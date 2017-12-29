Small Cap Value Report (Fri 5 Jan 2018)

Good morning!
- Debenhams (LON:DEB)
- Sopheon (LON:SPE)
- Churchill China (LON:CHH)
- Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB)
- Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB)
- Taptica International (LON:TAP)
- Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET)
- Be Heard (LON:BHRD)
- Cyanconnode Holdings (LON:CYAN)
Good morning Graham, and Happy New Year.
I'd be interested on your thoughts on this trading update from former bulletin board favourite Crawshaw (LON:CRAW):
https://www.investegate.co.uk/crawshaw-group-plc--craw-/rns/trading-update/201801050700020356B/
I had thought it would be seen as a profit warning but in early trading the share price is if anything slightly up.
Steve
My morning smallcap tweet:
Crawshaw (LON:CRAW), Deltex Medical (LON:DEMG), Redt Energy (LON:RED)
Crawshaws (CRAW) trading. 15w to 24 Dec: Rev up 0.6% but LFL -6%. They are merely standing still by opening factory shops. Blames consumer environment even though they are a value brand. 'Continued progress' against strategy as Britain's leading value butcher. If that's progress I'm a Luddite.
Deltex Medical Group (DEMG) warns FY rev £5.9m down 7% as £200k order delayed. Signs of "pipeline blockages" easing in Q4 2017. You don't want to know what image that puts in my mind. First revenues generated from three new potentially large accounts. Cutting costs.
RedT Energy (RED) exits legacy Camco business (clean energy project financing arranger).
HI Paul and Graham. If it's another quiet day on the RNS front, I would be interested on your views of Redt Energy (LON:RED). They released a statement about their African business this morning which they are now exiting to focus purely on energy storage. It's a fascinating company. Thanks!
Your views on today's trading update by £G4M would be appreciated please!
We know Paul is keen on £G4M so it would be good to have your view Graham. My view is that the great top line growth will feed through into satisfactory profits given time and patience will be rewarded.
Edison just issued research update on £G4M-
http://www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com/research/report/gear4music-holdings183428/full
Since it is a quiet day so if you have the time, would value your expertise.
Do you have any thoughts on the spread betting/CFD names. Sector in the doldrums but had a rally since the Plus 500 trading update and there could be a read across to other names (CMC has best value me thinks), which have not had the same bounce as Plus500 (LON:PLUS). That said, from Plus500 trading update, I am not sure how sustainable the growth is and if many of the new customers in Q4 will leave if they get stopped out at say $10,000 or cryptocurrency equivalent? CMC on the other hand don't offer crypto so far as I am aware.
I appreciate it is somewhat of topic for the small cap value report - please spare me the thumbs down!
Hi guys, thanks for the suggestions.
sharmvr: I covered IG Group (LON:IGG) and CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) last month, not sure if you've read that already but here is the link.
IG provide bitcoin and bitcoin cash. They are working on litecoin and will probably offer ripple soon too.
Steve - yes, I will cover Crawshaw (LON:CRAW).
Graham Ford - yes, I will cover £G4M.
Will have a think about £REDT.
Cheers