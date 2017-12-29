Small Cap Value Report (Fri 29 Dec 2017)

Good morning!
Regards,
Graham
My morning smallcap tweet:
Provexis (LON:PXS)
Provexis (PXS) H1. Fruitflow sales still not flowing but jam tomorrow. Rev £124k up £803 [sic]. "Total projected annual sales value of the prospective sales pipeline for Fruitflow now stands at a further new all-time high level....The Company is well placed to maximise the commercial opportunities arising from these developments for Fruitflow." Shares in issue have increased 11400% since it listed in 2004. The SP is down 99%.
Thank you Mr Contrarian for your morning wrap. Your dry humour always brings a smile to my face.
Not your 2018 NAP then :)
Lets have a bit on PXS Graham just for things not to do when investing :)
Hi Graham - I am signing off 2017 and would like to wish you a happy new year. I have valued your reports highly and look forward to more of the same professional output next year.
Best wishes, Ram
Anyone care to voice an opinion on VELA?
Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) has bought and sold shares in a company that 'is positioning itself as a front-runner in the blockchain ecosystem'. Seems like a punt to me.,
If you think a hash has been made at Provexis (LON:PXS), then you probably also want to avoid Science in Sport (LON:SIS) where the man in charge (Stephen Moon) is running things.
Of course, Science in Sport (LON:SIS) looks to be doing decently growing atm.... but also still loss-making...
Thanks Graham and Paul for all of this year's reports.
Happy New Year to all on here :-)
I'd like to hear Graham's top 5 picks for 2018. Are they H & T (LON:HAT), Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) and GOLD, GOLD, GOLD? ;-)
Seriously though I would like to hear some perhaps more cautious suggestions in case of downturn... thanks for all your work this year, wish I had had the time / gumption to follow up on more of what you have turned up!