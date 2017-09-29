Small Cap Value Report (Fri 29 Sep 2017) - PURP, APGN, PIER, ITM
Purplebricks (LON:PURP)
- Share price: 377.625p (+1.4%)
- No. of shares: 272 million
- Market cap: £1,027 million
This unusual estate agency issues a bullish headline for its AGM statement:
Strong progress across three continents, on course to meet expectations
UK revenues are still guided to £80 million for the full year (ending in April) and H1 revenues should have more than doubled.
The US launch is underway, having begun on 15 September.
Quick excerpt from the CEO comment:
We are relentless at working to ensure we understand our customers' needs and meet their expectations and are proud of our 27,000 Trustpilot reviews and our NPS score of +80. Considerable progress has been made across the Group in the financial year to date and we are confident in our future and in meeting the Board's full year expectations."
Indeed, I too have referred to the online customer reviews when weighing up the pros and cons of potentially buying shares in Purplebricks.
However, it turns out that Purplebricks has been unhappy with what has been written about it online, when it's less than favourable.
The independent review website AllAgents suspended its coverage of Purplebricks following threats:
Due to repeated threats of legal action forcing the removal of content and negative reviews from our website, we have regrettably taken the unprecedented step in suspending the PurpleBricks profile page until further notice (as of the 18th September 2017).
It has even taken down the original notice of suspension, following more threats:
Not only, it appears, does Purplebricks not like what our reviewers say about them on allAgents, but they're also rather miffed about what we wrote about the suspension of the Purplebricks profile on our site. So, due to the further threat of litigation from Purplebricks, we've decided to remove it, despite it being entirely factually correct.
And how's this for a rhetorical blow:
In our humble opinion the thousands they're paying their lawyers to write to us might have been better spent responding in a positive way to the criticisms raised by our reviewers.
Ouch!
I already felt that Purplebricks was overvalued, but my conviction is growing. Companies should be able to take criticism, and allow customers to discuss their experiences without trying to shut down debate.
Shutting down debate is…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
On Purplebricks US expansion an often quoted figure is that US agents charge an exorbitant 6% leaving a fat margin ripe for attack. I'd understood though that in the US the usual practice was for the agent to deal with the whole transaction - most domestic conveyancing does not involve lawyers for example - so they do quite a bit more work than an agent in the UK would. Also any agency business is something that always looks very profitable from the outside but much worse from the inside because of all the work that goes into abortive sales.
Does anyone know what is actually included in the 6% figure - ie. what the US agents actually do for that money and whether it includes any expenses or payments out to third parties as well as the agents actual fee?
My limited experience of residential conveyancing in the UK is that people often make throw away remarks about the thousands they pay in solicitors fees whereas most of that is actually stamp duty and search fees and the bit the solicitors' firm actually gets is tiny by comparison.
In reply to paraic84, post #9
I have written negatively about Purplebricks (LON:PURP) for quite some time now. It's interesting as quite a lot of traditional estate agents who have gotten in touch with me over it. Some of them do have relevant grievances (the fake positive reviews that get posted on Trustpilot, the business model that requires customers to pay regardless of a sale, etc.). However, I do think there is a degree of anger that this upstart is taking their business and destroying the profit pool.
The problem I have with Purplebricks (LON:PURP) is if anything, they have been too successful in destroying profits in the sector. I see their recent trading statement has reported that the cash balance is down some £6.5M. Naturally, money is being spent to get the US operation going, but even after that, it indicates to me that the UK business is barely cash flow positive at all.
In reply to dscollard, post #14
From a fundamental aspect Purplebricks look a pretty poor prospect: when I run it through my health check list I can't get it to score any points at all. Which rather fits with the Stockopedia ranking.
From a technical aspect, the share price has some way to go before it challenges the upward sloping 200-day moving average, currently placed at 332p. We may see some 'jam tomorrow' bulls supporting it at that level. If that moving average is breached, then I think the shorters will be keen to have another go.
In reply to tabhair, post #18
Indeed PURP will sink all ships. Which it entirely misses in its own marketing missives, sorry AGM statement. For example the US is a $70 billion opportunity at current prices, but only $35 billion if prices half. Then take into account negative gearing because PURP is not really taking much cost out, especially in the US where realtors work from home anyway. Estate Agents are probably the only thing propping up off prime retail rents right now. I would expect them to downsize, pay less rent, and make less profit. So less profit all round - which is a good thing for customers, but does not make PURP anything but a short at this SP.
In reply to matylda, post #6
Hi matylda and frederigtug - Re. Brighton Pier (LON:PIER) matylda - you are raising good questions.
The one about the number of shares is indeed puzzling. Today's report says
FY 2017 total diluted weighted average no. of shares in issue = 33.2m, and the number for FY 2016 was 18.8m. .
That's a huge 77% increase in issued shares from from one year to the next.
And yet there is no apparent explanation in the accounts for this rise. No usual suspects such as share options for management. etc.
As far as the business side is concerned, to me this is a play on Luke Johnson. Buy the shares if you believe he can turn round the bars division and the Brighton Pier side and deliver sustained profitable growth. He has a 28% stake in this company. Today's report shows a big step in that direction IMO.
What about results from STY Styles and Wood? Is this not within cap limits?
Graham,
ITM Power (LON:ITM) announced a fund raising this morning. I believe last time you covered ITM you anticipated this , the RNS features quiet a lot of details. Could you share your view on the outlook and maybe what this means for existing shareholders?
Thanks,
Joe
In reply to Ramridge, post #1
Hi Ram, covered it for you.
Cheers, Graham
In reply to fwyburd, post #4
Could I second the request for comment on the REDS 'offer'...
In reply to Graham N, post #24
Hi Graham Brighton Pier (LON:PIER) many thanks for covering it. You are showing a few facets of this business that I hadn't considered.
Even with LJ at the helm, is this the right sector to be in right now? I tend to agree with you, probably not.
In reply to Ramridge, post #26
Thanks Graham - Much appreciated
In reply to 1milby30, post #23
Hi Joe, thanks for bringing that to my attention, I'd missed it. A very interesting announcement and I've covered it for you.
Regards
Graham
In reply to tabhair, post #18
"I do think there is a degree of anger that this upstart is taking their business and destroying the profit pool. "
You bet! Hence the need for PURP to defend itself. This is an entire industry under threat that has been ripping of customers for years- any wonder they don't like it?
Up front fees ensure commited sellers and an efficient model. It bring joy to my heart as I drive around seeing ever increasing numbers of SOLD signs on Purplebricks boards. ;-)
In reply to paraic84, post #9
For me, the whole Purplebricks reviews debate hinges on whether they are objecting to real negative reviews or fake ones.
Traditional estate agents would certainly have an incentive to try & talk down Purplebricks, due to the threat to their model. So there could be an abnormal number of fake reviews.
I suppose it all depends on how honest the traditional estate agents are. From experience, SOME of them are highly dishonest, so I would suggest they are very capable of writing fake reviews. Whether that happens is another matter.
In the case of sites like Trip Advisor, it's much easier to distinguish good from fake reviews, as, for example, real people may stay at multiple hotels & review lots of them. Fake reviewers create a profile & write one review with 5 stars for everything. Few people will sell multiple properties.
Perhaps talking to real customers might be a better way to evaluate Purplebricks customer satisfaction.
I took profits on Purplebricks months ago. I don't see how all the US property portals would sit back & allow Purplebricks to grow there without competition.
ITM Power
as an engineer i just dont see the future in hydrogen, particularly for cars, you still need to have an electric engine so why not just have an elec car
I've also seen people getting behind and carried away with green technology that doesnt work, its as if whether it works or not isnt really the point. For instance if you put renewables into a newbuild property its more likely to get planning, there is no plan to maintain or use what ever green tec it is, its only there to ease the planning consent
Regarding Applegreen (LON:APGN) , I regularly pass, and occasionally use, three of their larger and longer established sites. They are always extremely busy. The attraction is less the fuel than the food offerings. White vans flock in for breakfast, then parties come through for the various other offerings.
The company is long established, and has recently expanded to include fuel depot and refining interests in Ireland. They now supply bulk fuel to other retailers.
As it is the price seems a little rich to me, but you cannot deny this is a growth company, with a decent niche business, and very experienced management. One to watch indeed.
In reply to ambrosia, post #31
as an engineer i just dont see the future in hydrogen, particularly for cars, you still need to have an electric engine so why not just have an elec car
Range and refueling are the main barriers to adoption for pure electric. If hydrogen refueling becomes easy, then I'll happily burn it and contribute to the over-saturated atmosphere when my battery loses charge. However, we already have a hydrocarbon infrastructure, which I suspect will be the complement of choice for many hybrids, until the battery issue is solved and hydrogen based solutions may just be too late to the party.
In reply to ambrosia, post #31
"For instance if you put renewables into a newbuild property its more likely to get planning, there is no plan to maintain or use what ever green tec it is, its only there to ease the planning consent "
I agree. My house built in 2011 has 2 air-source heat pumps. Very 'eco' according to marketing blurb. In reality they are very unreliable, breakdown often and cost a fortune to run.
The Australian figures in the trading statement from Purplebricks (LON:PURP) caught my eye. 12m for Aus versus 80m for UK full year guidance still on track. That would seem to be mightily impressive fir Aus considering the very short time it has been running.
But can they actually make money doing this? If the marketing spend can reduce as a percent of sales the answer is probably yes. But with increased online competition in the UK and the USA market to support this reduction may be a long way off.
This is not a stock I hold. With Aus going so well I think I would hold on a while longer if I did hold these share but it looks too risky to buy in now. Need to wait longer to see how the USA goes.
In reply to fwyburd, post #4
Hi, it looks like a worthless piece of news to me since the directors have rejected the claim that they have even been approached, the AP Systems website is not professional enough to make it look like it could seriously bid for Redstoneconnect (LON:REDS), and the company accounts specifically for AP Systems Holdings Limited show that it was dormant until December 2016 and only has paid-up capital of £10k.