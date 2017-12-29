Small Cap Value Report (Fri 29 Dec 2017) -

Friday, Dec 29 2017 by
10 comments
15

Good morning!

This is the placeholder, for your comments.

Regards,

Graham

Disclaimer:  

All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
MrContrarian 7:45am 1 of 10
12

My morning smallcap tweet:

Provexis (LON:PXS)

Provexis (PXS) H1. Fruitflow sales still not flowing but jam tomorrow. Rev £124k up £803 [sic]. "Total projected annual sales value of the prospective sales pipeline for Fruitflow now stands at a further new all-time high level....The Company is well placed to maximise the commercial opportunities arising from these developments for Fruitflow." Shares in issue have increased 11400% since it listed in 2004. The SP is down 99%.
Julianh 8:52am 2 of 10
3

In reply to MrContrarian, post #1

Thank you Mr Contrarian for your morning wrap. Your dry humour always brings a smile to my face.
matylda 9:03am 3 of 10
1

In reply to MrContrarian, post #1

Not your 2018 NAP then :)
clarea 9:11am 4 of 10

Lets have a bit on PXS Graham just for things not to do when investing :)
Ramridge 9:12am 5 of 10
17

Hi Graham - I am signing off 2017 and would like to wish you a happy new year. I have valued your reports highly and look forward to more of the same professional output next year.
Best wishes, Ram
grout123 10:17am 6 of 10
1

Anyone care to voice an opinion on VELA?

Beginner 11:10am 7 of 10

In reply to grout123, post #6

Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) has bought and sold shares in a company that 'is positioning itself as a front-runner in the blockchain ecosystem'. Seems like a punt to me.,

dahokolomoki 11:29am 8 of 10
1

In reply to MrContrarian, post #1

If you think a hash has been made at Provexis (LON:PXS), then you probably also want to avoid Science in Sport (LON:SIS) where the man in charge (Stephen Moon) is running things.

Of course, Science in Sport (LON:SIS) looks to be doing decently growing atm.... but also still loss-making...
andrea34l 57 mins ago 9 of 10
1

Thanks Graham and Paul for all of this year's reports.

Happy New Year to all on here :-)
runthejoules 51 mins ago 10 of 10

I'd like to hear Graham's top 5 picks for 2018. Are they H & T (LON:HAT), Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) and GOLD, GOLD, GOLD? ;-)

Seriously though I would like to hear some perhaps more cautious suggestions in case of downturn... thanks for all your work this year, wish I had had the time / gumption to follow up on more of what you have turned up!
