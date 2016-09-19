Small Cap Value Report (Fri 3 Nov 2017) - IPOs, HAT, MPL
Good morning, it's Paul here!
Here is the (now usual) placeholder article for readers to discuss the morning's trading updates & results statements, from 7am.
By the way, please see the header for the stocks I am intending to write about today. Yesterday's article fizzled out, so I shall be revisiting that this afternoon, to finish it off.
H & T (LON:HAT)
Share price: 333p (pre market open)
No. shares: 37.3m
Market cap: £124.2m
Trading update - this is a pawnbroker chain of stores. Graham is keen on this one, and often covers it. Things are going well;
H&T is pleased to announce that the strong trading performance of the first half of the year has been maintained. The gold price has also remained broadly in line with the first half which benefits the Group's pawnbroking scrap and gold purchasing segments.
As a result, we expect that our full year profit before tax will be above current market expectations.
The CEO says that he's confident about the future outlook.
It's a pity that the company has failed to explain by how much it is exceeding current market expectations. Plenty of other companies report specifics, by giving their own projection for full year profit - so this really needs to become standard.
Instead we have to play the silly game whereby the company will brief analysts on the numbers, who then publish updated forecasts which many private investors can't get hold of. An utterly crazy system, badly in need of reform. Companies can & should be pushing for more openness, so that all shareholders are made aware of the numbers, not just institutions & professional investors.
Valuation - based on the existing forecasts, the valuation looks quite good value;
A lowish PER - although this type of business rarely receives a high PER.
Moderate dividend yield.
Note the Price to Tang(ible) Book (Value) - at just 1.48 this is excellent - demonstrating that the company has a solid balance sheet, with strong asset backing.
In the "Other ratios" box, note the green (positive) blob next to current ratio - which is outstandingly high, at 12.6 - again confirming that this company is very soundly financed, so won't be going bust…
H & T (LON:HAT) trading update looks good:
https://investegate.co.uk/h--3...
My morning smallcap tweet:
Management Consulting (LON:MMC), Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN), H & T (LON:HAT), Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL)
Management Consulting Group (MMC) warns again: " it is taking more time than originally anticipated for [North America] revenues to reach required levels, in particular some large potential engagements failed to materialise in North America including the second phase of an existing project not moving forward...revenue will now be below our previous expectations. We have made significant progress on reducing costs but this will only partially offset these lower revenues."
Silence Therapeutics (SLN) update on litigation matters. "Alnylam UK Limited and The Medicines Company UK Limited have sued to revoke the relevant Silence European patent in the UK...Silence regards the actions taken by the defendants as simply "normal course of business" at the commencement of litigation, and continues to believe that certain Alnylam products require a licence under the Silence patent estate."
H & T Group (HAT) exp FY pretax will be above current market expectations.
Mercantile Ports & Logistics (MPL) finished piling for 400 meters of jetty, "Company is working hard alongside its main contractor to enable the facility to commence operations by the end of the year." Note not commercial ops and don't say they'll have 200m of jetty done as they have previously. A year ago: "the Facility will be capable of receiving vessels by the end of this year, the Directors are not forecasting revenues from operations until the end of the third quarter of 2017 when, subject to securing the Funding, the Facility is expected to be fully operational."
Your objectivity on both HAT and Earthport is much appreciated, Paul ! :-]
In reply to Miserly Investor, post #1
... Update looks good, but what an embarassing lack of detail. "strong trading", "good progress" etc. - fluff words with no detail . Why can't these companies take a look at the way that Next treat its shareholders / the market as grown ups and provide meaningful detailed information rather than hints and suggestions capable of being misinterpreted??
Re H & T (LON:HAT) read-across for Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) who are reporting on 27 Nov?
Hi Paul
Compare the interest rates offered by H&T to the equivalent offers by the banks - overdrafts, short term loans. The banks deal in uncertainty, H&T deals in certainty. If your view is that the poor shouldn't have any access to debt then fine, but otherwise H&T are a decent option in a difficult world.
For the view of the people taking the loans rather than the ivory tower perspective I recommend reading Lisa Servon's The Unbanking of America. She's a rare academic who's actually prepared to go and experience what she's researching. Poor people aren't stupid, they have their reasons for using payday loans and pawnbrokers rather than the mainstream banks.
I talked to her when she was in the UK earlier this year, the US banks are worse than ours, but the same principle applies. Roll on open banking in January:
https://www.openbanking.org.uk...
As an aside I see that Boku have announced their IPO today. I'll be interested to see what their take is on the capping of direct carrier billing by the European Commission under PSD2 in their Admissions Document.
timarr
Hi Paul
Re: H & T (LON:HAT). Firstly, thanks for flagging this before the market opened. I managed to open a position on Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) before the market woke up to the effect H&T would have on their share price. I did the same when you first reviewed IQE (LON:IQE) a few months ago before the market opened. I know you're not an early bird, Paul, but when you are, it can be very profitable so thank you.
Second, I take a different view on short term loan businesses. Yes, they carry high interest rates but they do provide an incredibly valuable service to people who have no where else to turn. Their lack of credit worthiness is part of their problem and aren't interest rates supposed to be based on risk? As I understand it, the vast majority of customers who rely on such services pay back their loans very quickly so the onerous cost of borrowing doesn't have too high an impact on them.
What do others think?
Francis
In reply to timarr, post #6
I think listened to a podcast with Lisa Servon. From memory, she said that there were more payday lender locations in the US than Starbucks and McDonald's combined. Even more staggering when you consider payday lending is banned in 30% of US states.
Do you have a link to the Boku IPO news? I couldn't find anything.
In reply to timarr, post #6
Nevermind.
http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/other/13419215.html
Valuation of Boku could have interesting read across for Bango (LON:BGO). Very strange for a US tech company to be listing on AIM. They must love Bango's valuation or belive that US tech investors don't understand/appreciate direct carrier billing.
I don’t agree that people are being exploited, if they stopped these loans then those people would suffer even more, believe some other loans have higher rates, will try to check cash converters rates, also you have consider the high default rates. Do you want people to use loan sharks?
One concern about H & T (LON:HAT) is they still seem quite reliant on the gold price, mind you I don’t think that’s a bad at this moment in time. Yes I agree they should have given more detail. Are the broker figures not shown on Stockopedia? I completely agree about availability of brokers information to everyone, this is a crazy system as I found when trying to do a trial of ResearchTree, why should doing 10 trades a quarter give you access and 9 trades a quarter not?
Agree that H & T (LON:HAT) is a similar pawnbroking business to Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) who has also issued an exceed exceptions update - Clearly the sector is on a roll. Ian
In reply to timarr, post #6
Dear Timarr,
I really appreciated your perspective on this. I have always been in Paul's camp and have shuddered at the thought of owning shares in a company that compiled people's misery. However your comment will make me investigate as to whether that view is correct. The normal levels of ROCE and ROE are food for thought in themselves. Thanks,
Peter