a very quiet day for results & trading updates today. Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) figures look quite good, at first glance.

Best wishes, Paul.
ridavies 8:15am 5 of 18

Echo Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) request. Seems to be making fair progress. Are previous comparisons - not here - with a 'young' Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) fair? If they are, then long term holders could be in for a treat? Long way to go though. Perhaps easier for investors to but something like Herald Investment Trust for expertise and broader spread.
abtan 8:27am 6 of 18
3

The issue I have with Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) is that I have no idea what the top line growth really is.

In an update published in July 2017 (here) I picked up on this comment:

"Sales of cameras to OEM customers, including intra-company sales to SDI's Synoptics group now account for around 80% of turnover."


When I queried this with the company their response was as follows:

"Interco sales from Atik to Synoptics £320k
Interco sales Sentek to Astles £20k but only 3 month period. Annualised £80k"

They also confirmed that a commensurate cost of sales entry was booked for the above entries in the company accounts ie increased sales had zero impact on the bottom line.


I looked back through previous updates and noted that there has never been any mention of intra-company sales. In other words there is no way to ascertain what true top-line growth actually was (however material or immaterial).

I only had a brief look this morning, and the bottom line seems to have grown, but I'm completely put off by the lack of clarity implied in the above.

A
timarr 9:09am 7 of 18
6

Hi Graham

If there's not a lot to look at maybe you could cast your eye over the Harwood Wealth Management (LON:HW.) update from earlier this week: https://www.investegate.co.uk/...

They IPO'd last year, are a financial planning and discretionary wealth manager with what looks like a slightly unusual aggregator model. They're quite acquisitive, albeit with relatively small add-on purchases. Pays a dividend.

I quite liked this statement which, loosely, sums up my feelings about this type of business :

Looking forward, in the context of what might happen to markets in light of external factors such as Brexit, we are in the fortunate position of being paid to deal with confusing things. One of the elements that drives customers to us and to our sector is that things are confusing, and change constantly to become yet more confusing. We know that there will be changes in forthcoming budgets to various elements, and that those will create a need for more advice.

:)

timarr
Tristan_Treacy 9:30am 8 of 18
1

Fulham Shore is up nearly 50% in the last week - does anyone have any idea why?
| Link | Share
CliveBorg 9:48am 9 of 18

Hi Graham, PayPoint (LON:PAY) (Paypoint) put out an update yesterday: Please could you review it? Thanks, Clive.

P.S. Sorry for the repetition, PC trouble.
CliveBorg 9:50am 10 of 18
1

Hi Graham,

PayPoint (LON:PAY) (Paypoint) put out an update yesterday. Would you be able to review it please?

Thanks, Clive
Aislabie 10:00am 11 of 18
1

With a market cap of £19mm and only a 53% float Ingenta (LON:ING) , which reported an update today, is only really available for smaller investment amounts, but as the 13% pop up today suggests there may be something beginning to stir at this company.
Some significant overheads have been cut ( the previous FD salary being one) and after years of treading water on sales there is a sniff of some progress. The Stockrank rating is "sucker stock" and care is certainly needed but I am going to keep an eye on this stock, interestingly Minton is a major holder.
For a software company a ROCE of 12% is not impressive but it does pay a dividend and is freeing up the share premium account to ensure they can continue to do so.
Does anyone have any views?
shanklin100 10:32am 12 of 18
2

Not RNS'd news, but on 13-Dec-17, Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) announced a strategic partnership with Nike, as per https://www.investegate.co.uk/zotefoams-plc--ztf-/rns/-12-million-investment-planned-at-croydon-facility/201712140700022514Z/

This agreement now seems to be reflected in a video on the Nike web-site:

https://www.nike.com/gb/en_gb/c/innovation/react?intpromo=HP%3AP1%3A20180111%3ARUN%3ALEARNMORE

Since Nike seem to be making quite a big deal of this, it could also be significant for Zotefoams (LON:ZTF).

With thanks to Dubia123 on ADVFN who posted this link on the ZTF thread there.

Hope this is of interest. Cheers, Martin

P.S. For avoidance of doubt I am long ZTF.
Gromley 11:02am 13 of 18

In reply to shanklin100, post #12

I had expected the Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) / Nike deal to have quite a long gestation period, but looks from that video that there might be an earlier impact.

Nice that Nike (500 x the market cap of ZTF), consider the foam a key selling point for the new shoe - hope they've been prepared to pay a decent amount for it.
IGotPoesJacket 11:19am 14 of 18

In reply to matylda, post #1

Sorry, silly touchscreen hit the thumbs down instead of up button.

lavinit 11:38am 15 of 18

In reply to Paul Scott, post #4

Thank you for great effort and struggling through to a late Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) piece. Interesting.
Sonia Danthy 11:44am 16 of 18

Good read! 
Aislabie 48 mins ago 17 of 18

In reply to Aislabie, post #11

For Ingenta (LON:ING) post I should of course have corrected "Minton" to Miton !
Apologies
mpat89 30 mins ago 18 of 18
1

Interested on your thoughts on Luceco (LON:LUCE) which you previously said was on your watch list - is now significantly cheaper without further news.

